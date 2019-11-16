WILLIAMSPORT — After a group of nine runners posted career-best times at the MAC Championships, the Lycoming College men’s and women’s cross country teams are set for a run at the NCAA Mideast Regional today at the Lehigh University Cross Country Course in Bethlehem. The men’s 8K race will begin at 11 a.m. before the women’s 6K race will take place at noon.
The women’s team will be led by senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, who has recorded one of the best seasons in program history, breaking her own school record twice, including finishing ninth at the Hood College Open with a time of 23:48.7.
Freshman Claire Shaffer has consistently finished in the top two on the team throughout the year, consistently improving as well, posting a season-best 26:50.4 at the MAC Championships. Seniors Amanda Goulden and Kayla Nowak have also consistently factored in the team’s scoring five, with Goulden posting a season-best 29:42.9 at MACs and Nowak running a 33:06, just a tenth of a second off her season-best.
Freshman Tamara Hess could also be a factor in the team’s top five, as she ran a season-best 28:55.8 in her first try at the Lehigh University course in early October. Freshman Mariah Rovenolt, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, (38:49.5) will also compete for a spot in the team’s top five.
On the men’s side, the Warriors feature eight runners that have posted times of better than 35 minutes on the 8K course, as the team will have plenty of competition to take up scoring slots after finishing 15th at the MAC Championships.
Three Warriors have led the team at events this year, giving the team a great start at the top of the lineup.
Junior Daniel Moses posted the best time of the year at Misericordia, posting a 30:04.7.
Junior Maverick Stenger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, has improved consistently in his career, posting a career-best time of 30:25.9 at Lock Haven, improving as consistently as sophomore Logan Franquet, who has dropped nearly three minutes off his top time this year, falling to 30:38.6 at the MAC Championships.
Junior Guillermo Quintero (33:12.3), freshman Geo Castillo (33:14.1), sophomore Diego Pallares (33:29.4) and junior Hunter Jackson (33:15.5) all have best times this year that are closely grouped together, and will work to factor into the scoring on Saturday. Sophomore Zeb Harshbarger (35:30.4) and freshman Chris Alvarado (40:01.8) will also run for the Warriors.
