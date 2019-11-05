LEWISBURG — It’s already been a busy postseason so far for Lewisburg Area High School’s fall sports teams, and it’s about to get a bit more hectic.
The Green Dragons’ boys and girls soccer teams, as well as their field hockey team, will all be playing in PIAA first-round playoff games this evening.
Here is a rundown on the three match-ups.
Boys soccerLewisburg has made it back into the Class 2A playoffs after a year’s absence.
In their first-round matchup the Green Dragons (20-0-1) face Wyoming Seminary (14-1) at 7 p.m. at Danville Area High School.
“Wyoming Seminary is a good team with quality wins this season that plays great defense,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “They have been a quality program for many years and will give us a tough test.
“We realize what happened (last year) doesn’t matter. Our current record is 0-0,” added Kettlewell.
Leading the District 2 champs is senior forward Reggie Grayek, an all-state player for the Blue Knights.
Grayek tallied two big goals in the district semifinals and finals to lead Wyoming Seminary into the state tournament for the second year in a row.
“They have an all-state player that can make great plays and can hurt us in many different ways,” said Kettlewell, who has several all-state type players of his own.
Leading Lewisburg is junior midfielder Anthony Bhangdia, who has 40 goals and 10 assists on the year. In addition, junior midfielder Ben Liscum has 22 goals and 34 assists this season.
Defensively, sophomore goalkeeper Tony Burns leads a staunch back line for the Green Dragons. This season Burns has made 41 saves and allowed just 15 goals for a .769 goals against average. He also has 10 shutouts to his credit.
The Green Dragons, who won back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016, will need to keep playing as a team and keep playing the dominant soccer they’ve been in order to win and advance today for a chance at their third championship in five years.
“We need to play our game and work together and figure out what the other team is giving us,” said Kettlewell. “We need to continue to share the ball and take care of the small details and finish our opportunities.
“Playing in Danville will hopefully help us and allow us to have one less unknown detail about the game,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Girls soccerIt’s on to the third season for Lewisburg’s girls, who meet up with Eastern Lebanon County (ELCO) in today’s Class 2A first-round matchup at 7 p.m. at Cedar Crest High School.
The Green Dragons (16-5-1) will need to bounce back from Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Central Columbia in order to put together a repeat performance from a year ago. Last season the team fell in the district final before rolling all the way to the state championship game where it lost to Bedford, 1-0, in overtime.
Among those wins was a 1-0 (4-2 on PKs) win over ELCO in a first-round game at Cedar Crest.
“Now we’re in the third season and we got to try to put (Saturday’s loss) behind us,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski following Saturday’s game. “They got to get that (win or go home) mentality back. It’s very important.”
Gerlinski hopes that his squad can learn from Saturday’s loss in order to advance past a talented ELCO team, which is a two-time defending District 3 champion despite losing a trio of players who were Division I recruits.
But that doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare for the Raiders, who feature a 100-goal scorer in Lauren Parente (34 goals and 8 assists this year). In addition, Kayla Kiwak has 18 goals and 22 assists and Toni Minichello has 13 goals and 10 assists on the year for ELCO (16-4-2).
“Maybe (the district final) will be a learning experience, hopefully, and (the girls) say, ‘I don’t want to feel like this, and I know we can’t come out in the first half (tonight) like we came out in the first half (on Saturday),” said Gerlinski.
Leading Lewisburg this season is junior forward/midfielder Ella Reish (17 goals, 4 assists), as well as freshman forward Sophie Kilbride (11 goals, 10 assists) and junior forward/midfielder Taryn Beers (9 goals, 1 assist).
After Saturday’s loss Gerlinski said he was reluctant to make any changes with his team, but he said they just need to clean things up in preparation for tonight.
“I’m not changing anything now, so what you do in practice now is maintenance, a lot of touches, and you work on shots and mimic some of the runs I see we were missing and things like that,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“For me, (improvement) is a lot of clicking — lets click, lets go and lets get into a rhythm. If the girls are happy they are moving fast and you can see it — it’s in their steps — so for me it’s them trying to keep their mentality positive and those kinds of things.”
“Confidence is a tangible thing with the girls,” added Gerlinski.
Field hockeyThe prize for Lewisburg’s first District 4 title in 15 years is a matchup against District 2 runner-up Wyoming Area in a Class A opening-round contest at 5 p.m. at Central Columbia High School.
The Green Dragons (18-2-1) carry a 13-game unbeaten streak into tonight’s contest against the Warriors (18-2-1), who fell to defending state champ Wyoming Seminary, 2-0, in their district final.
Lewisburg is making its second straight trip into the state tournament, though the Green Dragons enter the tourney riding high this time around with a 2-1 win over Bloomsburg on Saturday after they fell in the district final a year ago (3-2 to Mifflinburg) prior to losing to Greenwood, 2-1, in the first round of states.
Fueling the Green Dragons’ run is senior forward Gaby Markunas, who has 39 goals and 5 assists this year, along with sophomore forward Rylee Dyroff, who has 29 goals and five assists on the season.
In addition for Lewisburg, senior midfielder Izzy Zaleski has 12 goals and 22 assists, plus junior midfielder Kara Koch has seven goals and 11 assists.
“It’s so nice (going into states as district champs), especially considering last year,” said Dyroff following the district championship game on Saturday. “(Winning districts) is a confidence booster for us to go into states, and we just have to play as a team.
“And it’s really nice (to be playing at Central Columbia),” added Dyroff.
Defensively for the Green Dragons, who have given up just eight goals all season, goalkeeper Kerstin Koons leads the way. Koons has helped the team record 14 shutouts along with making 49 saves this year.
However, Koons is joined by a back line that includes seniors Janelle Callison, Allie Mast and Macy Brown, plus sophomore Sienna Brazier who have formed a stingy unit that keeps Lewisburg in games even when its offense isn’t producing.
But yet, offense will be key tonight for the Green Dragons, who are looking to extend their season for as long as they can.
“It’s like our year this year. We were really pushing (to win districts) because we knew it’s our last year,” said Zaleski, a senior co-captain along with Markunas, Mast and Brown.
