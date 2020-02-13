High school basketball scoreboard
Boys HAC semifinals
Danville 56, Montoursville 45 Loyalsock 77, Mount Carmel 63 Regular season
Line Mountain 65, Newport 35
Girls Sullivan County 56, Wyalusing 32 Wellsboro 44, Troy 20 High school girls
Northumberland Chr. 48, Meadowbrook Chr. 16
Tuesday at Northumberland Christian
Meadowbrook 0 4 4 8 — 16Northumberland 24 9 9 6 — 48Meadowbrook Chr. (14-6, 9-2 ACAA) 16
Masy Devlin 3 0-3 6; Shelby Hartman 2 1-2 5; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Jenaka Day 1 1-2 3; Ellie Sweigard 1 0-1 2; Madison McNeal 0 0-0 0; Jackie Stokes 0 0-3 0.
Totals:
7 2-11 16.
3-point goals:
None.
Northumberland Chr. (19-4, 10-0) 48
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 6; Kendra Schoeppner 0 0-0 0; Emma Teas 1 0-0 2; Madalyn Snyder 1 0-0 2; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 2-4 8; Allison Miller 0 0-0 0; Ellianna Zanathy 1 0-0 2; Emily Garven 5 0-0 12; Anna Ulmer 3 1-2 7; Emma Ulmer 1 0-0 2; Bethany Dressler 3 1-2 7.
Totals:
21 4-8 48.
3-point goals:
Garven 2.
College Sports
Basketball College men Lycoming 67, Alvernia 63
Notes:
Freshman Dyson Harward, a graduate of Danville Area High School, sent a Mikeel Allen attempt into the stands, then denied Steve Pierce with 38 seconds remaining to preserve a five-point lead, as he finished with five blocks to go with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Lycoming past Alvernia on Wednesday to clinch a spot in the MAC Commonwealth Championship tournament. Harward broke the program’s single-season record with his fifth block to preserve the Warriors’ win, surpassing Michael Rudy, who had 61 blocks in 2012-13. The Warriors wrap up their regular-season road schedule when they head to Albright on Saturday at 3 p.m. for a MAC Commonwealth game.
Lycoming 67, Alvernia 63
at Lycoming College
Alvernia (11-11,7-7 MAC)
Justin Thomas 10-12 2-3 26; Keon Taylor 6-10 2-4 17; Avery Walker 2-7 0-2 5; Mickeel Allen 1-14 3-5 5; Steve Pierce 1-7 2-2 4; Malik Green 1-4 1-2 3; Nick Youngkin 0-1 3-6 3; Rece Harman 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-56 13-24 63.
Lycoming (16-7, 9-5 MAC)
Dyson Harward 5-10 7-10 18; Ryan Hollis 4-4 2-2 14; Darius Dangerfield 6-10 0-1 13; Mo Terry 3-4 4-6 11; Matt Ilodigwe 2-6 0-0 5; DeAundre Manuel 1-3 1-2 3; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 1-5 0-0 3; D’Andre Edmond 0-1 0-0 0; Donovan James 0-0 0-0 0; Tobias Walden Jr. 0-3 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-46 14-21 67.
