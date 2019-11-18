BETHLEHEM — Senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, finished in the top 100 at the NCAA Mideast Regionals for the second time in her career and four Lycoming College cross country runners set career-bests to highlight the day at Lehigh University’s cross country course on Saturday afternoon.
Long finished 99th in a field of 349 runners on the 6K course, becoming just the second runner in program history to finish in the top 100 at an NCAA Regional twice in a career. She posted a time of 23:50.4, just 1.7 seconds behind her school-record time of 23:48.7 set this year at Hood.
The women’s team finished 41st in a field of 49 complete teams, the team’s fourth-best finish at the event in program history.
Freshman Claire Shaffer finished second on the team with a time of 26:56.2 and senior Amanda Goulden took 311th in a season-best 29:34.7. Senior Kayla Nowak posted a career-best time of 32:42.2, 23 seconds better than her previous best, to take 338th. Freshman Kaitlyn Welch bested her previous-best by 16 seconds, finishing in 34:30.1 to round out the scoring five, and freshman Mariah Rovenolt, a Warrior Run High grad, cut a half-minute off her previous-best, finishing in 38:49.5.
The men’s team finished in 49th in a field of 51 teams on the 8K course, as only 3:10 separated the team’s scoring five runners.
Sophomore Logan Franquet led the Warriors again, posting a time of 31:01.3 to finish 289th in a field of 360 runners. Junior Maverick Stenger, a Mifflinburg High grad, took 301st in 31:40.7 and junior Daniel Moses took 313th in 32:32.1. Junior Guillermo Quintero cut 14 seconds off his previous career-best time, finishing in 32:58.5 and junior Hunter Jackson finished 331st in 34:10.0 to round out the scoring five. Sophomore Diego Pallares posted a time of 34:46.5 and sophomore Zeb Harshbarger posted a 36:31.6.
Kleman leads Susquehanna harriers at regional race
BETHLEHEM – Junior Marissa Kleman, a Mount Carmel High School grad, led Susquehanna women’s team at the NCAA Mid-East Regionals hosted by Lehigh University on Saturday. The River Hawks finished the invitational with a 16th place finish at the 49 team event edging conference opponent, Scranton, by eight points. This team placement is a nine place improvement from last year’s 25th place finish.
Kleman finished 19th out of 349 finishers and earned All Region with a personal best time of 22:24.7. This puts her 5th all time for the SU 6k. Marissa also finished the season with the 10 fastest 4k time in SU history and the 9th fastest 5k in school history.
Kallan Carter was the next finisher for Susquehanna with a personal best time of 22:54.5 in 43rd place. She earned First Year All Region by being top 7 First Year competitor. This puts her 8th all time for Women 6k. Kallan finishes her incredible rookie campaign with the 5th fastest time in the 5k as well.
Football No. 16/18 Susquehanna flies past Juniata in regular-season finale
HUNTINGDON — Sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch threw three touchdown passes while six different River Hawks scored a touchdown as No. 16/18 Susquehanna ended the regular season on a seven-game win streak. Susquehanna (9-1, 8-1 CC) blasted Juniata (2-8, 2-7 CC), 63-7, Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale.
The River Hawks scored early and often, putting up 56 unanswered points. Saturday’s 56-point victory is the largest by SU over the Eagles since the River Hawks’ 45-3 triumph in the ‘Grove in 2010. Additionally, this is the second time Susquehanna has dropped 63 points on Juniata, matching a 63-point performance in a 63-34 win for the River Hawks in 2016 on Amos Alonzo Stagg Field.
No. 5 Muhlenberg captured its 11th Centennial Conference title with an undefeated 10-0, 9-0 CC record following its 52-7 home win over Moravian. Susquehanna finished second followed by Johns Hopkins (7-3, 6-3 CC) in third and Franklin & Marshall College (6-4, 5-4 CC) in fourth.
