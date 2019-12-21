MIFFLINBURG — With three players scoring in double figures, Mifflinburg took a 45-37 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Central Mountain on Friday at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
Mara Shuck led Mifflinburg (4-2, 2-1 HAC-I) with 14 points, which included 11 in the second half as the hosts outscored Central Mountain (3-3) 25-18 to take the win. Shuck also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the victory.
Also for the home team, Angela Reamer and Ella Shuck both chipped in 10 points apiece, plus Mollie Bomgardner added seven rebounds as well.
Mifflinburg is off until Dec. 27 when the Wildcats play Sullivan County at 6 p.m. in an opening game of the Selinsgrove Holiday Tournament.
Mifflinburg 45, Central Mountain 37
at Mifflinburg
Central Mtn. 3 16 7 11 — 37 Mifflinburg 11 9 12 13 — 45
Central Mountain (3-3) 37
Avery Baker 4 1-2 13; Alyssa Fisher 1 0-0 3; Mia Kopysciansky 1 0-0 3; Faith Carter 0 0-0 0; Lauryn Haines 0 0-0 0; Quinlynn McCann 5 5-9 16; Kiahna Jones 1 0-1 2; Reese Doyle 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12 6-12 37.
3-point goals:
Baker 4, Fisher, Kopysciansky, McCann.
Mifflinburg (4-2) 45
Angela Reamer 3 3-5 10; Mara Shuck 5 4-10 14; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-2 4; Brooke Catherman 2 1-4 5; Ella Shuck 5 0-2 10; Cassie Keister 0 0-0 0; Olivia Erickson 0 2-2 2; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 12-25 45.
3-point goals:
Reamer.
JV score:
Mifflinburg 28-21. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Jenna Haines, 12.
Boys basketball
Lewisburg 48
Midd-West 24
MIDDLEBURG — CJ Mabry led all scorers with 12 points as the Green Dragons took the HAC-II victory over the Mustangs.
Lewisburg (3-3, 1-2 HAC-II) also got nine points from Ben Liscum and Peter Lantz, as well as eight from Nick Shedleski.
The Green Dragons next play at Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a HAC cross-over game.
Lewisburg 48, Midd-West 24
at Midd-West
Lewisburg 12 13 16 7 — 58 Midd-West 5 8 9 2 — 24
Lewisburg (3-3, 1-2) 48
Dante Sims 0 0-0 0; Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-1 2; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 4 0-0 9; Nick Shedleski 3 0-0 8; Forrest Zelechoski 2 2-2 6; Peter Lantz 3 0-0 9; CJ Mabry 6 0-2 12.
Totals:
20 2-7 48.
3-point goals:
Mabry 3, Shedleski 2, Liscum.
Midd-West (3-4, 0-3) 24
Eli Swan 1 0-0 2; Hunter Wolfley 2 0-0 4; Cordell Hostettler 0 0-0 0; Carter Knepp 3 0-0 6; Griffin Paige 0 0-1 0; Stefan Leitzel 1 1-2 3; Andrew Oldt 0 0-0 0; Isaac Hummel 4 1-3 9.
Totals:
11 2-6 24.
3-point goals:
None.
Meadowbrook Chr. 39,
Belleville Mennonite 23
MILTON — Ashton Canelo scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to get the Lions off to a 18-13 lead and the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Jacob Reed added nine points for Meadowbrook, which doesn’t play again until Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. when it matches up against Weatherly in the first round of the Columbia Montour Vo-Tech Holiday Tournament.
Meadowbrook Chr. 39, Belleville Mennonite 23
at Meadowbrook Christian School
Belleville 6 7 4 6 — 23 Meadowbrook 8 10 9 12 — 39
Belleville Mennonite 23
Ben Aungst 4 0-0 8; Frankie Pannizeo 0 0-0 0; David Yoder 1 1-2 3; Zach Snook 3 0-1 6; Mitchell Kauffman 2 0-0 4; Caleb Renno 1 0-0 2; Josh Sunderland 0 0-0 0; Cole Lauver 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 1-3 23.
3-point goals:
None.
Meadowbrook Chr. 49
CJ Carrier 0 0-0 0; Evan Young 1 0-0 2; Ashton Canelo 11 0-2 22; Noah Smith 0 0-0 0; Jacob Reed 3 0-0 9; Nevin Carrier 0 1-2 1; Dillon Stokes 2 0-0 5; Peter Ramirez 0 0-0 0; Michael Smith 0 0-0 0; Michael Eager 0 0-0 0; Gavin Millett 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 1-4 39.
3-point goals:
Reed 3, Stokes.
BowlingLewisburg boys/girls split with Milton
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons took a 4-0 victory on the girls side, but the Black Panthers won 4-0 in boys to split the HAC matchup held at the Lewisburg American Legion.
Owen Keister rolled a 609 series (205-210) and Ethan Russell had a high game of 245 to pace Milton.
For Lewisburg’s girls, Bekah Vance rolled a 555 series (193-183) to lead the way.
Both teams will be at the Snow Roller Invitational today at Lancaster’s Leisure Lanes beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Boys
Milton 4, Lewisburg 0
Milton: Gavin Walsh, 159-170; Wyatt Engleman, 197—497; Dawson Geiser, 175—492; Owen Keister, 205-194-210—609; Ethan Russell, 245—564. Team: 872-795-948—2,965. Lewisburg: Kerrick Walter, 123-129; Nathaniel Gabel, 148-149; Will Devitt, 144-111; Kristopher Walter, 128-206; Gabe Gabel, 149—409; Devin Decosmo, 104; Colton Klinefelter, 143—403. Team:
672-708-674—2,382.
JV score: Milton, 4-0. High bowlers:
Milton, Camden Scoggins, 203—536; Beau Shelly, 202—539; Lewisburg, Lucas Steimling, 172—408.
Girls
Lewisburg 4, Milton 0
Lewisburg: Janelle Callison, 122—353; Bekah Vance, 193-183-179—555; Hannah Stewart, 134—372; Macy Brown, 94-124; Izzy Zaleski, 136—374. Team: 657-665-629—2,248. Milton: Zoe Paul, 125—353; Ryleigh Mabus, 103—275; Hayley Leitch, 136—388; Angela Ayala, 178—419. Team:
522-437-476—1,636.
JV score: Lewisburg, 4-0. High bowlers: Lewisburg, Katie Madden, 140-137; Kleo Carter, 143—417.
