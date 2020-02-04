TURBOTVILLE — The Lewisburg boys varsity basketball team is peaking at just the right time and the Green Dragons came into Monday night’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover matchup against Warrior Run equipped with an excellent game plan, one they executed nearly flawlessly in the first half en route to a 50-37 win over the Defenders.
Lewisburg (15-5) scouted Warrior Run (9-8) heavily before the game and the Green Dragons used a suffocating press and trap defense to force the Defenders into nine turnovers in the first quarter. In that opening frame, the Green Dragons got eight points from senior Nick Shedleski and held a 21-4 advantage after eight minutes of play and were never threatened throughout the rest of the game.
“To be honest, we have seen a fair amount of film on Warrior Run and we had a game plan going into the game and the guys did an unbelievable job of executing it tonight,” Lewisburg head coach Matt Salsman said. “From the start, as soon as we came out in our press, they were rattled and we just kept going with that and we were able to stretch (the lead) to 20 points at halftime. (Warrior Run) likes to play in the half court and slow you down and we wanted to speed them up. We worked on it in practice and the guys were able to go out there tonight and run it the way we ran it in practice.”
The Defenders were limited to just two field goals in the first eight minutes, a bucket each by Ethan Hartman and Kade Anzulavich, while the Green Dragons had five players find the scoresheet in the opening frame. Aside from Shedleski’s eight points in the first quarter, the Green Dragons got six points from freshman guard Cam Michaels who has played well since being promoted to the starting lineup following an ankle injury to forward C.J. Mabry. Michaels led Lewisburg with a team-high 12 points and also contributed two assists and three steals in the win.
“Cam had been playing well even before C.J. got hurt, he was probably our sixth guy and he became the fifth (starter) and he hasn’t relinquished the spot,” Salsman said. “He’s embraced it and has continued to play a very important role for us.”
The Green Dragons were able to stretch the lead to 20 points at halftime, 35-15, with another solid quarter. The deficit proved too large for the Defenders and following the game, Warrior Run head coach Eric Wertman noted that his team’s struggles in the first quarter ultimately led to a tough defeat.
“They came out in a press and we were ready for it, we just threw the ball around too much and they capitalized on it and that’s the name of this game,” Wertman said. “Hats off to Lewisburg, they’ve got a good team over there. We did the same thing against Mount Carmel a couple of nights ago, down 21-6 in the first quarter and we lost by 15. Those are the things you can’t do, get in too big of a hole because it’s hard to come back, especially when you’re not putting the ball in the hole and tonight, we had difficulty putting the ball the hole for three quarters.”
In the second half, Lewisburg was content to slow the pace down and bleed the clock. The Defenders actually outscored the Green Dragons in the second half, 22-15, but Lewisburg’s big advantage at halftime was enough to keep the home team at bay. The Defenders finally got hot in the fourth quarter and hit four 3-pointers, but it was too little, too late as the Green Dragons bled the clock over the final three minutes and left Turbotville with a critical road victory.
“We’ve really been pumping up that we need these wins to get a home playoff game,” Salsman said. “We’re really fighting for that No. 4 seed and I know that some of these guys have a sour taste in their mouth from last year, having to go on the road to Shamokin in the first round and losing a tight one. We want to get that home playoff game and have the energy of the crowd.”
The Green Dragons were led by Michaels’ team-high 12 while Shedleski scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Shedleski also contributed three assists and a steal in the victory. Lewisburg also got six points, four rebounds and four assists from junior guard Ben Liscum as well as eight points, five rebounds and five steals from forward Peter Lantz. Seven different Green Dragons found the score sheet and the team combined for 14 steals in the victory.
For Warrior Run, Anzulavich led all scorers with a game-high 16 points and also grabbed six rebounds and recorded a couple of blocked shots.
Ethan Hartman scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Tyler Pick added five points and eight boards in the loss. Denver Beachel hit a couple of 3-pointers and also recorded three rebounds and two assists for the Defenders.
The Green Dragons will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night as they host Central Columbia in a HAC-II showdown while the Defenders next play at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow evening when they host Bloomsburg in HAC-III action.
Lewisburg 50, Warrior Run 37
at Warrior Run
Lewisburg 21 14 6 9—50Warrior Run 4 11 9 13—37Lewisburg (15-5) 50
Dante Sims 3 1-5 7; Cam Michaels 5 1-2 12; Ben Liscum 2 2-4 6; Brett Herman 1 0-0 3; Nick Shedleski 4 0-0 10; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4; Peter Lantz 2 2-2 8.
Totals:
19 6-13 50.
3-point goals:
Shedleski 2, Lantz 2, Herman, Michaels.
Warrior Run (9-8) 37
Denver Beachel 2 0-0 6; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Braden Bomberer 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 5 0-0 10; Ahmahd Keyes 0 0-0 0; Kade Anzulavich 6 1-1 16; Tyler Pick 1 3-4 5.
Totals:
14 4-5 37.
3-point goals:
Anzulavich 3, Beachel 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 57-36. High scorers: Lewisburg: Cain Walters, 11. Warrior Run: Gabe Hogan, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.