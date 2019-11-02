WILLIAMSPORT — After speaking to his players and saying goodbye to all of the well-wishers and supporters, Mifflinburg football coach Jason Dressler took a moment near midfield to let Friday’s game against Loyalsock sink in.
The high hopes Mifflinburg had going into the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal were quickly dashed by an opportune Loyalsock team playing in front of a pumped-up crowd on a breezy and chilly night.
The Lancers forced four turnovers in the game, and they also got very workman-like performances from quarterback Chase Cavanaugh and running back Davion Hill as No. 2-seeded Loyalsock upended No. 7 Mifflinburg, 38-0, at Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium.
Although the outcome against the Lancers wasn’t what the veteran Wildcats coach was expecting, he still gave credit where credit was due.
“You tip your hat to Loyalsock. They are a solid football team — a good football team — and they played well,” said Dressler. “Certainly, (the outcome) wasn’t what we had planned for and not what we wanted.”
Loyalsock coach Justin VanFleet knows what Dressler is feeling at the moment. Last season the Lancers fell in their first game of the playoffs, but doing so only made the team stronger and more determined in order to get past the first round of districts this year.
“Certainly, I think this was one of our better team-overall efforts that we’ve had this season. From top to bottom we had a really strong performance and today was a great showcase for that,” said VanFleet. “That Mifflinburg team is a very good football team. I’m really excited about what they’ve done, and certainly they should be proud.
“Last year we were in a situation where we didn’t make it out of the first round, and I know that can be very difficult. For us, we’re very excited to make it to the next round,” added Loyalsock’s coach.
Loyalsock (8-3) jumped on the board almost immediately when linebacker Aiden Gair intercepted a pass thrown by Gary DeGroat Jr. on the second play of the night, and returned it 40 yards for a pick-six just 43 seconds into the game.
The Lancers didn’t get into the end zone via their offense until early in the second quarter. Hill did the honors when he took an inside handoff, waited for the holes to open up and then zig-zagged his way up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown run to give the hosts a 14-0 lead — which they would carry into the half.
“That interception did (put us in a hole early). Anytime you start a game like that, you obviously have to work back from it,” said Dressler. “But the defense was playing tough there and stuff. We were only down 14-0 at halftime, but we just couldn’t get any traction offensively (in the second half).”
That hole got a lot deeper for Mifflinburg (5-6) at the start of the second half when Loyalsock put together a 12-play drive that culminated with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cavanaugh to a heavily-covered Joeb Schurer.
Moments later Gair got his second pick-six of the night when he took a DeGroat pass that was meant for Jacob Reitz and returned it 42 yards to give the Lancers a 28-0 lead six 6 minutes left in the third quarter.
“Gair is a special player plain and simple. What individual could be leading the District 4 in sacks and then come up with two pick-sixes. Give me somebody who can do that,” said VanFleet. “A beautiful thing is the kid is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds and we have him playing man-to-man coverage against one of the best slot (receivers) in the area, and he’s getting the job done.”
Hill later had a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to wrap up a night in which he ran for 133 yards on 19 carries.
And after the Wildcats fumbled the ball away on their next possession, the Lancers would get a 25-yard field goal from Brady Dowell to wrap up the win.
“Obviously we lost the turnover battle tonight, but this year we’ve been on the other side of the turnover battle and we know how that goes,” said Dressler. “We just came up short tonight. Loyalsock moves forward and we don’t. Hat’s off to them.”
Regardless of the outcome, the season was a big step forward for a Mifflinburg program that had its first five-win campaign since 2013.
“The season certainly gives us some momentum of what we are capable of doing — absolutely. We are capable of (reaching the playoffs),” said Dressler. “It’s the development process though — getting a total buy-in and developing everybody and getting the players to move forward.
“Obviously, we were excited about finishing (the regular season) 5-5 and getting into the playoffs, but we got to do more. We wanted to do more, but we came up short tonight.”added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Loyalsock 38, Mifflinburg 0
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal
at Loyalsock High School
Mifflinburg (5-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0Loyalsock (8-3) 7 7 14 10 — 38Scoring summaryFirst quarter
LOY-Aiden Gair 40 INT return (Brady Dowell kick), 11:17.
Second quarter
LOY-Davion Hill 13 run (Dowell kick), 10:17.
Third quarter
LOY-Joeb Schurer 7 catch from Chase Cavanaugh (Dowell kick), 7:19. LOY-Gair 42 INT return (Dowell kick), 6:00.
Fourth quarter
LOY-Hill 10 run (Dowell kick), 7:39. LOY-FG, Dowell 25, 1:50.
Team Statistics MIFF LOY
First downs 8 26 Rushes-yards 32-108 37-213 Pass-yards 80 146 Pass-att-comp-int 6-14-3 11-16-0 Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-yards 5-50 2-10
Individual statisticsRushing: Mifflinburg: Mason Breed, 16-93; Gary DeGroat Jr., 8-16; Andrew Diehl, 4-0; Rylee Stahl, 3-0; Jacob Reitz, 1-(-2). Loyalsock:
Hill, 19-133, 2TDs; Cavanaugh, 9-56; Rian Glunk, 4-4; Nolin Damiano, 2-6; Schurer, 1-6; Nick Vandevere, 1-6; Ryan Stopper, 1-2.
Passing: Mifflinburg: DeGroat Jr., 6-14-3-80. Loyalsock:
Cavanaugh, 11-16-0-146, 2TDs.
Receiving: Mifflinburg: Stahl, 4-57; Michael Antonyuk, 2-23. Loyalsock:
Rees Watkins, 6-91; Schurer, 3-19, TD; Vandevere, 2-36.
INT: Gair, 2; Watkins.
