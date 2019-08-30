WILLIAMSPORT — Returning its top runner on both the men and women’s cross country teams, Lycoming College is set to start a new era under first-year head coach Katie Sick, who was an all-region runner at Division II Lock Haven University. The goal Sick said she set for the team is simple — to see each runner reach maximum potential heading into the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship.
The Warriors kick off the 2019 season when they compete in the Misericordia Invitational at 6:45 today.
Sick enters her first season at the helm after spending the past two seasons as an assistant, helping the new coach is senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, who earned Third Team All-MAC honors and helped the women’s team to a 38th-place finish at the NCAA Mideast Regional, the second-best finish in program history.
The Warriors return their top runner on the women’s side in Long, and their top male runner, junior Daniel Moses, who both finished first on the team in every event in 2018.
Each team returns consistent runners, while also bringing in several new faces to the program.
Women
This year’s women’s team showcases four returners and three new runners.
At the head of the pack is Long, who set the school-record time of 24:01 at the NCAA Mideast Regional as a freshman, before earning Third-Team All-MAC by finishing 30th with a time of 25:01 at the 2018 MAC Championships.
Men
The Warriors return six runners and have brought in four newcomers to expand the men’s roster to 10 athletes in 2019.
Moses, who finished first on the team in 15 of the 16 meets he has competed in during his career, highlighted 2018 with a career-best time of 29:20.0 at the Geneseo Invitational, while leading the team with a time of 31:05.1 for a 91st-place finish at the MAC Championships.
Junior Maverick Stenger, a Mifflinburg Area grad, who ran a team-best time of 32:20.1 at the NCAA Mideast Regional in 2017, returns after competing in seven events a season ago. He remains one of the more consistent runners on the team.
Sophomore Brandon Gates, a Warrior Run grad, only appeared in two events as a freshman due to injury, but Sick is expecting an impactful year for him after a healthy preseason.
