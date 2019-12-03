WILLIAMSPORT — After becoming the fourth player in school history to reach 200 career steals, senior Akilah McFadden, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, has earned her first career MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday.
McFadden had a pair of five-steal games during the week for the Warriors, as she posted 11 points, five steals and three assists in a 99-59 win over Penn College; and 15 points, five steals, two assists and two blocks in a 78-65 loss to Susquehanna.
The 5-foot-6 guard is fourth in school history with 201 career steals, seventh with 263 assists and 67 blocks and 11th with 977 career points. She is the only player in program history in the top 10 in career steals, assists and blocks.
McFadden leads the MAC Commonwealth in steals (3.7) and assists (4.7) and is 13th in the MAC Commonwealth, averaging 12.2 points per game.
The Warriors get back on the court on Wednesday when they head to Alvernia University for the MAC Commonwealth opener at 8 p.m.
SU’s Welliver earns USC All-Mid-Atlantic Region honorsSELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University women’s soccer team had three named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic Region Teams as announced by the organization on Monday.
Sophomore defender Marley Clendenin landed on the second team while junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, and sophomore forward Anna Werner garnered spots on the Third Team.
Clendenin is picking up her second straight All-Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team honor after earning the same honor last season. A two-time All-Landmark Conference First Team selection, she helped the River Hawk defense lead the league with a 0.78 goals against average and 11 shutouts. Clendenin also chipped in an assist in a 5-1 win at Delaware Valley University and tallied the game-winner in the 3-1 victory over Drew University.
The 2019 Landmark Defensive Player of the Year, Welliver is notching her first-ever all-region honor. The two-time All-Landmark selection finished her junior campaign as the top goalkeeper in the conference as she led the league in goals against average (0.46), save percentage (.871), wins (14), and shutouts (9). A four-time Landmark Defensive Player of the Week honoree this season, she currently ranks 15th in Division III in GAA, 22nd in shutouts, and 26th in save percentage.
“Madi had the best season I’ve ever seen from a keeper at this level,” said SU coach Nick Hoover. “She dominated the penalty area, made critical saves, and, as a team captain, was a leader all season.”
Werner is a first-time all-region honoree as well. The regional honor comes on the heels of her second straight All-Landmark First Team selection. She enjoyed a career-best campaign thus far in her young career, finishing second in the conference with 14 goals and 33 points. Werner was also tied for second with four game-winning goals and tied for third with five assists. The 2018 Landmark Rookie of the Year, she tallied game-winners at Elizabethtown College, against Moravian College, against Juniata College and at Penn State Harrisburg.
This season, Susquehanna claimed the No. 1 seed in the Landmark Conference Championship for the first time in program history with a 14-2-2 (6-1 LC) overall record. The River Hawks also matched the school record of 14 wins. SU was unable to defend its 2018 Landmark title, falling to University of Scranton in the championship match.
Harward earns second MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the WeekWILLIAMSPORT — After blocking a school-record eight shots against Susquehanna, freshman Dyson Harward, a Danville Area High School graduate, has earned his second career MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday.
Harward finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks, as he broke the record of seven blocks in a game set by Michael Rudy against Penn College on Nov. 15, 2013. He swatted away his record-tying shot with 2:07 left with Susquehanna (4-3) holding a 59-54 lead, setting up a big 3-pointer in transition that helped key Lycoming’s comeback. He added a record-breaking block in overtime before grabbing a rebound and helping Lycoming take the lead.
Harward leads the MAC Commonwealth with an average of 3.0 blocks per game and his 7.2 rebounds per game in sixth in the league.
The Warriors open up MAC Commonwealth play on Wednesday when they head to Alvernia University for a 6 p.m. game.
