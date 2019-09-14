Women’s soccer
Lycoming 2
Penn State Altoona 1
LYCOMING — With the game tied at 1 in the 88th minute, junior defender Sheila Whitman created a turnover at midfield and sent a lead pass to streaking freshmen Gabby Perez, who blew past the defense to fire in the game-winning goal to lift Lycoming to the victory over Penn State Altoona on Friday in non-conference action at UPMC Field.
The Warriors (3-2-1 overall) surpassed last season’s win total in just six games and are off to their best start since 2016 where they also opened 3-2-1.
The Warriors, who outshot the Lions, 26-11, were led by six shots from junior Elle Sarracco, five from freshman Jessica Umpstead and four from Megan Oyler, who also scored for Lycoming.
Junior Samantha Marvin, a Milton Area High School graduate, earned the win in goal after entering with 20:37 to go and making a point-blank save in the 78th minute. Sophomore Bronwen Lewis made four saves in the first half before being relieved by sophomore Bekki Weller, a Mifflinburg High grad.
The Warriors are back on the field at 4 p.m., Tuesday, when they host Marywood University at UPMC Field.
Penn 2
Bucknell 0
LEWISBURG — Penn senior Emily Sands scored a goal in each half to send the visiting Quakers to a 2-0 victory over Bucknell on Friday evening at Emmitt Field.
The Bison (2-5) saw 55 percent of the possession in the match and had several bright moments, but they just could not solve a Penn defense that conceded only five goals all of last season en route to a 13-2-1 record and an Ivy League co-championship.
The Quakers (3-1-1) took the lead in the 24th minute when Sands took a feed from Breukelen Woodard and slotted home her second goal of the season.
About 10 minutes later, Bucknell came within inches of equalizing, when Rylee Donaldson beat the goalkeeper to a scuffed back pass, took a touch around her and chipped a shot toward the gaping net. But Penn center back Peyton Raun hustled back and swept the ball off the goal line.
Penn doubled its lead five minutes into the second half, when Bison keeper Kaylee Donnelly ventured outside her penalty area to clear a ball. Her initial attempt was blocked by a Quakers forward. The ball fell back to Donnelly, but her second clearance was intercepted by Sands, who knocked it into the open net from about 25 yards out.
Bucknell’s best stretch of the night came in the five minutes immediately after that Penn goal. The Bison generated five shots and a corner kick in that span. Abby Gearhart had a left-footed shot saved by Kitty Qu, and moments later Bri Kropinack cracked a shot just wide of the left post.
Qu and Donnelly finished with five saves apiece. Donnelly’s best save came in the 59th minute, when she palmed aside a hard volley from Woodard taken from the center of the area.
Bucknell outshot Penn 12-10 in the second half, while the Quakers had a 16-15 shot advantage overall. The Bison led 4-3 in corner kicks.
Bucknell is back in action at 1 p.m., Sunday, at George Washington. That will be the final contest before the start of Patriot League play at Lafayette next weekend.
Women’s volleyball Kean Invitational
Kean 3
Lycoming 1
UNION, N.J. — Senior setter Emily Morris led Lycoming with her fifth double-double of the season, as the Warriors took a set off the defending NJAC champions, Kean, but the hosts were able to post a 3-1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19) win on Friday night, Sept. 13, at Harwood Arena.
Junior Elle Jednorski led the Warriors (6-4 overall) with 13 kills and junior Kiannah Titus finished with nine kills, hitting .333, and sophomore Elizabeth Kelson added four kills and two blocks. Both junior Emily Konopka and senior Alysa McDevitt each had five kills.
The Warriors wrap up their time at the Kean Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14, when they face Moravian at 10 a.m. and NYU at 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.