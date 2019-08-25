Selinsgrove jumps out early, gets past Lewisburg

SELINSGROVE — The Lewisburg Green Dragons were slow getting out of the gate, and it cost them.
Selinsgrove put 14 points on the board in the opening 7:17 of action and the Seals never looked back in taking a 28-8 season-opening Heartland-I victory over Lewisburg at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
“I got to give our guys credit. We got beat (up) up front, we got beat up in the secondary,” said Lewisburg coach Marc Persing. “We got beat up on all levels, but not one (of my players) came up to me and said they didn’t want to play.
“I’m not going to make any excuses. We’re a young team and we’re inexperienced, and we’re going to get better,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The win by Selinsgrove (1-0, 1-0 HAC-I) reversed a 32-22 decision claimed by Lewisburg (0-1, 0-1) in last year’s season-opener. The Seals hold the all-time lead in the series, 27-15.
“I was pleased. Our goal all offseason, and preseason, was that we’ve got to run the ball, which we didn’t do last year,” said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks. “We got the running game going (Friday), and about the time Lewisburg started creeping its safety up a little bit (to stop the run), Danny (Schoch) was able to capitalize and get a couple of nice passes over the top.”
After two runs for 23 yards by Nate Schon got Selinsgrove’s offense on the move, Schoch would hit Josh Nylund on a play-action fake for a 23-yard touchdown with just 2:29 off the clock to put the Seals in front 7-0.
Following a four-and-out by Lewisburg, Selinsgrove scored again — this time on a 19-yard pass from Schoch to tight end Wyatt Metzger.
Three runs for 28 yards by Dean Hollenbach set up the score, and the 5-foot-8 scatback provided coach Hicks a solid 1-2 punch along with Schon to gouge Lewisburg for a lot of tough yards throughout the contest.
Schon carried the ball 26 times for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown, which he got in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. Hollenbach had nine carries for 51 yards.
“Both (Schon) and (Hollenbach), that’s kind of your thunder and lightning deal. Nate, I certainly wouldn’t want to tackle him, and Dean is lightning quick,” said Hicks. “What I loved out of Dean tonight was he was getting the tough yards, and he was finishing runs and delivering the blow.”
A one-yard dive into the endzone by Schoch with 4:07 left in the third, and later Schon’s six-yard scoring run 1:03 into the fourth quarter certainly did put the game away for the Seals.
Lewisburg showed signs of progress late in Friday’s game when senior quarterback Nick Shedleski threw a 46-yard bomb to Ethan Dominick to finally put the Green Dragons on the board with 7:40 remaining.
Max Moyers, who was held to just 52 yards on 17 carries, ran for the two-point conversion to make the score 28-8.
“The same thing that happended last year — Selinsgrove’s defense is a nightmare to prepare for,” said Persing. “When you got guys like Nate Schon who’s a force on both sides of the ball. It’s a very complicated defense to prepare for, and then you have the athletes that they have this year to back it — it’s a nightmare — so we’re glad we’re going to get back to seeing a regular defense (at home Aug. 30 against Central Mountain).
“We’re just going to evalulate the film over the weekend and hopefully get better next week,” added Persing.
Selinsgrove 28, Lewisburg 8
At Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field
Lewisburg (0-1) 0 0 0 8 – 8
Selinsgrove (1-0) 14 0 7 7 – 28
Scoring summary
First quarter
SEL-Josh Nylund 23 pass from Danny Schoch (Kyle Ruhl kick).
SEL-Wyatt Metzger 19 pass from Schoch (Ruhl kick).
Third quarter
SEL-Schoch 1 run (Ruhl kick).
Fourth quarter
SEL-Nate Schon 6 run (Ruhl kick).
LEW-Ethan Dominick 46 pass from Nick Shedleski (Max Moyers run).
Statistics
LEW SEL
First downs 12 24
Rushing yards 28-78 47-215
Passing yards 170 154
Passing 10-16-0 11-15-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-45 8-97
Individuals
Rushing – Lewisburg: Moyers, 17-52; Ethan Dominick, 2-18; Michael Farronato, 2-12; Cam Michaels, 1-1; Shedleski, 6-(-4). Selinsgrove: Schon, 26-150, TD; Dean Hollenbach, 9-51; Ryan Aument, 3-17; Schoch, 5-8; Devon Pardoe, 3-(-6); Connor Grove, 1-(-5).
Passing – Lewisburg: Shedleski, 10-16-0-170, TD. Selinsgrove: Shoch, 11-15-0-154, 2 TDs.
Receiving – Lewisburg: Dominick, 4-101, TD; Dante Simms, 2-39; Simeon Beiler, 2-24; Ethan Spaulding, 1-5; Moyers, 1-1. Selinsgrove: Nylund, 4-55, TD; Metzger, 2-41, TD; Christian Kantz, 3-32; Schon, 1-19; Aument, 1-7.
