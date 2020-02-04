LEWISBURG — Bucknell charged back from as many as 15 down to take the lead in the second half, but the Bison could not coax a shot to drop in the final five minutes and fell to Lafayette 65-62 on Monday night at Sojka Pavilion.
John Meeks and Jimmy Sotos led the Bison with 13 points apiece, while Avi Toomer logged eight points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Those three combined for 25 of Bucknell’s 35 second-half points, as the Bison rallied from a double-digit deficit against Lafayette for the second time this season. Back on Jan. 5, Bucknell erased a 13-point margin with a 17-0 and then kept right on going in a 78-66 win. This time, the Bison went ice cold down the stretch and could not finish off the sweep.
Justin Jaworski scored 20 points to lead Lafayette, which won its fourth game in a row to improve to 15-7 overall, 7-4 in the Patriot League. It was Jaworski’s 3-pointer with 4:54 to play that gave the Leopards the lead for good, although the game wasn’t decided until the very last second.
Bucknell (9-15, 5-6) trailed by 15 late in the first half and by 13 at 40-27 at intermission, but the Bison stormed out of the gates in the second stanza and took the lead by the 12:09 mark. They hit their first four and eight of their first 11 shots of the half. Toomer was the catalyst in that stretch, when he grabbed six rebounds, handed out a pair of assists, blocked a shot and scored five points. His transition 3-pointer at the 12:10 mark, just after a big Kahliel Spear blocked shot at the other end, gave Bucknell its first lead of the night at 50-48.
After Jaworski halted Bucknell’s 14-2 run with a long 2-pointer, Toomer assisted on a three by Sotos on the next Bison possession to take a 53-50 lead. Again Jaworski had a response, this time with a 28-footer, and the game went back-and-forth for the next few minutes.
After Myles Cherry missed two free throws that might have given Lafayette a four-point lead, Sotos came up with a steal and fed Andrew Funk for a fastbreak layup and a 60-all tie. The Leopards then missed three long jumpers on one possession, and the Bison got the lead back on two free throws from Meeks after his offensive rebound with 5:14 to play.
Those would be Bucknell’s last points of the game, however. Jaworski got loose on the right wing for his fourth triple of the night, giving the Leopards a 63-62 lead with 4:54 to play. The Bison missed their final 11 field-goal attempts of the night, nine coming after the Meeks free throws put them ahead, but they got enough stops to stay in the game.
Two shots right at the rim wouldn’t go with just over a minute to play, and a long pass the other way led to an E.J. Stephens dunk with 1:07 left. Sotos had a good look at a tying 3-pointer but that one wouldn’t drop. The Bison countered with a strong defensive possession that led to a Jaworski miss with 22 seconds left.
Bucknell shot 35.5 percent on the night while hitting 7 of 28 from the 3-point arc. Lafayette shot 43.4 percent and 9-for-23 from the arc. The Leopards were an uncharacteristic 0-for-5 from the foul line in the second half, 10-for-17 overall. The Bison finished 11-for-15 from the line.
Now the Bison are tasked with playing five of their final seven regular-season games on the road, starting Saturday at Loyola at 5 p.m.
Lafayette 65, Bucknell 62
at Bucknell
Lafayette (15-7, 7-4 PL) 65
Jarrett Lukas 3 1-3 7; Leo O’Boyle 2 3-4 8; Neal Quinn 2 1-2 4; Tyrone Perry 4 2-2 13; Justin Jaworski 6 4-6 20; Myles Cherry 1 0-1 2; Sean Good 0 0-0 0; E.J. Stephens 5 0-0 11; Kyle Stout 0 0-0 0; Dylan Hastings 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 10-17 65.
Bucknell (9-15, 5-6 PL) 62
John Meeks 4 4-5 13; Bruce Moore 2 4-4 8; Jimmy Sotos 5 0-0 13; Andrew Funk 2 0-0 4; Avi Toomer 3 0-0 8; Walter Ellis 1 0-0 3; Xander Rice 0 1-2 1; Paul Newman 2 1-2 5; Kahliel Spear 3 1-2 7; Malachi Rhodes 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 11-15 62.
Halftime: Lafayette, 40-27. 3-point goals: Lafayette 9-23 (Jarrett 0-1, O’Boyle 1-3, Perry 3-5, Jaworski 4-9, Cherry 0-1, Stephens 1-3); Bucknell 7-28 (Meeks 1-4, Sotos 3-7, Funk 0-4, Toomer 2-7, Ellis 1-3, Rice 0-2, Rhodes 0-2). Rebounds: Lafayette 34 (Cherry 10), Bucknell 40 (Toomer 10). Assists: Lafayette 14 (Jarrett 4), Bucknell 15 (Toomer 4, Sotos 4). Technical fouls: None. A: 2,011.
