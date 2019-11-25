SELINSGROVE — Junior running back Da’Avian Ellington earned MVP honors Saturday afternoon as No. 15/16 Susquehanna dominated Wilkes in the 5th Annual Centennial-MAC Bowl. Susquehanna (10-1) ran away with an 88-24 victory over the Colonels (8-3) for its third consecutive Centennial-MAC Bowl win.
Ellington carried the ball 20 times for 175 yards and six touchdowns. He set two school single-game records with six rushing touchdowns which bettered the old mark of five set by Cameron Ott on Sept. 24, 2016 vs. Gettysburg. Ellington also scored a school record 36 points in the contest.
Additionally, sophomore kicker Elijah Hoffman, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, broke the SU single-game record for extra points as Hoffman was 10-of-12 in the win, surpassing the mark of 9-of-9 set three times by Hoffman on Nov. 16 at Juniata, Evan Argiriou on Nov. 12, 2016 vs. Juniata and Steve Leggett on Oct. 22, 1994 vs. Delaware Valley.
The final Susquehanna single-game record to be broken today was punt return yards as senior captain Mitch Carsley ran off to 169 yards on six punt returns. The old record was 119 established by Ben Gibboney on Nov. 12, 2005 at Lycoming.
The season-high 88 points is the first time the River Hawks have scored more than 70 points since a 70-7 win over Delaware Valley on Oct. 22, 1994. In addition, the 64-point victory is the largest by SU over the Colonels since the River Hawks’ 59-0 shutout at Wilkes on Oct. 1, 1983.
Susquehanna put up a season-best 555 yards of total offense plus a season-high 291 return yards. The River Hawks rushed for a season-high 263 yards on 43 carries, marking the fifth time of 200-plus yards on the ground this season. The Susquehanna defense had two interceptions for the second game in a row and broke up a season-best five passes for the second time this season. The River Hawks scored on nine of 10 red zone opportunities.
Carsley led the offense with 274 all-purpose yards on 169 punt return yards, 60 kickoff return yards and 45 receiving yards. Good finished with 104 receiving yards and two touchdowns on two catches while Marks also had two receiving TDs on three catches for 50 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Samuel Darrell chipped in three catches as well for 64 yards.
Ruisch completed 7-of-15 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns Senior captain Cole Dixon tallied a game-best nine tackles, including 1.5 TFLs, plus one pass breakup while junior safety Nick Sottile contributed eight tackles and one pass breakup.
In addition to 10-of-12 on extra points, Hoffman kicked off 10 times for 709 yards for an average of 50.6 yards. He stretched his streak of consecutive extra points made to 30 straight before missing wide left in the second quarter.
Women’s basketball Warriors fly past Ravens, 84-53
BRYN MAWR — Starting the game with its second 30-point quarter of the year, Lycoming held a double-digit lead for the last 37 minutes in an 84-53 romp against defending Colonial States Athletic Conference champion Rosemont on Saturday at Alumnae Hall.
The Warriors (3-1) shot 48 percent from the field (31-of-64), forced 28 turnovers, scoring 39 points off turnover and 17 in transition, as it held Rosemont (2-2) to 32 percent (18-of-57) from the floor.
Four players finished in double figures, led by senior Akilah McFadden, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, who moved within 49 points of 1,000 in her career with 20 points, seven assists, a career-high tying seven steals and six rebounds. Senior Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg High grad, posted 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists, junior Erica Lutz posted 14 points and three blocks and senior Morgan Mader added 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.
The Warriors began the game on a 19-2 run that Kline led with seven points, as the team hit 7-of-its-first-10 shots from the floor and caused six turnovers from the Ravens in the opening four minutes. Lycoming’s scoring cooled slightly in the remaining minutes of the half, but a 3-pointer from Mader still made it 31-7 with 1:57 to go in the period.
Rosemont outscored the Warriors in the middle two quarters, 35-27, making it a 14-point game heading into the fourth period. The Warriors responded with the first eight points of the final period, with four points coming from Lutz, and a 12-1 run in the game’s closing five minutes helped make up the final margin.
