Men's golf
Bucknell University
Sunday at Cornell Invitational
Notes: Chris Tanabe shot a career-best, 4-under-par 67, and Bucknell for the second straight week parlayed a terrific Sunday round into a second-place finish. The Bison compiled a 3-under 281, the best in the Cornell Invitational field by four shots, and finished second to Columbia by just a single stroke.
Last week at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational, Bucknell put up a field-best 289 that moved the Bison from seventh place all the way up to second. This time the Bison used three scores of even par or better to move up from fifth to second, and after trailing Columbia by 11 shots entering the third and final round, they outshot the Lions 281-291 but fell one shot short.
Columbia finished at 866 over 54 holes, followed by Bucknell at 867. Cornell, which was the lone team to beat the Bison last week at Colgate, finished third at 869. Bucknell now has an aggregate record of 30-2 through two weeks this season.
Tanabe capped off one of his finest collegiate performances with the 67, which came on the heels of a 70-74 showing on Saturday. His 211 total put him in a tie for third place with Siena’s Jack Tobin. Medalist Michael O’Brien of Saint Joseph’s finished with a 66 to post a 6-under 207, while Columbia’s Daniel Core was the runner-up at 3-under.
Tanabe made six birdies on Sunday, including three in a row in one stretch on holes 6, 7 and 8. He got it to 5-under with another birdie at 13 before giving one back with a bogey at 17. Tanabe’s 12 birdies for the weekend were fifth-most in the field, three shy of O’Brien’s tournament-best 15.
The Bison received major contributions from two freshmen, Jack Gardner and Blake Wisdom. Gardner closed with an even-par 71 after shooting 73-73 a day earlier. He finished T-14th in the field of 90 players with a 54-hole total of 217. Gardner made four birdies in a span of six holes on Sunday.
Bucknell’s pair of second-place finishes matches the team’s best start in 10 years. The Bison started out the 2009-10 campaign with a runner-up effort at Colgate followed by a win at the Bucknell Invitational in week two.
The Bison will look to keep the strong start going next weekend at the Dartmouth Invitational. Bucknell won Dartmouth’s tournament a year ago, although it was played at a different course. This year’s event will be held at Hanover Country Club.
Women's golf
Bucknell University
Saturday at Bucknell Invitational
Notes: All five starters carded rounds between 78 and 80 on Sunday, and the Bison finished in seventh place at the Bucknell Invitational. The Bison closed with a team score of 315 after posting 306-315 on Saturday, giving them a 936 total over the 54-hole event.
Meredith Langs led the Bison with a final-round 78, while Casey Morrow, Sahana Paravantavida and Tatum McKelvey also shot 79. Erin Holmes added an 80 for Bucknell, which held off Saint Francis (Pa.) by two strokes for seventh place.
Morrow shot 77-72 on Saturday, and she was Bucknell’s top finisher in the tournament, placing T-18th at 228 total. Paravantavida shot 74 in her collegiate debut a day earlier, and she joined Morrow with three rounds in the 70s.
Navy won the tournament with an 895 total, three better than Youngstown State. Towson finished third at 900, followed by Lehigh (910), Wagner (911), Richmond (918), Bucknell, Saint Francis and Hampton (989). Shannon Gould of Navy was the medalist with a 7-over 217 (73-70-74). Addy Douglas of Lehigh took second place, two strokes behind Gould. Heather McLean of Wagner had the round of the day with an even-par 70.
Bucknell is back in action next weekend at the Nittany Lion Invitational at the Penn State Blue Course.
Football
No. 23/22 Villanova 45, Bucknell 10
Saturday at Bucknell
Notes: No. 23/22 Villanova rolled past the Bucknell football team Saturday night at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats (3-0) used a fast start and strong defensive effort to spoil the Bison's (0-3) first home game of the Dave Cecchini era. Villanova's scoring drives were quick and efficient, with all but two taking less than two minutes off the clock. Daniel Smith threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and also ran for a score while Justin Covington totaled 119 yards on seven carries.
At halftime, the Wildcats held a 28-0 lead, scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters. They opened the scoring in the first 22 seconds when Jaquan Amos picked off Bucknell's third pass of the game and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.
The Bison made two trips to the red zone during the first quarter but couldn't put points on the board. Their first trip happened after Rick Mottram picked off his first career pass; Brandon Benson deflected the pass, which Mottram dove to catch at Villanova's 21-yard line. The Wildcat defense ultimately held fast, forcing Bucknell to attempt a 23-yard field goal; that bid sailed wide left at the first quarter's 7:39 mark.
