TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run rebounded from a tough loss Monday night to Lewisburg and pulled away against Bloomsburg in the second half to take a 52-39 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory on Wednesday.
In the second half, Braden Bomberger scored six of his 12 points, plus Ethan Hartman tallied all eight of his points in the final 16 minutes to help Warrior Run (10-8, 4-5 HAC-II) to the win.
Ahmahd Keyes also chipped in 10 points for the Defenders, which included a pair of key baskets in the fourth quarter to help his team pull away.
Warrior Run next plays at Mifflinburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 52, Bloomsburg 39
at Warrior Run
Bloomsburg 9 8 9 13 — 39Warrior Run 9 13 15 15 — 52Bloomsburg (13-7) 39
Cade Klinger 2 2-4 6; Eric DuBartell 0 0-0 0; Chase Morris 1 3-4 5; Josh Confer-Fuller 3 0-0 6; Madden Locke 1 0-0 3; Nasir Heard 3 0-2 7; Jack Howell 1 1-1 3; Bryan Badolato 0 0-0 0; Adam McGinley 3 2-2 9.
Totals:
14 8-13 39.
3-point goals:
Locke, Heard, McGinley.
Warrior Run (10-8) 52
Denver Beachel 1 2-4 5; Gabe Hogan 2 0-0 6; Braden Bomberger 4 2-5 12; Nasir Berry 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 4 0-4 8; Ahmahd Keyes 3 4-10 10; Kade Anzulavich 2 2-4 6; Tyler Pick 1 3-4 5.
Totals:
17 13-31 52.
3-point goals:
Bomberger 2, Hogan 2, Beachel.
JV score: Bloomsburg, 53-42. High scorers:
WR, Mason Sheesley, 15; Gabe Hogan, 14.
Montoursville 66
Milton 41
MILTON — A big 21-point second quarter blew the game wide open for the Warriors, who went on for a HAC-II victory over the Black Panthers.
Ceaser Allen tallied 13 points and Kenley Caputo had 11 to lead Milton (2-17, 2-7 HAC-II), which next plays at Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Montoursville 66, Milton 41
at Milton
Montoursville 16 21 15 14 — 66Milton 9 9 14 9 — 41Montoursville (15-4) 66
D. Young 2 0-0 5; J. Burger 7 1-2 17; J. Fenner 0 0-0 0; P. Mussina 2 0-0 5; J. Simms 5 1-1 11; H. Shearer 1 1-2 4; J. Verrico 0 0-0 0; L. Reeder 1 1-2 3; N. Kutney 1 0-0 2; A. Loe 8 3-3 19.
Totals:
27 7-10 66.
3-point goals:
Burger 2, Young, Mussina, Shearer.
Milton (2-17) 41
Austin Gainer 0 1-2 1; Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Kenley Caputo 3 4-5 11; Kyle Wagner 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Xavier Minium 0 0-0 0; Dom Savidge 2 0-0 6; Luke DeLong 0 0-0 0; Ceaser Allen 4 4-4 13; Colton Loreman 1 0-0 2; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 3; Eric Baker 1 0-0 2; Rylin Force 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 9-11 41.
3-point goals:
Savidge 2, Caputo, Allen, Brandt, Force
JV score: Montoursville, 50-33. High scorers: Montoursville, Reeder, 16; Milton, Luke Delong, 10.
