CANTON — Canton had a successful return to District 4 Dual action Wednesday.
Their freshmen set the table for their upper weights as they pulled away to beat Lewisburg 51-20, earning a trip to Milton and the quarterfinals.
“We kind of started at the perfect weight,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski explained. “One thirty-two was kind of perfect for us to weather the storm a little bit and hopefully have the match sealed up before we returned to 113.”
Thanks to freshmen Hayden Ward, Riley Parker and Brenen Taylor the plan worked out.
“We got some good match-ups through the middle,” said Wesneski. “I knew they had to step up.”
All three had wins at 132, 145 and 160 to keep it a 12-10 deficit before the Warriors rang out six straight wins (35 straight points) to pull away for the win.
Ward (132) led things off with a 15-1 major decision over Lewisburg’s Gavin Sherrif.
The Warriors forfeited to Lewisburg’s Logan Bartlett to give the Green Dragons a 6-4 advantage.
At 145, Parker picked up a hard fought 6-4 win over Derek Shedleski.
That put Canton up 8-6 but Lewisburg retook the lead at 152 as Broghan Persun pinned Canton’s Zeke Gilliland in 1:13. The Green Dragons led, 12-8.
At 160, it was a matchup two freshmen with Taylor facing off with Hagen Persun.
Taylor scored a first period takedown to go up 2-0 and pushed that lead to 7-1 in the second period thanks to two takedowns on the way to a 9-5 win.
Lewisburg then forfeited to Timmy Ward (170) and Chance Deljanovan (182) while Garrett Storch (195) bumped up and pinned Lewisburg’s Raphael Gearhart in 16 seconds.
At 220 Derek Atherton-Ely earned a 16-0 technical fall in six minutes on Lewisburg’s Riley Bremigen.
Trevor Williams (285) made quick work of Adam Gilligbauer, pinning him in 1:16.
At 106 Isaac Landis got a third period fall over Jace Gessner in 5:05 but it wasn’t without some scares. Still, Landis was able to pick up a pin at 5:06
“We knew we needed bonus points at 106,” said Wesneski.
That effectively ended the match as Canton led, 45-12.
Lewisburg scored back to back wins at 113 and 120. Kaiden Wagner scored a 16-0 technical fall over Bailey Ferguson in 5:45 at 113 while at 120 Thomas Lyons earned an 8-2 decision over Austin Allen.
Now they will face Benton, 56-21 winners over Athens.
“That’s going to be a slugfest,” remarked Wesneski. “They’re going to come out and they’re going to be physical and we have to match their physicality.”
No. 3 Canton 51, No. 14 Lewisburg 20
District 4 Class 2A Duals at Canton
132:
Hayden Ward, C, maj. dec. Gavin Sheriff, 15-1.
138:
Logan Bartlett, L, won by forfeit.
145:
Riley Parker, C, dec. Derek Shedleski, 6-4.
152:
Broghan Persun, L, pinned Zeke Gilliland, 1:13.
160:
Brenan Taylor, C, dec. Hagen Persun, 9-5.
170:
No. 8 Timmy Ward, C, won by forfeit.
182:
Chance Deljanovan, C, won by forfeit.
195:
No. 19 Garrett Storch, C, pinned Raphael Gearhart, :16.
220:
No. 15 Derek Atherton-Ely, C, tech. fall Riley Bremigen, 16-0, 6:00.
285:
Trevor Williams, C, pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 1:17.
106:
No. 22 Isaac Landis, C, pinned Jace Gessner, 5:06.
113:
No. 11 Kaiden Wagner, L, tech. fall Bailey Ferguson, 16-0, 5:46.
120:
Thomas Lyons, L, dec. Austin Allen, 8-2.
126: Miah Lehman, C, pinned Collin Adams, 1:45.
