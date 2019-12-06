LEWISBURG — Bucknell head women’s soccer coach Kelly Cook has announced the signing of seven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent who will join the Bison program in the fall of 2020. The recruiting class features seven players from six different states, and it is filled with talented players who can cover every position from goalkeeper up to center forward.
Joining the Bison in the fall will be Kenar Gelman, Jenna Hall, Mary Santelli, Hannah Stuck, Lea Tarzy, Brooke Tracey and Kalli Wethern.
“I am excited to welcome these seven outstanding additions to our program,” said Cook. “They are going to be a great fit athletically, academically and in the Bucknell community. The class helps us address needs at a variety of positions, and I believe it is a group that has the potential to make an impact right away.”
Here is more information on each of Bucknell’s seven signees.
Kenar Gelman, midfielder, Merrick, N.Y./John F. Kennedy H.S.; Jenna Hall, goalkeeper, Southington, Conn./Miss Porter’s School; Mary Santelli, forward, Shaker Heights, Ohio/Hathaway Brown School; Hannah Stuck, midfielder, McMurray, Pa./Peters Township H.S.; Lea Tarzy, defender, Medford, N.J./Shawnee H.S./Hun School; Brooke Tracey, defender, Wolcott, Conn./Wolcott H.S.; Kalli Wethern, forward, Sykesville, Md./McDonogh School.
Bucknell water polo falls in national quarterfinals to No. 2 USCSTOCKTON, Calif. – A 4-0 second quarter by defending national champion and No. 2 USC helped the Trojans pull away from No. 10 Bucknell’s first-quarter lead in a 15-9 win over the Bison.
Bucknell finishes its season 23-9, tying the most wins in a single season during head coach John McBride’s tenure.
Bucknell started strongly, utilizing the presence of senior Logan Schofield heavily in the center, as he scored two early goals at the 3:58 and the 1:49 mark of the first quarter to give Bucknell a 2-1 lead. Both goals by Schofield came on the power play thanks to two ejections drawn, one of those by the senior, in the opening minutes.
USC’s Jacob Mercap tied the game at two with 42 seconds left in the first quarter before a shot from Andu Vlasceanu with 22 seconds left gave Bucknell a 3-2 lead on the Trojans after one.
USC fought back in the second period, using a 4-0 run in the frame to take a 6-3 lead at the break.
Bucknell would get no closer than three in the second half. USC opened the second half scoring at the 5:24 mark of the third period on a goal by Marcus Longton. However, Cooper Dolan fired a shot from long range with 4:20 left in the third to pull Bucknell within three once again, 7-4.
The goal from Dolan, who was also solid on the defensive end, was the closest Bucknell would get the rest of the game as USC used another 3-0 run to end the third and take a 10-4 lead.
Bucknell scored twice in the early stages of the fourth on Rade Joksimovic’s first goal of the day and another goal by Vlasceanu, but the lead proved insurmountable for Bucknell in the 15-9 defeat.
Cullen Jacuzzi scored from five meters in the latter stages of the game, while Niki De La Sierra scored his first career goal for the Bison with one second remaining.
The game marks the final games for Bucknell’s record-setting senior class. In addition to helping Bucknell to its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1985 and highest finish in program history, the team combined for 87 victories over a four-year stretch, the most by the program since 1979-82. Four-Time MAWPC Player of the Year Rade Joksimovic, who scored two goals on the day, will end his Bucknell career with 527 career tallies, the second-most in program history. Schofield will end his Bucknell career with 297 career ejections drawn, 15 shy of the program record set by Jack Else. Jacuzzi finishes his career with 44 goals and 38 assists, while Dolan ranks eighth on Bucknell’s all-time list with 120 career games played for the Orange and Blue.
Gross-Matos selected as finalist for Hendricks AwardUNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is among the five finalists for the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation’s top defensive end. Joining Gross-Matos on the list of finalists are Utah’s Bradelee Anae, Baylor’s James Lynch, Boise State’s Curtis Weaver and Ohio State’s Chase Young.
The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. It is in the spirit of Ted Hendricks’ aggressive style of play, winning attitude and determination that the Defensive End of the Year Award for college football’s premier defensive end is presented. Penn State’s lone winner of the Hendricks Award is Carl Nassib in 2015, while Michael Haynes (2002), Tamba Hali (2005), Maurice Evans (2007) and Aaron Maybin (2008) were finalists for the honor.
A two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, Gross-Matos has been instrumental in helping the Nittany Lion defense to be among the best in the country. He has 14.0 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, in 11 games this season. For his career, Gross-Matos has 36.0 TFL and 18.0 sacks as part of his 110 tackles. He was the team’s Reid-Robinson Award winner as the most outstanding lineman in 2018 and was an honorable-mention All-Freshman Team selection by BTN.com in 2017.
As a junior, Gross-Matos ranks No. 7 in the Big Ten and No. 27 nationally in tackles for loss per game (1.3) and is No. 5 in the conference and No. 23 in FBS in sacks per game (0.77). He also had seven quarterback hurries on the year. He was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award this season and was a Sporting News Midseason All-American. He collected Pro Football Focus Big Ten Team of the Week accolades three times this season (Michigan State, Iowa, Buffalo).
