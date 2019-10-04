LEWISBURG — Led by a pair of goals from Gaby Markunas, Lewisburg scored all six of its goals in the first half to take a 6-0 victory over Central Columbia in a Heartland-II matchup Thursday at the Pawling Complex.
Rylee Dyroff got things started for Lewisburg (10-2 overall) by scoring off an Abby Gilger assist just 7:13 into the game.
Markunas then followed with her two goals before Madelyn Miller, Izzy Zaleski and Katie Koch all got in on the action and found the back of the cage.
Koch, Zaleski and Miller all added assists for Lewisburg, which next hosts cross-county rival Mifflinburg at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 6, Central Columbia 0
at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Abby Gilger, 22:47. Lew-Gaby Markunas, assist Kara Koch, 20:59. Lew-Markunas, unassisted, 15:41. Lew-Madelyn Miller, assist Izzy Zaleski, 12:38. Lew-Zaleski, assist Miller, 8:16. Lew-Koch, assist Allie Mast, :24.
Shots: Lewisburg, 13-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 12-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 2; CC, Makiah Brewer, 7.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 3-2.
Midd-West 4
Warrior Run 1
MIDDLEBURG — Sydney Keister recorded a hat trick to lead the Mustangs past the Defenders in the HAC-II matchup.
Jordyn Hill scored unassisted with 5:58 left in the game to break the shutout and give Warrior Run its only goal of the contest.
Midd-West 4, Warrior Run 1
at Midd-West
First half
MW-Sydney Keister, unassisted, 22:18. MW-Keister, unassisted, 15:04. MW-Keister, assist Marlo Spriggle/Brenna Brown, 11:49. MW-Spriggle, assist Brown, 11:44.
Second half
WR-Jordyn Hill, unassisted, 5:58.
Shots: MW, 19-4; Corners: MW, 14-6; Saves:
MW, Aleah Gemberling, 3; WR, Rachel Yohn, 15.
JV score:
MW, 1-0.
Girls soccerLewisburg 4
Danville 1
DANVILLE — Taryn Beers recorded a first half hat trick to power the Green Dragons to the HAC-II victory over the Ironmen.
Ella Reish added a goal and an assist for Lewisburg (10-4-1, 6-3-1 HAC-II), plus Chelsea Stanton had a pair of assists and Amelia Kiepke assisted on Reish’s goal in the win.
Lewisburg will host Loyalsock in its next game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 4, Danville 1
at Danville
First half
Lew-Taryn Beers, assist Chelsea Stanton, 9:14. Lew-Beers, assist Ella Reish, 18:45. Lew-Beers, assist Stanton, 36:02.
Second half
Dan-Gabrielle Hackett, unassisted, 4:20. Lew-Reish, assist Amelia Kiepke, 6:44.
Shots: Lewisburg, 21-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 4-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 3; Danville, Morgan Everett, 17.
Benton 1
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Tigers got a goal from Sydney Hess midway through the first half, and it was enough to edge the Wildcats in the non-league matchup.
Kristi Benfield made 11 saves to lead Mifflinburg (5-6-2), which is next at Danville at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Benton 1, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
First half
B-Sydney Hess, assist Brynn Hess, 21:40.
Shots: Benton, 12-7; Corners: Miffflinburg, 5-4; Saves:
Benton, Rhianna Hess, 7; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 11.
Williamsport 4
Milton 3
WILLIAMSPORT — The Black Panthers got on the board first with a goal from Leah Bergey, but the Millionaires scored the next four goals to hold on for the HAC-I victory.
Bergey scored unassisted 7 minutes into the game for Milton (6-6-1), but Katie Penman would score three of the four goals for Williamsport (9-2-3) to give the Millionaires control of the game.
Milton, which also got goals from Morgan Reiner and Janae Bergey late in the game, is next at Sullivan County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Williamsport 4, Milton 3
at Williamsport
First half
Milt-Leah Bergey, unassisted, 7:00. Will-Katie Penman, assist Kailee Helmrich, 13:00. Will-Hannah Myers, assist Abigail Berthold, 26:00.
Second half
Will-Penman, unassisted, 67:00. Will-Penman, assist Myers, 70:00. Milt-Morgan Reiner, assist Taylor Snyder, 73:00. Milt-Janae Bergey, assist Reiner, 77:00.
Shots: Williamsport, 12-6; Corners: Williamsport, 5-3; Saves:
Williamsport, Lila Vogelsong, 3; Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 8.
PostponementsBoys soccer
Milton at Montoursville, postponed to 4 p.m., Oct. 10
Girls tennis
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4 p.m. Oct. 10.
Milton at Central Mountain, postponed to 4 p.m. today.
