MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel got a strong performance from its running game and rolled for a 49-13 victory against Mifflinburg Friday night at the Silver Bowl.
The Red Tornadoes made big plays on the ground as Noah Berkoski dashed through the Wildcats’ defense for a 44-yard touchdown with 7:59 remaining in the first quarter.
Later in the opening quarter, Tom Reisinger completed his first pass of the night for a 56-yard score to senior tight end Jack Chapman, making it 14-0 with 3:46 left in the first quarter.
Mifflinburg’s Andrew Diehl zipped for a 9-yard score with 52 seconds left in the first quarter, cutting the Red Tornadoes lead to 14-7.
Shane Weidner excelled with five big runs in the opening half and compiled a total of 160 yards on the ground, including a 62-yard run to the end zone, extending Mount Carmel’s lead to 21-7.
“They came out really good. They gave us really good competition throughout the first half. We went into halftime and made a lot of adjustments, we came out and just dominated,” Weidner said about his team’s play in the contest.
He continued by discussing how his line continues to play good football. He said, “I love my line. They’re great. They lift all the time. They’re constantly watching film, working on technique and foot steps. Honestly, they’re dominate — they’re really dominate.”
In the second half, Mount Carmel put the pedal to the medal and continued to shed defenders for big gains, but first the defense would make a big play of its own.
Backed up at their own 4-yard line, Mifflinburg quarterback Gary Degroat Jr. moved to his right and fired the pass into the waiting arms of Jack Chapman, who rumbled onto the end zone for a 4-yard, pick-6, increasing Big Red’s lead to 28-7.
Dylan Pupo, one of many MCA runners who flourished when entering the opponent’s second level, shook off a Wildcat and took the rock 58 yards to the house, making the score 35-7 in favor of Mount Carmel.
With Mount Carmel putting constant pressure on Degroat and the Wildcats offense, it made it extra difficult to make plays down the field and move the ball consistently.
Diehl said his team could have played better, but liked the effort his Wildcats showed on the gridiron in a road environment.
“We worked hard. We should have done a little bit better than what we were supposed to do. Other than that we did good,” Diehl said. “We need to work on little things and get better at it.”
When asked about what made his touchdown run special, Diehl had a short, but thoughtful response, “I could do it for Mason Breed, he would want me to do it for him.”
Breed started the game for the Wildcats at the running back spot, but would miss the second half for reasons not disclosed.
Mount Carmel will visit Hughesville next week, meanwhile Mifflinburg will head to Loyalsock.
Mount Carmel 49, Mifflinburg 13
at Mount Carmel
Mifflinburg 7 0 0 6 — 13 Mount Carmel 14 7 14 14 — 49 MF MCA
First downs 13 14 Rushes-yards 46-110 33-419 Passing yards 166 84 Total yards 276 503 Passing (C-A-I) 5-10-1 3-7 Penalties 7-41 8-81 Fumbles/lost 1-1 2-2 Scoring
MCA — Noah Berkoski 44-yd run, (kick good) MCA — Reisinger pass to Chapman, (kick good) MF — Diehl 9-yd run, (kick good) MCA — Weidner 62-yd run, (kick good) MCA — Chapman 4-yd interception return, (kick good) MCA — Pupo 58-yd run (kick good) MCA — Reisinger pass to Chapman (kick good) MF — Jacob Reitz 35-yd pass to Michael Antonyuk, (2-pt failed) MCA — Garett Varano 1-yd run (kick good) Individual Statistics RUSHING: Mifflinburg
— Breed 12-29, Diehl 4-32, TD. Mount Carmel
— Weidner 12-176 TD, Pupo 2-58, TD, Berkoski 4-57, TD.
PASSING: Mifflinburg — Mifflinburg — Degroat, Jr. 8-16-1. Mount Carmel
— Reisinger 3-7-0, 2 TD.
RECEIVING: Mifflinburg — Rylee Stahl 10-104. Mount Carmel — Chapman 2-72, 2 TD.
