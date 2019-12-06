MILTON — Milton wrestling head coach Josh Anspach could only lament what a full lineup might have meant for his Milton team a year ago. In a disappointing dual meet season that saw the Black Panthers win just five of the team’s 20 duals, Miton dominated the the bouts that were actually wrestled in seven of the losses but lost because of blank spots in the lineup.
If his team stays healthy this season, Anspach’s side should be much more successful with 20 wrestlers starting the season and enough depth at some weights to give him some flexibility in fashioning his lineup.
“We will field a mixture of seasoned veterans and young raw talent,” Anspach said during the preseason. “The older guys are leading the way and the youngsters are scrappers. We will be in contention to win all of our matches if we can stay healthy and focused. Anything besides a team trip to states will be a disappointment.”
The veterans Anspach mentions are Colton Taylor, Brent Mitch, Nevin Rauch, Chase Hoffman, T.J. Walter, Jason Valladares, Zane Neaus, and Kyler Crawford. Each has been with Anspach since he headed the program three years ago. Crawford qualified for the state tournament last season while Walter and Rauch were just one win shy of a trip to Hershey.
“Kyler’s weight class was the deepest bracket of the tournament,” Anspach said. “He represented his school, his family and most of all himself with effort and class. Kyler knew he belonged at the state championships. Since taking the season ending loss, Kyler has been working non-stop since March.
“He has focused on strength training and becoming a better overall wrestler. The expectations are no longer to be a qualifier, but to win the whole thing. He shows up everyday committed to reaching his goals.
The disappointing losses in the blood round of the consolation bracket at the regional tournament have Walter and Rauch focused this season.
“T.J. and Nevin wrestled four great bouts that heartbreaking Saturday at regionals and they put themselves in a position to get to Hershey, but it was not meant to be,” Anspach said. “They both attended the tournament to cheer on Kyler and of course watch their respective weight classes. Both knew that had they made it themselves, they had a good shot at a medal.
“This has given them both the extra drive to make every match matter this season. They have put in the extra workouts in the wrestling and weight rooms. Their weights are already under control and they are both looking tough right out of the gate.”
Helping to fill one of the weights that the Black Panthers forfeited last seasone is Nevin Rauch and Anspach is expecting beg things from the sophomore.
“Nathan is entering only his second season of wrestling but he will be a force,” Anspach said. “Being Nevin’s younger brother, it will help push him along the way. He brings a willingness to learn and get better. Nathan has impacted both Nevin and Brent Mitch. Look for Nathan and Brent Mitch to make some noise this season.”
Milton
League: HAC-I
Last season: 5-15
Post-season: South section, 7th; District 11th; Region, 12th.
District duals: DNQ.
Head coach: Josh Anspach, 3rd year.
Assistant coaches: Jason Betz, Joe Burke, Bobby Crawford, Zack Bennett.
Roster: Tyler Geuswite, fr., 106: Alex Parker, fr., 106-113; Aiden Keiser, fr., 113-120; Zane Neaus, jr., 120-126; Colton Taylor, sr., 126-132; Jace Hamm, soph., 132-138; Kyler Crawford, jr., 132-138 (S1, D3, R2); T.J. Walter, jr., 132-138 (S3, D5, R5); Jaden Wagner, jr., 138-145; Chase Hoffman, jr., 145; Jason Valladares, jr., 152-160; Dylan Ando, fr., 152-160; Aven Ayala, jr., 170-182; Luke Roup, soph., 182; Nathan Rauch, soph., 195; Evan Kurtz, sr., 220; Brent Mitch, sr., 220; Nolan Miller, soph., 285; Nevin Rauch, sr., 285 (S3, D5, R5); Spencer Mabus, sr., 285.
