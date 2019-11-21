Girls basketball
7th grade
Jersey Shore 32, Milton 18
High scorers: Jersey Shore, Peyton Dincher, 12; Milton, Camron Roush, 8; Amelia Gainer, 6.
Women's basketball
Bloomsburg 70, Chestnut Hill 58
at Chestnut Hill College
Notes: Bloomsburg used a 22-9 fourth quarter to power its way past Chestnut Hill on Wednesday night. The Huskies evened their record to 1-1 while the Griffins dropped to 1-4 for the year. The Huskies were led by senior Bella Ricci for the second-straight game as she drained a game-high 23 points behind a 5-for-10 night beyond the arc. Junior Megan Brandt finished the day with 15 points, including five in the final 10 minutes of action. Redshirt junior Lauren Oeth led the team with six rebounds and had four points while Emma Saxton posted a team-best six assists to go with her five boards and six points for the Huskies.
Men's basketball
Messiah 74, Susquehanna 71
at Susquehanna University
Notes: Susquehanna fell to the Falcons of Messiah Wednesday in O.W. Houts Gymnasium. Lukas Yurasits was the leading scorer for the River Hawks with 19 points.
College wrestling
Weekend dual results
Illinois 19, Missouri 14
Rider 21, Minnesota 17
Northern Illinois 24, Bucknell 10
Ohio State 23, Pitt 12
Oklahoma State 30, Drexel 6
North Carolina State 22, Old Dominion 11
Binghamton 25, South Dakota State 16
Rutgers 23, Fresno State 13
Arizona State 35, Augustana 6
Lehigh 21, Oklahoma State 20, criteria
Stanford 21, North Carolina 11
Virginia Tech 21, Ohio State 15
Northern Colorado 31, West Virginia 10
Iowa State 24, Bucknell 15
Iowa 39, Tennessee-Chattanooga 0
Rider 25, Northern Illinois 6.
Schedule for Nov. 21-24
Thursday:
Oregon State at George Mason
Air Force at Hofstra
Friday:
South Dakota State at Utah Valley
Chattanooga at Davidson
North Dakota State at Indiana
Wyoming at Nebraska,
Penn State at Arizona State,
Buffalo at CSU Bakersfield
Saturday:
Missouri, Southern Illinois Edwardsville at Lindenwood Open, St. Charles, MO
Air Force, American, Brown, Bucknell, Campbell, Cleveland State, Edinboro, George Mason, Kent State, Lock Haven, Michigan State, Navy, Ohio, Old Dominion, Oregon State, Rutgers, The Citadel, Virginia Tech at Navy Classic, hosted by Navy,
North Carolina State at Cornell
Columbia at Stanford
*Buffalo at Cal Poly,
Gardner-Webb at California Baptist,
*Wisconsin at Utah Valley
Lehigh at Princeton,
North Carolina State at Binghamton
Sunday:
Cornell, Long Island, Presbyterian at Cornell Open, hosted by Cornell
Appalachian State, Drexel, Duke, Franklin & Marshall, Harvard, Penn, Rider, Sacred Heart, Virginia, VMI at Keystone Classic, hosted by Penn, 10:00 AM
Clarion vs. Northern Illinois at Purdue
Indianapolis at Purdue
Clarion at Purdue, 11:30 AM
Cal Poly, California Baptist, Columbia, CSU Bakersfield, Fresno State, Gardner-Webb, Stanford at Roadrunner Open, hosted by CSU Bakersfield
Clarion vs. Indianapolis at Purdue
Northern Illinois at Purdue
West Virginia at Army West Point,
*Pittsburgh at Lehigh
Central Michigan at Michigan
Chattanooga at North Carolina,
Nebraska at Northern Iowa
Iowa at Iowa State
Ozarks at Little Rock
North Dakota State at Northwestern
Minnesota at Oklahoma State
