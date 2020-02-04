HARRISBURG — A state title in 2000, 261 victories, two state coach of the year honors and 37 years of dedication to the “beautiful game” surely should warrant an honor.
And it did for Pete Ellis, former Lewisburg Area High School head soccer coach. In late January, Ellis was inducted into the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in ceremonies at the Radisson Hotel.
Joining Ellis in the hall from District 4 was former Benton coach Hubie Kline. Kline won a lot before a state championship was officially started in 1976 (West Snyder won the first state title).
Ellis fashioned a record of 261-125-37 during his tenure which ran from 1989 to 2006. He was an assistant at Bucknell before taking the Lewisburg job and is now an assistant at Bucknell.
Ellis said of the Hall of Fame honor, “To have my family, friends and soccer colleagues all in one location was a bit surreal for me. I will never forget the feeling. This truly was my lottery win. I am a very lucky father, grandfather, friend, and coach.”
Ellis said, talking about Ray Buss, a Watsontown area native, “Ray Buss, the legendary Hall of Fame coach at Fleetwood High taught me that the kids needed 45-50 games a year to start seeing results that would put Lewisburg on the map in Pennsylvania. He told me to play a regular season schedule so tough that the level of soccer needed to win playoff games would be something the players had seen time and time again.
“Lewisburg is very lucky in that the marriage between North United Soccer Club and Lewisburg soccer is unbreakable. Both organizations work for the betterment of each other and the result is that kids are getting games. The game of soccer is the great teacher of the game. Match experience combined with solid practice sessions is the formula for success…anywhere.”
Ellis praised his players and their parents.
“For 19 seasons the athletes and parents at Lewisburg trusted me. I was the boss. I only let the players worry about their fitness, their effort, and their attitude. Who we played, where we played, when we played, who played, the weather was none of their business, so I preached to them to let those worries fly away.
“Each player knew to train hard and be ready for their chance, if it came. Obviously, every player wanted in the game, however that is not reality. In 2004, the MVP of the team was the entire collection of reserves. The work those boys put it in everyday to provide incredible practice sessions made our team first rate.”
“I believe heavily in high school soccer. The emotions of playing for one’s colors, in this case the green and white, and the stands filled with fans, and looking your teammates in the eyes as the National Anthem plays is something that still gives me chills. When you have grown up playing side-by-side with your fellow schoolmates there is an unbreakable bond that forms for a lifetime. And the best players on a high school team must develop their leadership skills in order for the team to succeed. This leadership quality is something every adult, whether it be a college program or in the workforce is looking for.”
Ellis has received many honors including state coach of the year honors in 2000 and 2004 and several conference and district coach of year awards.
He’s also been behind the mic serving as a Patriot League Network color analyst on BU men’s and women’s broadcasts. He also was a Pennsylvania Cable Network finals color analyst for five years.
Also honored at the affair were All-State players: Girls, Brynn Hess, Benton; Morgan Marks, Southern Columbia; Kathryn Penman, Williamsport; Kylee Brouse, Warrior Run; Boys, Aaron Lane, Athens; Eli Klinger, Millville; Justus Leighow, Hughesville; Ben Liscum, Lewisburg; Carter Knepp, Midd-West.
Knepp and Liscum were named to the All-Region II East team and Knepp was the 2019 United Soccer Association All-American.