Ke’Alohilani Naone-Carter led the Ravens with 14 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Both Mattelyn Bullock and Angel Ricks each had 12 points, with Ricks posting a game-high 10 rebounds, and Jayme Byers added 11 points and three steals.
Sophomore Kelly Vuz posted six points and two steals, junior Sydney Purcell had four assists and three points and senior Megan Helminiak added four points. Senior Courtney Treude posted three points and two rebounds.
The Warriors get back on the court on Tuesday when they host Penn College at 5 p.m. at Lamade Gym.
Bloomsburg falls to IUP in PSAC opener
INDIANA — Bloomsburg suffered its first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference loss on Saturday as the Huskies fell to No. 16 IUP, 66-52. Bloomsburg dropped to 1-2 on the year and 0-1 in conference action while the Crimson Hawks improved to 4-1 for the season and 1-0 in the PSAC.
Junior Emma Saxton led the Huskies with a season-best 18 points after going 7-for-18 from the field and was 4-for-6 from the free throw line. Saxton also handed out a pair of assists while pulling down three rebounds. Senior Taylor Montana posted 15 points while leading the team with six rebounds. Junior Megan Brandt dished out a team-best four assists while adding three steals to her five points.
Men’s basketball Warriors thrive in stretch against Wildcats, 71-60
WILLIAMSPORT — Freshman Dyson Harward, a Danville Area High School grad, really wasn’t sure what to do. Unguarded at the left side of the arc, he took a pass from junior Darius Dangerfield, took a dribble, then spotted up and fired. His defender was too late and the shot swished through for the first 3-pointer of his young career.
A Penn College turnover led to an open look from the corner by senior Ryan Hollis and what was a one-point game with less than two minutes left, turned into a 71-60 win for Lycoming against its crosstown compadre on Saturday afternoon at Lamade Gym.
Junior D’Yante Doughty and Dangerfield each swished through two free throws in the final 20 seconds to help the Warriors end the game on a 10-0 run for the 71-60 win.
Lycoming (4-1) was led by 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Harwood and Dangerfield added 14 points and five assists. Freshman Mo Terry posted 10 points, four rebounds and three steals and Doughty posted 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. Hollis added nine points, nine rebounds and three assists.
The Warriors shot 37 percent (24-of-65) from the floor in the game and hit just 10-of-31 behind the arc. The Wildcats (1-4) held a 48-35 advantage on the glass, which Lycoming made up for by forcing 21 turnovers while committing just nine.
The first half had eight ties and six lead changes, as Lycoming shot just 30 percent in the period and Penn College fired at a 45 percent clip. Neither team could get more than a one-possession lead until the last shot of the period, when Doughty got open for a 3-pointer as time expired to make it 30-26 heading into the break.
Lycoming went on a 7-2 run to start the second half, building the lead to 37-28 after a 3-pointer from Terry with 17:26 left and minutes later, Hollis’ 3-pointer made it 42-32. Penn College responded with eight straight points before tying the game off a layup in the paint from Loyalsock Township grad Ben Sosa with 9:39 left.
The Warriors responded with a 9-0 run, capped by a jumper from Dangerfield that made it 53-44 with 8:33 left. The Wildcats answered again, cutting the lead down to a possession with 4:15 left and getting two opportunities to tie or take the lead before Hollis drained a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:18 left. Elijah Vazquez quickly responded in kind, setting up Harwood’s 3-pointer.
Fred Young led the Wildcats with 16 points and three assists, Vazquez added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Carson Garvis posted 10 points and nine rebounds. Sosa posted eight points and six rebounds.
The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they host Susquehanna at 1 p.m. in Lamade Gym.
Susquehanna 96, Misericordia 51DALLAS — Susquehanna took down Misericordia on Saturday afternoon. Five different players recorded double digits performances for SU.
Susquehanna let the Cougars score the first basket, but it was full steam ahead for the River Hawks after that. SU gained the 3-2 lead just under three minutes into the game and held it until the end.
The River Hawks were led in the first half by Dominic Dunn with 13 points knocking down three 3-point shots and two layups. Zachary Knecht and Matt LaCorte each put up eight points in the first half.
SU’s defense held the Cougars to just 16 shots in the first half and kept MU scoreless for just under a seven-minute time span when Dairus Jackson made a free throw to make the game 24-6.
