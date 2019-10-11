TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run offense has suddenly regained its early season form after putting up back-to-back 42-point showings in victories over Hughesville and Bloomsburg the past two weeks.
The Defenders averaged 35.3 points per game during their season-opening three-game winning streak and it’s no surprise to Warrior Run head coach Chris Long why his team is once again racking up points in bunches.
“We just got back to basics,” Long said after his team’s 42-14 victory over Bloomsburg in Week 7. “We were able to run the ball and take control of the game and pretty much impose our will upon them, especially in the second half.”
Even more impressive is that the Defenders are doing their offensive damage with starting running back Hoyt Bower who tweaked a hamstring on a 68-yard touchdown run against Hughesville and did not dress against Bloomsburg.
Though Bower has been battling the hamstring all season, senior Denver Beachel has more than stepped up in his absence. Over the past two games, Beachel has carried the ball 44 times for 226 yards and eight touchdowns while Warrior Run has 446 yards on the ground as a team. Even more impressive, the offensive line has not been flagged for a single holding call over the past two games.
Warrior Run (4-3, 1-3 HAC-II) will travel to Central Columbia (5-2, 2-2 HAC-II) for a division showdown at 7 p.m. tonight.
Lewisburg vs. Jersey Shore
Tonight will mark Lewisburg’s Homecoming at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium and all eyes will be on the Green Dragons and Bulldogs as they battle for supremacy in the HAC-I division. Yet one number will be conspicuously absent on the Lewisburg sideline as Max Moyers (No. 7) is out for the season after suffering a knee injury while being tackled on a screen pass three weeks ago against Bloomsburg.
Moyers, an all-state running back a year ago, was just starting to get rolling for head coach Marc Persing’s squad before the injury, though Persing believes that sophomore Ethan Dominick can be just as dynamic as Moyers behind quarterback Nick Shedleski.
“We’re lucky to have a kid like him as a second back,” Persing said of Dominick. “He and Max were complimenting each other so well and we were getting better every week and our offense hasn’t changed that much with (Dominick) back there.”
The Green Dragons will need Dominick to replicate his performance from a week ago against Shikellamy when he was Lewisburg’s leading rusher (18 carries, 87 yards, TD) and receiver (3 receptions, 97 yards, TD) if they are to grind out a victory over Jersey Shore.
Shedleski, a senior field general, has been excellent under center so far this season as he has gone 63-for-109 passing for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception.
“We’re going to let Nick be the four-year starter and team captain that he is,” Persing said.
Lewisburg (5-2, 2-1 HAC-I) and Jersey Shore (4-3, 3-0 HAC-1) are set to kick off at 7 p.m. tonight.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville
Another local team dealing with a plethora of injuries is Mifflinburg as the Wildcats lost both starting running back Mason Breed and starting quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. over the past two weeks.
Breed was injured during a 49-13 loss to Mount Carmel in Week 6 and DeGroat left last week’s 35-0 loss to Loyalsock with an undisclosed injury. Breed did not play against the Lancers last week and both players are game time decisions tonight against Montoursville.
Without Breed and DeGroat, Mifflinburg’s offense struggled to move the ball much against Loyalsock. The Wildcats were only able to muster 43 total yards on 53 plays against the Lancers and things will get no easier this week as No. 5-ranked Montoursville comes to town.
The Warriors have not allowed more than 17 points in any game this season and feature one of the best teams in the state, on both sides of the ball.
When Montoursville has the ball, they are lethal and have run up big point totals this season. The Warriors have scored 66 points twice, 49 points twice, 46 and 41 points during their seven-game winning streak to start the season.
Mifflinbug (4-3, 2-2 HAC-II) will welcome Montoursville (7-0, 4-0 HAC-II) for a division showdown at 7 p.m. tonight.
Milton at Loyalsock
The Black Panthers have not had much to cheer about in 2019 and will travel to Loyalsock for a HAC-II matchup this evening hoping to break into the win column for the first time this season.
Milton held an early lead over Danville in Week 5, but fell to the Ironmen, though their 12 points in that contest are the most the Black Panthers have scored in a game this season.
Owen Keister has been Milton’s leading rusher in 2019 and he has carried the ball 73 times for 246 yards. Junior Ethan Rowe has taken over the starting quarterback role and played relatively well during a 47-7 loss to Wellsboro last week. Against the Hornets, Rowe was 5-of-9 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown. Freshman wide receiver Xzavier Minium has been a bright spot on the outside for the Black Panthers and leads the team with 13 receptions for 182 yards and two scores.
Milton (0-7, 0-4 HAC-II) will travel to Loyalsock (4-3, 2-1 HAC-II) for a division contest at 7 p.m. this evening.
