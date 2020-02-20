LEWISBURG — Abby Kapp scored a game-high 16 points, Ellie Mack recorded her second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bucknell women’s basketball team outscored Holy Cross by 14 points in the second half to defeat the Crusaders 63-45 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison (19-6, 12-2 PL) have now won three in a row against the Crusaders and swept the season series from Holy Cross (15-10, 8-6 PL).
The game was close early with 12 lead changes in the first half. Bucknell held a 28-24 edge at halftime and went on an 8-1 run to open the third quarter. The Bison led by at least seven the rest of the way, with the final 18-point margin the largest lead of the day.
Bucknell’s defense forced 15 Holy Cross turnovers and the Bison scored 17 points off those miscues. The defense also limited one of the country’s top 3-point shooting teams to two makes from beyond the arc.
Bucknell held a large rebounding edge as well, winning the battle of the boards 40-29. Taylor O’Brien led the way with a career-high 11 rebounds, while Kapp added seven to go along with her 16 points.
“They stuck in there and fought through some poor play at times, but if you can defend and rebound like that, you have a chance,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff.
For Bucknell, the win was its fourth in a row and the team’s eighth straight victory in Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell outscored Holy Cross 21-12 during the final 10 minutes with 6-for-13 (46.2 percent) shooting and three more makes from 3-point range.
Tessa Brugler chipped in nine points to the Bison effort along with six rebounds, four of which were on the offensive end. O’Brien added eight points and a team-high three steals.
Bucknell is back in Sojka Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 22 to host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Bucknell won 71-50 over the preseason favorites in Bethlehem back on Jan. 18. Saturday is also Bucknell’s Play4Kay pink game, and fans are encouraged to wear pink. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 63, Holy Cross 45at Bucknell
Holy Cross 10 14 9 12 — 45Bucknell 9 19 14 21 — 63Holy Cross (15-10)
Lauren Manis 6-17 2-4 14; Megan Swords 3-8 1-3 7; Avery LaBerbera 3-11 2-2 8; Madalyn Smith 1-6 0-0 2; Kathryn Pedi 0-2 0-0 0; Addisyn Cross 0-2 0-0 0; Oluchi Ezemma 3-6 0-0 6; Nicole Morris 3-5 0-0 8; Shannon Murphy 0-0 0-0 0; Kelly Petro 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19-57 5-9 45.
Bucknell (19-6)
Tessa Brugler 4-7 1-2 9; Ellie Mack 4-11 2-2 11; Taylor O’Brien 3-9 2-2 8; Ally Johnson 4-9 0-0 11; Abby Kapp 5-11 3-4 16; Autumn Ceppi 2-4 0-0 4; Tai Johnson 0-2 2-2 2; Carly Krsul 1-2 0-0 2.
Totals:
23-55 10-12 63.
3-point goals: Holy Cross 2-13 (Morris 2-3, Cross 0-1, Smith 0-1, Pedi 0-2, LaBarbera 0-2, Manis 0-4); Bucknell 7-18 (Kapp 3-6, A. Johnson 3-7, Mack 1-3, T. Johnson 0-2). Fouled out: Manis, Ezemma. Rebounds: Holy Cross 29 (Manis 7); Bucknell 40 (O’Brien 11). Assists: Holy Cross 8 (LaBarbera 2); Bucknell 12 (A. Johnson 4). Total fouls: Holy Cross 15; Bucknell 14. Technicals: None. A: 888.
