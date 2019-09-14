BLOOMSBURG — Meadowbrook Christian spread the ball around as six different girls scored goals to lead the Lions to a 6-0 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win Friday.
It was the second win for the Lions in as many days as Meadowbrook Christian defeated Montgomery in a non-league match-up on Thursday by a score of 5-1.
All the goals against Columbia County Christian came in the first half for Meadowbrook (5-1, 1-1 ACAA).
The markers were netted by Amelia Yordy, Laurel Shipman, Alyssa Canelo, Hanna Mensch, Katie Steck and Marissa Baker, who tallied her first career varsity goal.
Canelo and Lydia Inns also had assists for Meadowbrook, which will host Grace Prep at 3:30 p.m., Monday.
Meadowbrook Christian 6, Columbia County Christian 0
at Columbia County Christian
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 36:26. MC-Laurel Shipman, assist Alyssa Canelo, 32:18. MC-Canelo, unassisted, 19:23. MC-Hanna Mensch, assist Lydia Inns, no time listed. MC-Katie Steck, unassisted, 2:49. MC-Marissa Baker, unassisted, 1:26.
Shots: MC, 18-2; Corners: MC, 8-2; Saves: MC, Emily Toland, 3; CCC
, Shelby Hartman, 2.
ThursdayBoys soccerMidd-West 11
Milton 0
MIDDLEBURG — Carter Knepp scored four goals and Nolan Stahl had three as the Mustangs rolled to a Heartland-II win on Thursday.
“We were without five starters, including our goalkeeper (Colton Loreman) due to illness and injury, and Midd-West showed no mercy,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder.
Milton next plays at Shamokin at 7 p.m., Monday.
Midd-West 11, Milton 0at Midd-West
First half
MW-Nolan Stahl, assist Chase Strohecker, 2:05. MW-Carter Knepp, assist Strohecker, 7:56. MW-Stahl, assist Knepp, 12:36. MW-Angus Strohecker, assist Knepp, 19:25. MW-Knepp, assist A. Strohecker, 22:30.
Second half
MW-Stefan Leitzel, assist Knepp, 44:30. MW-Knepp, assist Conner Erdley, 45:15. MW-Knepp, unassisted, 61:00. MW-Griffen Paige, assist Garrett Kuhns, 65:30. MW-Kuhns, assist Brayden Harmen, 75:00. MW-Stahl, assist Kuhns and Kyle Ferster, 78:20.
Shots: MW, 21-0. Corners: MW, 9-1. Saves: Milton, Jamir Wilt, 10; Midd-West 0.