The River Hawks lead the game at halftime 44-15. Misericordia tried to come back in the second half putting up 36 points, but it was no match for the River Hawk offense who tallied 52 points in the second half behind Knecht with 17 points.
Bloomsburg falls to IUP to open PSAC action
INDIANA — Bloomsburg fell to No. 8 IUP, 88-73, Saturday afternoon, in the first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference matchup for both teams. The Huskies fell to 2-3 on the year and 0-1 in the PSAC while the Crimson Hawks improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Freshman Justin Anderson led the Huskies with 14 points as he shot 6-for-11 for the day and pulled down six rebounds. Sophomore Travis Elmore posted 14 points and six rebounds for the Huskies as well. Senior Ky Mauras dished out a team-best six assists to go with his 12 points for the day.
Max effort lifts Huskies to victory at Seton Hill Sunday afternoon
GREENSBURG — Redshirt junior Max Wagner could not be stopped on Sunday afternoon as he poured in a career-high 32 points to lift the Bloomsburg men’s basketball team to an 85-77 victory at Seton Hill. The Huskies improved to 3-3 overall and earned their first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference win as they improved to 1-1 in league play. The Griffins dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 against conference foes.
Wagner was 13-of-16 from the floor and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line en route to his career-high 32 points. He also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, blocked three shots, and recorded a pair of steals in the victory.
Women’s soccer Bloomsburg explodes for four first-half goals; blanks Millersville
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team hadn’t played in 11 days after dropping a 2-1 double-overtime decision to West Chester in the quarterfinal round of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament.
Now, the Huskies will get another crack at the Golden Rams as they exploded for four first-half goals en route to a 4-0 victory over Millersville in the second round of the NCAA Division II women’s soccer tournament on Saturday afternoon at Steph Pettit Stadium.
Bloomsburg, the top seed in the Atlantic Region, advances to the regional final as it improved to 17-2-1 overall while the Marauders, the fourth seed in the region, saw their season come to an end with a 15-5-1 record.
Bloomsburg moves on the to regional final for the second consecutive season as it will square off against the Golden Rams for the fourth time this season. The contest will take place at the highest-remaining seed in the East Division on either December 5 or 6 with the winner of the Atlantic Region final moving on to play the winner of the East Region on Dec. 7 or 8 for a chance to go to the Final Four in Pittsburgh the following weekend.
Wrestling No. 7 Lehigh edged by No. 12 Pitt, 19-18 on criteria
BETHLEHEM — Two home duals for the Mountain Hawks so far this season. Two duals decided by the third criteria.
Eight days after knocking off No. 4 Oklahoma State at Stabler Arena, the third criteria was not as kind to No. 7 Lehigh as the Mountain Hawks fell 19-18 to No. 12 Pitt in their first Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall appearance of the dual season.
Lehigh took an 18-15 lead after nine bouts after a 4-1 decision by junior Jake Jakobsen over Kellan Stout at 197. With total match points through nine bouts favoring the Panthers, ninth-ranked heavyweight Demetrius Thomas just needed to beat No. 6 Jordan Wood, and after a 10-6 decision for Thomas, Pitt won the dual on a 39-34 edge in total match points.
The Mountain Hawks looked strong early, looking to put a four-point loss at Princeton on Saturday behind them, but after winning three of the first four bouts, Lehigh won just two of the final six as the Mountain Hawks fall to 1-2 on the dual season.
“We made some mistakes and we couldn’t capitalize in certain situations, but that’s college wrestling,” Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro said. “The effort has been great. The guys are fighting hard. Last week we won on points, this week we lost on points. We had two tough matches this weekend, but they were ones we could have easily won.”
Twelfth-ranked junior Brandon Paetzell electrified Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall with a second period pin in the opening bout at 125. Paetzell trailed Louis Newell 2-1 after one period but escaped early in the second and then took Newell down to his back. The fall came at 4:27 to put Lehigh up 6-0.
“Brandon has done everything right,” Santoro said. “He trains hard. Stays late. Does the extra work. It’s paying off and you’re seeing it. He’s doing great things. He got us started and put us in the best position we could have been in. You’re not expecting a pin there, but he put us in a good situation.”