Halftime: Alvernia, 34-33. 3-point goals: Alvernia 8-18 (Thomas 4-4; Taylor 3-4; Walker 1-5; Green 0-1; Youngkin 0-1; Pierce 0-3), Lycoming 9-18 (Hollis 4-4; Harward 1-3; Ilodigwe 1-3; Terry 1-2; Dangerfield 1-3; Flores-Diaz 1-2; Walden Jr. 0-1). Fouled out: Thomas and Terry. Rebounds: Alvernia 38 (Allen 8), Lycoming 30 (Harward 8). Assists: Alvernia 6 (Taylor 2; Thomas 2), Lycoming 14 (Dangerfield 4). Total fouls: Alvernia 15, Lycoming 17. Technical fouls: None. A:
285. Women’s basketball Lycoming 62, Alvernia 52 at Lycoming College
Notes:
On a night when Lycoming’s seniors tied the school record for wins by a class, it was senior Megan Helminiak, who played in the fewest games during the class’ freshman year, that made the biggest difference by hitting a career-high three 3-pointers to lift the Warriors to the MAC Commonwealth win. Alvernia (8-14, 3-11 MAC) closed within three points at 53-50 with 2:30 left, but Helminiak with her career-high third 3-pointer of the night for the Warriors (15-8, 8-6). Alvernia got back within four with 1:40 left off a pair of free throws, but junior Erica Lutz hit a free throw, then senior Akilah McFadden, a Lewisburg Area High School grad, grabbed the rebound and hit an off-balance layup while getting fouled. While Alvernia missed its remaining five shots, McFadden closed the game by hitting 3-of-5 at the line. McFadden, a starter for all of the senior class’ 65 wins, finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, four assists and a block, as the versatile guard that is in the top 10 in school history in points, steals, assists and blocks moved within eight rebounds of becoming the 15th player in school history to reach 500 rebounds. Lutz finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the 20th double-double of her career and Helminiak posted nine points, three rebounds and two assists. The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they head to Albright for a 1 p.m. MAC Commonwealth game.
Lycoming 62, Alvernia 52
at Lycoming College
Alvernia 18 10 8 16 — 52 Lycoming 16 18 10 18 — 62
Alvernia (8-14)
Torie Zerbe 4-9 4-6 13; Gabriella De Vito 4-16 0-0 10; Dee McCormick 3-9 0-0 8; Abbie Zerbe 1-4 4-4 7; Cathryn Kramer 3-8 1-3 7; Julia Ewen 0-2 4-8 4; Jannelle Robinson 1-1 0-1 2; Amber Orban 0-2 1-2 1.
Totals:
16-51 14-24 52.
Lycoming (15-8)
Akilah McFadden 7-17 5-12 21; Erica Lutz 6-13 1-2 13; Megan Helminiak 3-4 0-0 9; Emily Zoscin 1-4 3-4 6; Kelly Vuz 2-7 0-0 5; Morgan Mader 1-11 0-0 3; Sydney Purcell 1-2 0-0 2; Ryanna Lamoreaux 1-2 0-0 2; Kenzie Reed 0-0 1-2 1; Allison Wagner 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-61 10-20 62.
3-point goals: Alvernia 6-22 (De Vito 2-10; McCormick 2-6; Zerbe 1-3; Zerbe 1-3), Lycoming 8-25 (Helminiak 3-4; McFadden 2-7; Zoscin 1-1; Mader 1-8; Vuz 1-4; Lamoreaux 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Alvernia 41 (Ewen 12), Lycoming 47 (McFadden 11). Assists: Alvernia 9 (Orban 3), Lycoming 17 (Lutz 4; McFadden 4). Total fouls: Alvernia 18, Lycoming 19. Technical fouls: None. A:
285 Women’s lacrosse Bucknell 16, Binghamton at Binghamton University
Notes:
Bucknell rode a hot start at the Bearcats Sports Complex and the Bison (2-0, 0-0 PL) carried an 11-3 lead into halftime, bolstered by a 6-0 run that stretched from the 18:21 to the 5:37 marks of that frame. Eve Calabria, who finished the game with seven points (4g-3a), logged five (3g-2a) in the first half alone. The closest the Bearcats (0-1, 0-0 AEC) drew the rest of the way was four goals; after they netted the first four goals of the second half to make it an 11-7 game.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 40 14 .741 — Boston 37 16 .698 2½ Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6½ Brooklyn 24 28 .462 15 New York 17 37 .315 23 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 35 18 .660 — Orlando 23 31 .426 12½ Washington 19 33 .365 15½ Charlotte 17 36 .321 18 Atlanta 15 40 .273 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 7 .868 — Indiana 31 23 .574 15½ Chicago 19 36 .345 28 Detroit 19 37 .339 28½ Cleveland 13 40 .245 33 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 34 20 .630 — Dallas 32 22 .593 2 Memphis 27 26 .509 6½ San Antonio 23 31 .426 11 New Orleans 23 31 .426 11 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 38 16 .704 — Utah 35 18 .660 2½ Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 6 Portland 25 30 .455 13½ Minnesota 16 36 .308 21 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 — L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4 Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½ Phoenix 21 33 .389 20 Golden State 12 42 .222 29
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 126, Chicago 114 Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103 New Orleans 138, Portland 117 San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106 Houston 116, Boston 105
