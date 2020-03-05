Seventy-nine Big Ten wrestlers will earn automatic spots in the NCAA Championships with placings this weekend in the tournament Saturday and Sunday in the RAC on the Rutgers University campus.
It’s nice that Rutgers is hosting the tournament but the event should have been moved to the Prudential Center in Newark. The RAC, with seating in the neighborhood of 7,000 is just too small for this event. Many wrestling fans have been shut out.
The event will move to Penn State next season to the 15,000 seat Bryce Jordan Center.
Let’s take a look at the tournament and who might come out on top. The choices are based on pre-seeds made public earlier this week.
125: You don’t have to be a Phi Beta Kappa to pick the winner of this weight. It would take an upset of Dan Gable-Larry Owings proportions for Iowa’s Spencer Lee not to grab the gold. The field other than Lee is not spectacular. We’ll go with Purdue’s Devin Schroder to finish second. The conference qualifies eight.
133: As easy at 125 is to pick, 133 is as difficult. Seth Gross, of Wisconsin, won a national title two years ago at South Dakota State, and is ranked No. 1 in the country. Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young lost to Gross by one in the dual. Austin DeSanto split two matches with Gross. The fourth seed goes to Travis Piotrowski of Illinois, a journeyman at best. Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera is a threat. Gross is the pick, second to DeSanto. Seven will advance from the conference.
141: Any of the top six guys could win this week. Penn State’s Nick Lee has been on a tear all year. He dominated, for the most part, in beating Luke Pletcher of Ohio State in the dual by 8-4.
In third is another Pennsylvania wrestler, Max Murin, who has battled injuries for Iowa. Nebraska’s Chad Red fell to both Lee and Pletcher. Wisconsin’ts Tristan Moran and Minnesota’s Mitch McKee are both threats.
We think Lee prevails with Pletcher second. Eight qualifiy.
149: Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso, a Bethlehem Catholic graduate, beat Iowa’s Pat Lugo in the dual. Braydon Lee of Minnesota has been steady as a freshman.
Lugo should win but could also lose earlier. Not a great weight.
157: Northwestern’s Ryan Deaken is the favorite with Iowa’s Kaleb Young the second seed. Young is up and down while Deaken is steady, not spectacular. Will Levan of Michigan might surprise. Deaken to win. Six will get automatic spots.
165: Another strong and fun weight. PSU’s Vincenzo Joseph is a two-time national champion but a zero-time Big Ten winner. Iowa’s Alex Marinelli has won a Big Ten title but has pretty much finished down the line in the NCAA tournament.
Joseph finally broke his winless streak against Marinelli in the dual. Other threats are Evan Wick of Wisconsin (majored by Joseph in the dual) and Nebraska’s Isaiah White along with Ethan Smith of Ohio State.
Joseph makes it two straight over the Hawkeye. Eight get automatic bids.
174: Iowa’s Michael Kemerer beat PSU’s Mark Hall in the dual, giving the Hawks the victory. We think Hall has Kemerer’s picture on his mirror and is ready this time.
Rec Hall over the Kemdog. Nine will advance.
184: PSU frosh Aaron Brooks has been solid and exciting since his redshirt was pulled. His only loss was to Nebraska’s Taylor Venz who tends to be inconsistent. They could meet in the semis. Cameron Caffey of Michigan State (yep, Michigan State) holds a win over Iowa’s Assad, who lost to Brooks but beat Venz.
Brooks likely to beat Assad in the final. Ten wrestlers advance.
197: A pretty good weight with Ohio State’s Kollin Moore, ranked No. 1 all season. But Nebraska’s Eric Schultz, who beat Iowa’s Jacob Brunner in the dual, and Christian Brunner of Purdue are threats.
Moore to win over Warner. Six wrestlers to advance.
285: This group of heavyweights put the big in the BIG Ten. Michigan’s Mason Parris has been great but he hasn’t gone against Gable Steveson of Ninnesota. Parris decked Iowa’s Cassioppi and Wisconsin’s Hillger has stayed with Parris and Steveson as well as the Hawkeye. Parris and Steveson should meet in the final with Parris wearing out the Golden Gopher. Seven will advance.
Team: Iowa is just too solid for the Nittany Lions in this tournament. The NCAA tourney will be closer.
Penn State will qualify wrestlers at 133, 141, 149, 165, 174, 184, 197 and 285.
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 45 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net.
