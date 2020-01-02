HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Bucknell’s Zach Hartman placed sixth in the 165-pound weight class at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships, which wrapped up Monday at the Sears Centre Arena.
Hartman, who a year ago went 6-1 to place third in the 157-pound weight class at this prestigious event, posted a 3-3 record to earn his 2019 sixth-place showing.
In the championship bracket’s semifinals, Hartman faced off against top-seeded Alex Marinelli (Iowa). Marinelli, Intermat’s second-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, is a two-time All-American and was the Co-Outstanding Wrestler of the 2019 Big Ten Championships. Hartman gave Marinelli a battle but ultimately ceded an 8-3 decision to fall into the consolation bracket.
In the consolation semifinals, Hartman was edged by 11th-seeded Danny Braunagel (Illinois) by a 10-4 decision. That result sent him to the fifth-place bout, where he was downed by ninth-seeded Philip Conigliaro (Harvard) by a 7-3 decision. Notably, Conigliaro was ranked 19th by Intermat this week.
On Sunday, Hartman cruised to his second-straight berth in the semifinals. He netted bonus points in two of his three victories, outscoring his opponents by a combined margin of 32-3. The fifth seed and Intermat’s 15th-ranked wrestler, he opened the tournament with a 12-0 major decision over Jake Allar (Minnesota). After clipping Cameron Amine (Michigan) by a 7-3 decision, he rolled past Jake Keating (Virginia) by a 13-0 major decision.
Drew Phipps also competed on Monday, suffering a 3-2 loss to Hunter Ritter (Minnesota) to be eliminated in the second consolation round of eight. Phipps finished the tournament with a 2-2 record, with one of his victories coming by fall.
Hartman, Phipps and the Bison resume EIWA action at Navy on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Bucknell’s Alex Pechin named to STATS FCS All-Decade TeamLEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Alex Pechin was selected to the STATS FCS All-Decade Team, the publication announced Monday.
Pechin was one of two Patriot League student-athletes to make the team, which honored the best players from the 2010s. Fordham running back Chase Edmonds, now a member of the Arizona Cardinals, was the other.
Pechin, who has been selected as a First Team All-American by five organizations this season, was previously named the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council.
The highly decorated Pechin holds Bucknell’s top four single-season punting averages of 47.3 (2019), 45.1 (2017), 44.5 (2018) and 42.1 (2015); his 44.5 career punting average is the school standard by 3.8 yards.
Entering 2019, Pechin had been honored on seven All-America teams, including the 2018 STATS First Team; in addition, he became the first Bison specialist to garner All-America accolades from the AP and AFCA when he made their Second Teams that season.
In November, Pechin became the fourth Patriot League student-athlete to make four All-Patriot League First Teams. Additionally, he became the fourth Bison to garner All-Patriot League laurels four times.
A Biomedical Engineering and Management for Engineers double major, Pechin has also excelled in the classroom. The 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award winner as the FCS’s top scholar-athlete, he is the first football player to capture three-straight Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards.