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Miami at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
2020 Rising Stars Challenge Team USA vs Team World, 9 p.m., Chicago
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
2020 All-Star Game Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Chicago
Transactions
BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Nick White minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, Ethan Stewart player performance facilitator, Anaíma García education coordinator, Trey Wiedman strength and conditioning coach of Norfolk (IL), Jonathan Medici strength and conditioning coach of Bowie (EL), Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach of Aberdeen (NYP), Brandon Farish strength and conditioning coach of the GCL Orioles and Julio Diaz and Andres Tarazona strength and conditioning coaches of the DSL Orioles. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a one-year contract. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Heath; LHPs Richard Lovelady and Gabe Speier; Cs Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; INFs Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom;and RHPs Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry and Stephen Woods Jr. on one-year contracts. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Zych on a minor league contract. SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taijuan Walker on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract. CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Derek Dietrich on a minor league contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHP JD Hammer outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a two-year contract. Signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell, Paolo Espino, Javy Guerra, David Hernandez, Kevin Quackenbush and Derek Self; LHPs Fernando Abad and Sam Freeman; C Welington Castillo; INFs Brandon Snyder, Drew Ward and Jacob Wilson; and OFs Emilio Bonifácio, JB Schuck and Mac Williamson on minor league contracts.
Atlantic League
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed UT Blair Beck.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract.
Women’s NBA
DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix for the No. 5 and No. 7 2020 draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick, and traded the 2021 first-round pick to Chicago for C Astou Ndour. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Reinstated Cleveland DE Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Ben McAdoo quarterbacks coach. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Angelo Foster and DBs Chris Rayford and Albert Smalls. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Fined Minnesota D Matt Dumba $5,000 for slashing. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario (AHL). Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alexander Volkov from Syracuse (AHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Signed coach Paul Maurice to a multi-year contract extension.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Named Jorge Alvarez business development executive. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Signed W Manuel Castro on loan from Club Estudiantes (Primera División-Argentina) through the end of June. MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned G Dayne St. Clair to San Antonio (USL Championship) for the 2020 season. Signed F Aaron Schoenfeld from Maccabi Tel Aviv (Premier League-Israel).
COLLEGE
IOWA — Agreed to terms with wrestling coach Tom Brands on a contract extension through the 2026 season. MICHIGAN STATE — Named Mel Tucker football coach. NORTH CAROLINA — Named John Lilly tight ends coach. OHIO STATE — Dismissed CB Amir Riep and LB/S Jahsen Wint from the football program.
Sports on Tv
Thursday, February 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m. CBSSN — Bryant at Sacred Heart 7 p.m. CBSSN — College of Charleston at Hofstra ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN2 — Wichita State at Central Florida ESPNU — Winthrop at Gardner-Webb 8 p.m. BTN — Iowa at Indiana 9 p.m. CBSSN — Marshall at Texas (San Antonio) ESPN — Colorado at Oregon ESPN2 — Washington at Southern California ESPNU — Murray State at Austin Peay PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon State 10:30 p.m. FS1 — Arizona at California 11 p.m. ESPN2 — Arizona State at Stanford ESPNU — Brigham Young at Loyola Marymount PAC-12N — Washington State at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m. ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh BTN — Iowa at Maryland 7 p.m. SECN — Auburn at South Carolina 8 p.m. ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina State 9 p.m. SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m. TNT — LA Clippers at Boston
NHL HOCKEY
