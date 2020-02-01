TOWANDA — Alexandra Decker, Jewels Hepner and Delaney Humphrey all won three events apiece to lead Lewisburg’s girls swimming and diving team to a 75-18 win over host Towanda, as well as a 56-46 win over Athens on Friday.
Decker won the 200 IM (2:26.30), 200 free relay (1:53.85) and the 100 breast (1:12.94); Hepner won the 200 free (2:09.21), 100 free (57.50) and the 400 free relay (4:13.40); and Humphrey took the 100 fly (1:06.20), 100 back (1:18.80) and the 400 free relay.
Other wins for the Green Dragons (7-3) came from Anna Batkowski in the 50 free (26.71), Kassie McTammany in diving (190.75 points), plus Livia Holthus and Brianna Winters in the 200 free relay, and Molly Gill and Lily McBride in the 400 free relay.
On the boys side, Lewisburg beat Towanda, 52-37, but the Green Dragons fell to Athens, 53-40.
Thomas Haynos and Mitchell Malusis both won three events apiece for Lewisburg.
Haynos took the 200 free (1:58.03), 100 back (1:03.20) and the 400 free relay (3:49.82); while Malusis won the 200 IM (2:24.95), 100 fly (1:00.09) as well as the 400 free relay.
Other wins came from Vaughn Holthus in the 50 free (25.52) and the 400 free relay, which also had Braden Davis swimming a leg for Lewisburg (6-4).
Boys
Lewisburg 52, Towanda 37
Athens 53, Lewisburg 40
200 medley relay: 1. Athens (Kaden Gorsline, Thomas Toscano, Mason Henderson, Nate Gorsline), 1:59.73. 200 free: 1. Thomas Haynos (L), 1:58.03; 2. Jaden Wise (T); 3. Zac Gowin (A). 200 IM: 1. Mitchell Malusis (L), 2:24.95; 2. Mason Henderson (A); 3. Ethan Denlinger (A). 50 free: 1. Vaughn Holthus (L), 25.52; 2. N. Gorsline (A); 3. Braden Davis (L). Diving: 1. K. Gorsline (A), 201.70; 2. Mark Walsh (L); 3. James Benninger-Jones (A). 100 fly: 1. Malusis (L), 1:00.09; 2. Kaigon Stroop (T); 3. Henderson (A). 100 free: 1. Chris DeForest (A), 55.79; 2. Holthus (L); 3. Toscano (A). 500 free: 1. Wise (T), 5:58.44; 2. Gowin (A); 3. Davis (L). 200 free relay: 1. Athens (Toscano, N. Gorsline, Gowin, DeForest), 1:44.86. 100 back: 1. Haynos (L), 1:03.20; 2. K. Gorsline (A); 3. Denlinger (A). 100 breast: 1. Toscano (A), 1:17.71; 2. Tavani (T); 3. Lucas Aquilo (A). 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Davis, Malusis, Haynos, Holthus), 3:49.82.
Girls
Lewisburg 75, Towanda 18
Lewisburg 56, Athens 46
200 medley relay: 1. Athens (Tayylor Fisher, Allison Thoman, Christina Bard, Raven McCarthy-Gardner), 2:15.81. 200 free: 1. Jewels Hepner (L), 2:09.21; 2. Taegan Williams (A); 3. Molly Gill (L). 200 IM: 1. Alexandra Decker (L), 2:26.30; 2. Erica Locke (T); 3. Fisher (A). 50 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (L), 26.71; 2. Lauren Neville (A); 3. Juliana Varner (T). Diving: 1. Kassie McTammany (L), 190,.75; 2. Emma Roe (A); 3. Lucy Gustafson (L). 100 fly: 1. Humphrey (L), 1:06.20; 2. Bard (A); 3. Isabelle Menard (A). 100 free: 1. Hepner (L), 57.50; 2. Locke (T); 3. Neville (A). 500 free: 1. Williams (A), 5:53.76; 2. Lily McBride (L); 3. Molly Gill (L). 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Livia Holthus, Brianna Winters, Decker, Batkowski), 1:53.85. 100 back: 1. Humphrey (L), 1:18.80; 2. Fisher (A); 3. Bard (A). 100 breast: 1. Decker (L), 1:12.94; 2. Batkowski (L); 3. McCarthy-Gardner (A). 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Hepner, Humphrey, Gill, McBride), 4:13.40.Girls basketballMeadowbrook Chr. 38
Freeland MMI 32
FREELAND — Jackie Stokes and Masy Devlin scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Meadowbrook Christian to the non-league victory over MMI Prep.
Stokes and Shelby Hartman each scored six points in the second half to help Meadowbrook (11-5) pull away in the second half. Hartman added nine points for the Lions.
Meadowbrook next hosts Bucktail on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Chr. 38, MMI Prep 32
at MMI Prep
Meadowbrook 10 7 16 5 — 38 MMI Prep 13 4 8 7 — 32
Meadowbrook (11-5) 38
Masy Devlin 5 0-0 10; Jackie Stokes 4 2-9 11; Emily Baney 3 1-3 7; Shelby Hartman 3 5-7 9; Madison McNeal 0 1-2 1; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 7-19 38.
3-point goals:
Stokes.
MMI Prep 32
Dominique Kline 0 0-3 0; Kim Amentler 7 5-11 19; Julie Amentler 1 2-4 4; Irene Atmiller 1 0-4 2; Alexis Dalesandro 3 1-5 7.
Totals:
12 8-27 32.
3-point goals:
None.
Boys/girls bowlingLewisburg boys win/girls lose against Selinsgrove
LEWISBURG — Kristopher Walter rolled a 640 series (235-219) to lead the Green Dragons to a 3-1 victory over the Seals in Heartland-I action Friday.
Kerrick Walter added a 236 game for Lewisburg.
On the girls side, Janelle Callison led Lewisburg with a 470 series with a high game of 178.
Boys varsity
Lewisburg 3, Selinsgrove 1
at Lewisburg
Lewisburg (788-801-906—2495): Will Devitt, 90; Devin DeCosmo, 182; Nathaniel Gabel, 163—421; Colton Klinefelter, 211—530; Kristopher Walter, 235-186-219—640; Kerrick Walter, 236-160; James Thompson, 140-96. Selinsgrove
(757-740-916—2413): Dyylan Reinard, 111-116; Jimmy Keefer, 155—447; Tyler Martin, 202-199—585; Jeremiah Girton, 179—457; Dylan Arnold, 184—478; Owen Hoot, 219.
JV score:
Selinsgrove, 4-0. High bowlers: Selinsgrove, Noah Heckman, 174—450.
Girls varsity
Selinsgrove 3, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Selinsgrove (751-697-624—2072): Johanna Laux, 187—491; Rhiannon Myers, 149—403; Juliana Spigelmyer, 188—496; Izabel Heimbach, 174—473; Maddie Rowan, 174—410. Lewisburg