Later on, John Chiarolanzio found a wide-open Blais Herman for a 59-yard gain to the Wildcat 19. Three short gains later, the Bison found themselves facing 4th and 2 at the Villanova 10; linebackers Forrest Rhyne and Amin Black stuffed Chad Freshnock a yard shy of a first down, giving their team the ball back at their 10.
And, one play later, the Wildcats were deep in Bucknell territory. Covington, who is among the FCS's top rushing threats, rattled off a 64-yard run to the Bison 26; that play set up a 23-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Todd Summers at the first quarter's 1:38 mark.
During the second frame, Villanova tacked on touchdowns at the 13:19 and 5:50 marks. The Wildcats' first touchdown, a three-yard quarterback keeper by Smith, came after they took over deep in the Bucknell end following a failed fake punt. The second, a six-yard pass from Smith to Changa Hodge, was set up by a Drew Wiley interception in Bison territory.
Bucknell had a chance to chip away at Villanova's lead in the final three minutes of the second quarter. The Wildcats were forced to punt from their own end zone after Simeon Page sacked Smith for a loss of nine yards at their one. The Bison ultimately took over at Villanova's 46-yard line following an eight-yard return by Brandon Sanders.
Bucknell advanced to the Villanova 21, but two incomplete passes and a fumble that the Bison recovered brought up 3rd and 14 at the Wildcat 25. A 42-yard field goal attempt ultimately sailed wide right, keeping Bucknell off the board.
In the second half, the Bison got on the board with a 37-yard Ethan Torres field goal at the third quarter's 3:49 mark. They added a four-yard Logan Bitikofer rushing touchdown at the fourth quarter's 7:36 mark; Bitikofer's second career rushing touchdown came after Benson recovered a fumble following a bad snap, setting up Bucknell at the Villanova 16.
Villanova added two touchdowns in the third quarter and a field goal in the fourth quarter to bring the final score to 45-10.
The Bison held advantages in first downs (16) and passing yards (225-124) while the Wildcats led in rushing yards (262-46), total offense (386-271) and time of possession (30:19-29:41).
For Bucknell, Chiarolanzio finished with 134 yards on 11-for-32 passing while Bitikofer posted 91 yards on 12-for-22 passing. Herman (72) and John McGuire (46) led the Bison in receiving yards, each setting a new career high. Freshman Alex Barnard entered the game at running back in the second half and paced Bucknell with 25 yards on four carries.
Defensively, Mottram led the Bison with six tackles (four solo). The Bison totaled seven tackles for a loss of 21 yards.
After enjoying their first of two bye weeks, the Bison return to action by hosting Princeton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. as part of Bucknell's Family Weekend festivities.
Tickets available on Friday for U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Bryce Jordan Center on the campus of Penn State University has been selected to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. Penn State University is serving as the local organizing committee.
The champions from the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will become eligible to represent the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2-8.
The competition will be held in the 18 Olympic weight classes in wrestling, which includes six weight classes in men’s freestyle (57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, 125 kg), women’s wrestling (50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 76 kg) and Greco-Roman (60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg, 130 kg).
Tickets for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will become available to the general public this Friday. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets right away, as this event is expected to be sold out.
In the two-day format, Saturday, April 4 will include start of the Challenge Tournament in all 18 weight classes. Included in Saturday’s action will be the Challenge Tournament finals, which will determine one athlete in each weight class who advances to the Final X Championship Series on Sunday.
On Sunday, April 5, all 18 best-of-three Final X Championship Series will be held, which determines the U.S. Olympic Team Trials champions in each weight class. This series will feature the top seed and the Challenge Tournament champion, as determined by the 2020 Olympic Games Team Selection Procedures. In addition, the completion of the consolation rounds of the Challenge Tournament will be held on Sunday.
University Park becomes only the 10th U.S. city to host a U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials since USA Wrestling became national governing body for wrestling in the United States in 1983. The only previous time it was held in Pennsylvania was in 1992, when the U.S. Freestyle Olympic Team Trials were hosted in Pittsburgh.
This will be the fifth straight U.S. Olympic Team Trials in which all three Olympic wrestling teams were determined at the same time, with men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman all featured in the event. The previous U.S. Olympic Team Trials with all three teams determined were in Indianapolis (2004), Las Vegas (2008) and Iowa City (2012, 2016).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.