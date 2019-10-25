BLOOMSBURG — Warrior Run junior Lauren Trapani got a three-peat Thursday at the PIAA District 4 Cross Country Championships at Bloomsburg University, winning the girls Class AA race and leading her team (Trapani, Emma Miller, Alyssa Hoffman, Mikaela Mahcher, Alanna Ranck, Sage Dunkleberger, Cameron Trapani) to its second district title in three years.
Lewisburg (Delaney Humphrey, Olivia Beattie, Hannah Mirshahi, Maggie Daly, Anna Batkowski, Samantha Wakeman, Alexa Binney) was a close second and with its team silver claimed the district’s final team berth.
In Class AA, the top two teams and the top 10 runners not on those teams, advance to the PIAA Championships on November 2 at Hershey.
Among those top-10 were Milton’s Leah Walter and Ariane Raymond, who came across the line 12th and 13th overall.
Though Trapani has always been a district standout, she is getting more comfortable and confident and she matures.
Last spring the Defenders standout had a phenomenal track season which culminated in a PIAA silver medal in the 3,200.
“It was definitely a confidence booster,” said the three-time district cross country champion. “Being able to do that catapulted me into the season.”
Beyond that though, Trapani doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about her accomplishments.
“I just sort of run.
“If I think about (my accomplishments) the pressure gets to me.”
At states this year, the individual pressure will be off, as Trapani is running in the same race as Class AA phenom Marlee Starliper, who holds the PA record for the fastest time on a 5K course.
“It’s kind of cool I’m in the race with her,” said Trapani. “I won’t be running with her.”
Miller was the next Defenders runner across the line and she credited mental toughness to getting overall third place.
“In my mind I just kept thinking, ‘I have to keep fighting and keep preserving.’”
And there was a reason for that.
“We knew it was going to be close,” said Warrior Run coach Corey Dufrene. “Lewisburg is a good team and they get better every week.
“Our 3, 4, 5 girls have done their job today.”
That would be Hoffman, Majcher and Ranck, like Trapani and Miller, all juniors.
“We just try to stick together as close as possible,” said Hoffman.
“Our coach is always stressing running in packs,” said Majcher.
Indeed.
One second separated the three of them at the finish line.
For Ranck claiming the No. 5 Defenders spot has been a result of hard work, paid off.
“I started to train more over the summer and ran indoor track,” she said. “That has helped me be in this group.”
Lewisburg
Green Dragons coach Mike Espinosa said his team has been all business when it comes to training, but Humphrey, generally Lewisburg’s No. 1 runner, said there’s a flip side.
“We’re all kind of wacky,” said the junior who finished sixth overall Thursday.
“We have a lot of fun in our practices,” said Mirshahi, who finished ninth overall.
Evidence of that was the team’s “new” circa 1989 warm-up jackets which some of them found in the school’s storage.
The business part of the team, however, knew what they wanted at the meet.
“Our team goal going in was to run as well as we could and maybe beat Warrior Run,” said Humphrey. “But they ran a great race. We’re just super excited to get (to states).”
New to the experience that is Hershey is Lewisburg’s No. 4, Daly.
“I came off track wanting to put my best foot out,” said the sophomore. “I haven’t dabbled in long distance that much.”
Senior Batkowski has, and she is happy to be back healthy and able to make this last trip to states.
“It’s super great that all of us are injury free,” said the Green Dragons veteran. “Our team is a powerhouse.”
And it’s a team that is happy — after a year’s absence in state team competition — to be at states together.
“It’s so much nicer than last year,” said Beattie, who along with Lauren Michaels were the Green Dragons only representatives in 2018. “I almost felt guilty being there.”
Milton
The Black Panthers’ Walter and Raymond stayed together and worked together throughout the race to achieve their joint goal of getting to states.
“I was feeling kind of sore at the beginning,” said Walter. “(Ariane) really pushed me through the first mile and a half.
“I wouldn’t have made it without her.”
But the sophomore helped the tandem in the second half of the race.
“I saw a pack and I knew I had to make that move. And we made it together.”
Senior Raymond is happy to be back running at a high level after being sidelined with injury last year.
“It’s really good to be back,” said Raymond. “It’s really fun to get back on top and remember how that feels.”
District 4 Class 2A Championships
at Bloomsburg University
Team scores and key:
1. Warrior Run (WR) 44; 2. Lewisburg (Lew) 64; 3. Danville (Dan) 119; 4. Selinsgrove (Sel) 126; 5. Shikellamy (Shik) 126; 6. Milton (Milt) 142; 7. Montoursville (Mont) 187; 8. Jersey Shore (JS) 210; 9. Midd-West (MW) 253; 10. Cowanesque Valley (CV) 258; 11. Shamokin (Sham) 274; 12. Mifflinburg (Miff) 313.
Individuals (locals and state qualifiers only): 1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 18:58; 2. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 19:49; 3. Emma Miller (WR) 20:05; 4. Jules Jones (CV) 20:14; 5. Mikayla Carnathan (Sel) 20:28; 6. Delaney Humphrey (Lew) 20:30; 7. Macy Carper (Shik) 20:30; 8. Olivia Beattie (Lew) 20:32; 9. Hannah Mirshahi (Lew) 20:33; 10. Raya Pauling (Mont) 20:39; 11. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 20:40; 12. Leah Walter (Milt) 20:40; 13. Ariane Raymond (Milt) 20:41; 14. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 20:41; 15. Alanna Ranck (WR) 20:41; 16. Coyla Bartholomew (Dan) 20:48; 17. Maggie Daly (Lew) 20:50; 18. Ade Leason (Sel) 20:53; 19. Emma Mikita (Dan) 21:00; 20. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 21:01; 24. Anna Batkowski (Lew) 21:34; 26. Samantha Wakeman (Lew) 21:41; 28. Alexa Binney (Lew) 21:58; 29. Katelyn Zimmerman (Milt) 22:09; 41. Emma East (Milt) 23:09; 44. Marissa Allen (Miff) 23:18; 45. Cameron Trapani (WR) 23:21; 50. Karenza Musser (Milt) 23:55; 55. Ryleigh Stewart (Milt) 24:24; 69. Ashley Haberman (Miff) 25:23; 70. Alexis Scopelliti(Miff) 25:28; 72. Kendall Houtz (Miff) 25:31; 77. Kailie Stephens (Miff) 25:57; 78. Jillian Hopple (Milt) 26:14.