Junior Nick Farro was locked in a tough battle with No. 4 Micky Philippi at 133. Philippi led 1-0 after two periods, but Farro had the two best shot attempts through two periods. Philippi eventually scored the only takedown of the bout in the third period to win 3-0 and get the Panthers (2-1) on the board.
At 141, senior Ryan Pomrinca fell into an early 4-1 hole but brought the Grace Hall crowd back to life with a thrilling, come-from-behind 10-8 victory in sudden victory against No. 15 Cole Matthews. Pomrinca scored the final four takedowns of the bout with one in the second and two in the third. He kept Matthews down for the remainder of the third period, but riding time advantage sent the match to sudden victory. In overtime, Pomrinca grabbed a leg and after a lengthy scramble scored the winning takedown with 16 seconds remaining to give Lehigh a 9-3 lead.
“Ryan got off to a slow start but that was a huge win,” Santoro said. “Things were going our way. We just couldn’t capitalize and put the nail in the coffin.”
Sophomore Jimmy Hoffman made it two straight wins for the Mountain Hawks, scoring takedowns in each of the first two periods to beat Luke Kemerer 6-1.
Facing his second ranked opponent of the weekend, sophomore Josh Humphreys gave up a reversal and two near fall points to Taleb Rahmani at 157. Down 4-2 in the third, Humphreys was countered to his back by Rahmani, who secured the fall at 5:48, bringing Pitt within 12-9 at intermission.
Pitt tied the dual after 165 as 12th-ranked Jake Wentzel beat freshman Brian Meyer 7-1. Senior Jordan Kutler put Lehigh back in front with a 4-1 decision over Gregg Harvey at 174 with Harvey doing everything in his power to avoid giving up bonus points.
Eighth-ranked Nino Bonaccorsi tied the dual again with an 8-3 win over junior Chris Weiler at 184. Jakobsen used a second period escape, third period takedown and riding time to beat Stout and put Lehigh ahead entering the final bout.
Thomas started fast with takedowns in each of the first two periods against Wood. In the third, Wood scored his lone takedown to get within 5-4, but Thomas scored a counter takedown to go back in front and added one more late in the bout after a quick escape by Wood.
“Obviously you want to win every time out, but we have to use this as motivation for the NCAA Tournament,” Santoro said. â€œIf this doesn’t sting right now, there’s something wrong.”
The Mountain Hawks will be off Thanksgiving weekend and will return to action on Dec. 6 when they welcome top-ranked and four-time defending national champion Penn State to Stabler Arena for a 7 p.m. match.
Swimming Lycoming’s Booth wins 200 back at Diamond City
WILKES-BARRE — Sophomore Jake Booth led the Lycoming College swim teams with a win in the 200-yard backstroke to highlight the second day of the Diamond City Invitational at the Wilkes-Barre Catholic Youth Center on Sunday.
Kicking off the day, Booth posted a time of 1:58.81 to touch out Matt Mills of Scranton by four-tenths of a second. Junior Dominick Berardelli also had a strong performance in the event, finishing eighth in 2:10.91.
The women’s team also had several strong performances, paced by junior Cara Zortman, who finished second in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.66 and freshman Katherine Brown, who finished third in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:37.64, and junior Mikayla Wright, a Danville High grad, who took fifth in the breaststroke in 2:39.56. The team also continued its strong performances in relays, with the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brown, sophomore Devon Kaiser, senior Elena Pikounis and Zortman taking third in 3:52.23.
The Warrior men also scored a top 10 performance in the 1,650-yard freestyle, where junior Brandon Vought posted a time of 18:16.08. Freshman William Marcinkowski finished 11th in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:33.48, senior Will Gillespie took 14th in the 200-yard butterfly in 2:21.27 and freshman Caleb Reigle added points in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 20:46.97.
The women also got a top-10 performance from Pikounis, who took ninth in the 200-yard butterfly in 2:30.99. Kaiser earned points in the 200-yard breaststroke, taking 13th in 2:45.74.
Albright took the men’s title with 1,217.5 points, while Lycoming took eighth with 436. Scranton won the women’s title with 1,463.5 points while Lycoming took ninth with 528 points.