The River Hawks will now wait to see if they earn an at-large bid when the NCAA releases the 2019 NCAA Division III Football Championship Tournament bracket on Sunday on www.ncaa.com.
Wrestling No. 10 Lehigh knocks off No. 4 Oklahoma State 21-20 on criteria
BETHLEHEM- Competing in Staber Arena for the first time since 2016, No. 10 Lehigh went down to the wire with No. 4 Oklahoma State. A Cowboy forfeit in the final bout at 133 left the dual tied at 20-20, and on the third criteria, total match points, a 58-48 advantage gave the Mountain Hawks the 21-20 victory Saturday afternoon.
Lehigh won three of the first five bouts, with a pair of major decisions, to build an 11-6 led at intermission. Oklahoma State got back in the dual with a fall at 184 and a major decision at 197 but the Cowboys did not have a 133 pounder available. When junior Brandon Paetzell kept fourth-ranked Nick Piccininni to a regular decision at 125, the forfeit allowed the Mountain Hawks to tie the dual and ultimately, win their dual opener on criteria.
The win is just the second in program history over the Cowboys, who had won 10 of the previous 11 and are now 1-1 on the dual season. It is also Lehigh’s fourth dual win over a top five-ranked team in 11-plus years under Pat Santoro.
The dual began at 141 with senior Ryan Pomrinca taking on Dusty Hone. A late first period takedown was the difference as Pomrinca posted a 3-2 victory. Sixth-ranked Boo Lewallen put Oklahoma State on the board with a 4-0 decision over sophomore Jimmy Hoffman at 149.
Sophomore Josh Humphreys got the Mountain Hawks, and the crowd going with a 16-2 major decision over Wyatt Sheets at 157. Humphreys scored two takedowns and added a pair of four point near falls to lead 12-1 after one period as he avenged a sudden victory loss to Sheets last February. Freshman Brian Meyer came up just short in his dual debut at 165, as he gave up a second period takedown that proved to be the difference in 3-2 decision for Travis Wittlake.
Senior Jordan Kutler capped the first half of the dual with an impressive 20-6 major decision over Andrew Shomers at 174. Kutler racked up eight takedowns and came up just short of the technical fall. He had four takedowns in the first period and added one in the second and three more in the third.
A wild bout at 184 turned momentum back in the Cowboys’ favor as Anthony Montalvo pinned junior Chris Weiler in the third period. A late reversal and two point near fall had Weiler up 8-4 after one period, but Montalvo broke an 8-8 tie with a couple of takedowns in the final period before securing the fall.
Dakota Geer extended the Cowboys’ lead to 16-11 with a 15-5 major decision over Jake Jakobsen at 197. Geer led 3-0 after two periods and broke the match open with five takedowns in the final frame. Junior Jordan Wood put Lehigh back on track with a 9-4 decision over Austin Harris at 285.
In the final contested bout, Piccininni built a 4-1 lead after two and was able to secure the 11-3 major decision with his takedown in the final seconds. Junior Nick Farro got his hand raised at 133, with Lehigh earning the extra team point on criteria.
Men’s basketball Hot-shooting Warriors run past Ravens, 96-83
WILLIAMSPORT — Shooting a season-best 52 percent from the floor, Lycoming had five players finish in double figures as it ran past defending Colonial States Athletic Conference champions Rosemont, 96-83, in non-conference action at Lamade Gym on Sunday.
Freshman Mo Terry led the way with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks and sophomore Matt Ilodigwe added 17 points and two helpers. Junior Darius Dangerfield posted 15 points, five assists and two steals, freshman Dyson Harward, a Danville High grad, posted 14 points, eight rebounds, five blocks — tied for eighth-most in school history, and two steals and freshman DeAundre Manuel had 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Ravens couldn’t get back within single digits and the Warriors led by as many as 14 multiple times in the final moments.
Lycoming hit 44 percent (11-of-25) from 3-point range, led by three each from Terry and Ilodigwe. Senior Ryan Hollis hit two, finishing with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.