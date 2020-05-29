Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.