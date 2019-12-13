MILLVILLE — Millville outscored Meadowbrook Christian by 21 points in the first half and held the Lions to single digits in the score column in each period to roll to a 57-27 non-league victory Thursday.
The Quakers got a game-high 24 points and six steals from Will Holdren as the senior guard hit nine shots from the floor and went a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
The Lions scored eight points in the first quarter, their best period of the night. In total, Meadowbrook Christian made just 10 field goals and went 4-for-11 from the free throw line.
Nevin Carrier, Jacob Reed and Ashton Canelo scored six points apiece to lead Meadowbrook (0-3), which next plays at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Grace Prep.
Millville 57, Meadowbrook Christian 27
at Millville
Meadowbrook 8 7 7 4 — 27Millville 16 20 17 4 — 57Meadowbrook Christian (0-3)
Dillon Stokes 1 1-2 3; Nevin Carrier 2 2-4 6; CJ Carrier 2 0-0 4; Evan Young 1 0-1 2; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 6; Ashton Canelo 2 1-4 6.
Totals:
10 4-11 27.
3-point goals:
Reed 2, Canelo.
Millville (2-1) 57
Cam Laubach 0 0-0 0; Landon Evans 2 0-3 4; Owen Reichner 2 1-2 6; Eli Klinger 4 00- 8; Will Holdren 9 4-4 24; Cole Dewald 0 0-0 0; Gage Michael 4 0-2 9.
Totals:
24 5-11 57.
3-point goals:
Holdren 2, Reichner, Michael.
JV Score: Millville 49-19. High scorers: Meadowbrook, Gavin Millett, Nevin Carrier and Michael Smith, 4.
