CENTER VALLEY — For the second week in a row, Alex Pechin was tabbed as the Patriot League Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Pechin was recognized after averaging 50.7 yards on a career-high 11 punts at No. 20/18 Towson. The All-American punter had six punts sail for at least 50 yards and four land inside the 20, with three falling inside the 10.
On the strength of his performance against the Tigers, Pechin’s season average rose to 49.5, which leads all four NCAA divisions. His average is 0.3 higher than the second-place punter’s, Texas A&M’s Braden Mann. His career average of 44.7 is tied for fourth among active punters from all four NCAA divisions; with 278 career punts, he has 135 more than the next closest punter in the top five.
Pechin was recognized as the Patriot League Special Teams Player of the Week last week after excelling in both the kicking and punting games in a 32-14 victory at defending champion Colgate. Entering this year, he was last named the Patriot League Special Teams as a freshman; he was honored for his performance in the 2015 finale at Colgate, in which he also handled both kicking and punting duties.
Hamler claims Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors
UNIVERSITY PARK — Sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler earned the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award after his outstanding all-around performance in the win over No. 16 Michigan Saturday night. In addition, Hamler was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll this week.
This is the second-straight week a Nittany Lion has claimed conference honors with punter Blake Gillikin claiming Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week Oct. 14. Hamler is the first Penn Stat wide out to win weekly accolades since DaeSean Hamilton won the award after the Indiana game in 2017.
The Paul Hornung Award is presented by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football. Saquon Barkley won the honor in 2017 and Hamler was a finalist for the honor in 2018.
Hamler had six receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the victory against his home-state Wolverines. He also had six rushing yards, 65 kickoff return yards and seven punt return yards for a total of 186 all-purpose yards. The performance was Hamler’s fourth career 100-yard game and second of the season and was his second career game with two receiving scores.
Hamler has had a catch in all 20 games in his career. With the performance, Hamler moved into 20th place on Penn State’s career receiving yards list with 1,317. He has 11 catches of 20 or more yards, including three grabs of 50 or more yards.
No. 6 Penn State next visits Michigan State Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The Nittany Lions’ remaining home schedule includes Big Ten games against Indiana (Nov. 15) and Rutgers (Nov. 30 – Senior Day).
River Hawk football moves up in both the D3football.com and AFCA Top 25 pollsSELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University football team edged up one spot in both the D3football.com and the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches Top 25 polls. Susquehanna went from No. 21 to No. 20 in D3football.com while going from No. 23 to No. 22 in the AFCA rankings.
The River Hawks have done nothing more than continue to make moves up the national rankings. This week’s movement comes on the heels of Susquehanna’s 31-7 victory at Moravian this past Saturday, spoiling the Greyhounds’ homecoming.
Following its road win and Johns Hopkins University’s 20-17 loss to Franklin & Marshall College, SU is now in sole possession of second place in the Centennial Conference standings with a 4-1 league record. No. 6 Muhlenberg College remains undefeated at 6-0 (5-0 CC). With two losses, Johns Hopkins has dropped out of both polls.
Susquehanna (5-1, 4-1 CC) welcomes Ursinus (3-3, 2-3 CC) to Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium this Saturday for homecoming. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.
Three goals earn Leah Fogelsanger Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week awardLEWISBURG — Bucknell field hockey’s Leah Fogelsanger was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week after guiding the Bison’s offense with three goals in two winning efforts last week. Fogelsanger scored twice in five minutes during Bucknell’s 6-1 victory of Colgate on Saturday. It was the first two-goal performance of Fogelsanger’s career.
Fogelsanger’s first goal in Saturday’s game came three minutes after the Raiders scored in the fourth quarter. The junior forward caught a centering pass from the end line and poked it home to give the Bison their fifth goal of the game. The second was on a penalty corner with under a minute to go in the game. In Monday’s win over Yale, Fogelsanger got the Bison scoring started with a goal in the first four minutes of play. The Bloomsburg, Pa. native also attempted a game-high five shots in each contest.
With five goals and two assists on the season, Fogelsanger now sits among five other Bison with 12 or more points, which also ranks among the top-10 in the Patriot League. Defender Kaelyn Long and goalkeeper Olivia Harris were also recognized as honorable mentions for outstanding performances this week.
Zach Hurchalla named Patriot League Rookie of the WeekLEWISBURG — Bucknell freshman defender Zach Hurchalla has been named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week after helping the Bison to a 2-0 week in wins over Northeastern and Boston University.
Hurchalla picked up an assist in each game during the week, and has now picked out three assists as a defender this season. Hurchalla started the season as a center back, but moved to the left back spot in more recent fixtures. Hurchalla becomes the second Bison freshman to win the award this season, after Eddie Perez-Pelaez garnered the award the opening week of the season.
The freshman went the distance in both games this week, and has started 10 of Bucknell’s 13 games this season. Hurchalla assisted Chris Masur’s equalizing goal against the Huskies on Tuesday before playing a nice pass to Patrick O’Hara to help kick start Kevin Gulizio’s goal in Bucknell’s 3-0 win over Boston University. Hurchalla also played an important role in Bucknell’s defensive effort, as he has played the full 90 minutes in both of Bucknell’s shut out victories this season.
Lycoming’s Beck earns MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week honorsWILLIAMSPORT — After leading the Lycoming College volleyball team’s defense in a 3-0 sweep of Penn State Altoona to ensure the team’s first .500 season since 2015, senior libero Lindsay Beck has earned MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week accolades, the conference office announced on Monday.
Beck posted 13 digs and didn’t allow a receiving error in the sweep of Penn State Altoona, as the first-year starting libero posted five digs in both the first and second sets, both 25-19 wins for the Warriors (15-11 overall), before posting three in the third set, which Lycoming won 25-15.
She was a part of a defense that allowed the Lions to hit just .131 (30-17-99), while allowing the Warriors to hit a solid .259 in the match. Beck is sixth in the MAC Commonwealth with an average of 3.77 digs per set, as she has posted 332 digs this season.
She is the second Warrior to earn MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week honors, joining junior Kiannah Titus, who earned the award on Oct. 7.
