WILLIAMSPORT — In the final girls event of the District 4 swimming championships, the Lewisburg 400 yard free relay team put on a show.
The Green Dragons cruised to a gold medal in the event with a time of 3:44:24, more than six seconds ahead of their nearest competitor, District 4 champion Danville.
Senior Anna Batkowski, juniors Delaney Humphrey and Jewels Hepner and sophomore Alexandra Decker were powering through their legs of the relay with equal ferocity which came as no surprise to Lewisburg head coach Derek Updegraff.
“That relay was special for those girls and great for the school, I’m really excited for all of them,” Updegraff said. “They all had great swims throughout the meet and I thought they swam great. What a way to finish the night off.”
The finish pushed the Green Dragons’ girls team ahead of Bloomsburg and gave Lewisburg a silver team medal behind Danville, which swept both the boys and girls District 4 team championships.
The Lewisburg girls entered Thursday evening’s events trailing Bloomsburg in the overall team standings, but strong starts by Batkowski and Hepner in the 100 yard free helped the Green Dragons pick up forward momentum which they carried throughout the remainder of the meet.
Batkowski finished third in the 100 yard free with a time of 55.60 and Hepner was right behind her in fourth place at 56.74. Despite the strong showings, both swimmers unleashed their maximum effort in the 400 yard free relay to carry the Green Dragons to gold.
“A lot of these athletes, they just put so much pressure on themselves, they set a PR (personal record) and they’re still upset with their times,” Updegraff said. “I just hope they enjoy this because I think it’s fabulous the girls to get a chance to celebrate this win.”
Lewisburg junior Thomas Haynos followed Batkowski and Hepner and pushed himself to a fifth place finish in the boys 100 yard free with a time of 50.31. Teammate Vaugh Holthus came in behind Haynos in 11th place in the event with a time of 55.53.
In the girls 500 yard free — the most grueling event in the competition — Lewisburg’s Humprhey and Shamokin’s Abigail Doss battled for the first 10 laps before Doss pulled away for her fourth straight District 4 title in the event. Though Humphrey shaved over four seconds off her seed time, she was not completely content with her final mark in the event and despite coming in second place behind Doss once again, the junior showed her appreciation to a fellow competitor who just happens to be her club swimming teammate. Humphrey finished in 5:22.44 while Doss blazed to her gold medal with a mark of 4:54.53.
“I had big plans going into (the race), but I just didn’t feel good enough to actually accomplish it today,” Humphrey said. “I’m just hoping that my time is good enough to get me into states on a bid, so we’ll see. I knew she was definitely going to win, but it’s a little bittersweet because it’ll be our last district race together. It’s been really nice racing next to her and training with her because we’re on the same club team. It’s been really nice having her all these years.”
In the boys 500 yard free, Mifflinburg’s Sam Deluca was the No. 2 seed coming in, but finished third in the event behind Central Columbia’s Nick Kishbaugh (4:54.84) and Andrew Sponenberg (5:01.90) with a time of 5:04.15. Though he was disappointed with his finish, the sophomore knows that he still has plenty of high school swimming in front of him.
“It’s a long race, I tried to get out fast and I kind of lost it toward the end,” Deluca said. “I still cut five seconds (off my seed time) and I feel pretty good with how my season went. This season, I focused on the longer freestyle events and I think that really helped me out during the year.”
In the boys 100 yard back, Lewisburg freshman Mitchell Malusis finished fifth with a time of 1:02.18. In the girls 100 yard breaststroke, Lewisburg’s Alexandra Decker was the highest local finisher as she came in fourth with a time of 1:09.31. Teammate Hannah Castellan finished tenth with a time of 1:17.65 and Warrior Run’s two district qualifiers — sophomore Jayla Felix (1:19.80) and junior Madison Rovenolt (1:21.95) — finished 12th and 15th, respectively. In the boys 100 yard breaststroke, Mifflinburg sophomore Sean Witmer picked up a bronze medal with a time of 1:04.57.
The 2020 PIAA Swimming Championships will be held March 11-14 at Bucknell University. State swimming qualifiers will be announced Sunday afternoon.
District 4 Swimming Championships
at Williamsport Area High School
GIRLS
Team standings:
1. Danville, 322; Lewisburg, 284; 3. Bloomsburg, 275; 4. Central Columbia, 238; 5. Jersey Shore, 221; 6. Shamokin, 195; 7. Athens, 181; 8. Towanda, 101; 9. Mount Carmel, 72; 10. Sayre, 68.
Individual results (top 3 finishers and locals only)100 free: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 54.53; 2. Annabell Reck (BLOOM), 55.52; 3. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 55.60; 4. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 56.74; 9. Lily McBride (LEW), 59.42; 500 free: 1. Abby Doss (SHAM), 4:54.53; 2. Delaney Humphrey (LEW), 5:22.44; 3. Taegen Williams (ATH), 5:34.15; 14. Molly Gill (LEW), 6:11.73; 100 back: 1. Jordan O’Connor (JS), 58.59; 2. Sarah McHenry (CC), 1:00.16; 3. Campbell Reck (BLOOM), 1:01.44; 100 breast: 1. Gabby Doss (SHAM), 1:06.18; 2. Trinity Neff (DAN), 1:08.36; 3. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:08.36; 4. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 1:09.31; 10. Hannah Castellan (LEW) 1:17.65; 12. Jayla Felix (WR), 1:19.80; Madison Rovenolt (WR), 1:21.95 400 free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Delaney Humphrey, Alexandra Decker, Anna Batkowski, Jewels Hepner), 3:44.24.
BOYS
Team standings
: 1. Danville, 329; 2. Central Columbia, 274; 3. Bloomsburg, 234; 4. Lewisburg, 197; 5. Athens, 196; 6. Jersey Shore, 165; 7. Montoursville, 153; 8. Towanda, 82; 9. Mount Carmel, 68; 10. Mifflinburg, 62.
Individual results (top 3 finishers and locals only)100 free: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 47.96; 2. Ahmed Elbetagy (BLOOM), 48.35; 3. Alex Butzler (JS), 49.47; 5. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 50.31; 11. Vaughn Holthus (LEW), 55.53; 500 free: 1. Nick Kisbaugh (CC), 4:54.84; 2. Andrew Sponenburg (CC), 5:01.90; 3. Sam Deluca (MIFF), 5:04.15; 100 back: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 50.32; 2. Bryant LuCroix (BLOOM), 53.04; 3. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 57.18; 5. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 1:02.18; 100 breast: 1. Colton Bennett (BLOOM), 1:01.55; 2. Angelo Silvagni (MONT), 1:02.66; 3. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 1:04.57; 400 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Nathan Sponenburg, Andrew Sponenburg, Brady Madden, Reese Kurian), 3:18.18.; 3. Lewisburg (Mitchell Malusis, Vaughn Holthus, Thomas Haynos, Braden Davis), 3:39.03.
