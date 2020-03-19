MIFFLINBURG — With low numbers and even fewer upperclassmen, Mifflinburg’s boys lacrosse team will have an uphill battle if, and when the season does begin.
However, the team’s goals remain the same according to head coach Chris Darrup.
“We’ll be young, that’s for sure, but we hope to improve on our performance from last year and our goals include making the district playoffs,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “This year we’ll have to bring along some freshman and ask them to contribute early, and we’ll need significant efforts from every player on the roster.”
Two of the key players this year for Mifflinburg will be seniors Avery Benfield, an attack, and defender Ryan Darrup.
“Our seniors — Benfield and Darrup — will need to be contributors on both ends of the field and they’ll provide our leadership. All of our upperclassmen and our juniors will be asked to provide leadership,” said coach Darrup. “John Darrup plays extensively at midfield, but he covers the entire field. We’re also looking for Avery to score quite a bit, too, and for Ryan Darrup to hold down our defense, but we’ll need contributions from everybody.”
Experience, and the lack thereof, will both be a strength and a weakness for the team this year.
“We will look to our junior class to step up and contribute. Last year was a learning year and this year we’re looking for more contributions,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.”Our limited numbers will provide a challenge. That’s pretty much it. We have no jayvee team, and experience is always a big plus. Any time kids get on the field with sticks in hand is helpful.
“We’re going to have to hit the ground running. I thought we had a couple of good practices (last week), but we’ll just have to go back at it when we get the okay to do so,” said coach Darrup. “I think all of our freshmen can contribute in one way or another.”
One of them will be freshman goalkeeper Elijah Brouse.
“We’ll look for Brouse, who will be a starting goalie, to hold the fort so to speak. It’ll be a challenge. We’ll have to rely on our defense to give (Brouse) some adequate support until he gets his feet under him,” said coach Darrup. “We’ll try to be competitive as quickly as we can, and it will all depend on how fast we come together, especially giving the limited season we’re facing.
And when it comes to the rest of the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League, it’s no surprise that coach Darrup is expecting Lewisburg to rule the roost once again.
“Lewisburg is always the team to beat. They have a strong team this year. I mean, as long as we stay healthy we should be competitive,” he said. “Danville should score a lot of goals this year and they certainly have some depth, which helps them quite a bit.”
Mifflinburg boys lacrosseCoach:
Chris Darrup, 2nd season.
Assistant coach:
Dane Stine.
Last year’s record:
4-8 overall.
Key loss:
Cole Reish.
Returning starters:
John Darrup, jr., MF; Austin Gramly, jr., D; Ryan Darrup, sr., D; Davidson Reigle, jr., D; Blake Shemory, jr., MF; Avery Benfield, sr., A; Tanner Hassenplug, sr., A; Caleb Post, jr., MF.
Remaining roster: Elijah Brouse, fr., GK; Noah Rodichok, fr., MF; Jacob Stine, fr., D; Austin Snyder, so., A; Corbin Snyder, sr., MF.
