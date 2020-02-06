ANNVILLE — Senior Morgan Mader set the Lycoming College women’s basketball team’s single-season record for 3-pointers made with her last of four and senior Akilah McFadden, a Lewisburg Area High School graduate, also hit four treys as the Warriors controlled a double-digit lead for a majority of a 64-42 MAC Commonwealth win over Lebanon Valley on Wednesday night at Sorrentino Gymnasium.
The win leaves the Warriors (14-7, 7-5 MAC Commonwealth) with a magic number of three to clinch its fourth straight MAC Commonwealth Championship appearance, with any combination of Lycoming wins or Arcadia losses contributing to the number.
Mader broke the single-season record of 58 3-pointers set by Allison Mock in 2008-09 by hitting all four of her 3-point attempts in the game, hitting the record-breaker with 3:38 left in the third quarter. She finished the game with 14 points and three steals.
McFadden added 18 points, five rebounds and two assists and junior Erica Lutz added 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sophomore Kelly Vuz added seven points and two steals. Sophomore Alex Jones also chipped in five.
Lycoming jumped out to the lead in the first quarter, taking a 12-2 lead in the game’s opening four minutes, with McFadden capping the rally with a 3-pointer. Lebanon Valley dropped the lead to eight, but Lycoming responded early in the second quarter, as Mader hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the season record and make it 24-8 with 8:38 left in the quarter.
Emily Mealey led the Dutchmen with 22 points and 17 rebounds, crossing the 1,000-point mark in the game. Daelyn Stabler added 13 points and six rebounds, but the outmanned Dutchmen shot just 38 percent from the field (18-of-48) in the game while Lycoming shot 46 percent (25-of-54).
The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they host Arcadia in the front end of a MAC Commonwealth doubleheader at 1 p.m. in Lamade Gym.
Lycoming 64, Lebanon Valley 42
at Lebanon Valley
Lycoming 18 18 15 13 — 64Lebanon Valley 8 11 15 8 — 42Lycoming (14-7)
Akilah McFadden 7-18 0-0 18; Morgan Mader 5-7 0-0 14; Erica Lutz 6-8 2-2 14; Kelly Vuz 2-6 3-4 7; Alex Jones 2-3 0-0 5; Allison Wagner 1-1 0-0 2; Tess Arnold 1-3 0-0 2; Sydney Purcell 1-4 0-2 2; Courtney Treude 0-0 0-0 0; Megan Helminiak 0-1 0-0 0; Ryanna Lamoreaux 0-3 0-0 0; Emily Zoscin 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
25-54 5-8 64.
Lebanon Valley (7-13)
Emily Mealey 9-14 4-6 22; Daelyn Stabler 6-14 1-2 13; Sara White 2-5 0-0 4; Sofia Bowers 1-10 0-0 3; Jaime Youngkin 0-0 0-0 0; Amber Kintzer 0-5 0-0 0.
Totals:
18-48 5-8 42.
3-point goals: Lycoming 9-16 (Mader 4-4; McFadden 4-7; Jones 1-2; Arnold 0-1; Purcell 0-1; Vuz 0-1), Lebanon Valley 1-6 (Bowers 1-3; White 0-1; Kintzer 0-1; Mealey 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lycoming 28 (Lutz 8), Lebanon Valley 33 (Mealey 17). Assists: Lycoming 16 (Lutz 4), Lebanon Valley 9 (Bowers 3). Total fouls: Lycoming 9, Lebanon Valley 5. Technical fouls: None. A: 119.
