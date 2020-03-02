SUNBURY — A return trip to the PIAA Class 3A Tournament wasn’t in the cards for Warrior Run’s girls on Saturday.
The Defenders couldn’t hold onto a three-point halftime lead as the Central Columbia Blue Jays came back for a 50-41 victory in the District 4 consolation game at Shikellamy Area High School.
No. 3-seeded Warrior Run (16-9) never led until going on a 10-2 run in the second quarter that gave the Defenders a 23-15 lead.
No. 5 Central (16-10) closed to within three points at the half, but the Blue Jays later outscored Warrior Run 16-7 in the third quarter to pull ahead 36-30 and they never looked back.
For Warrior Run, junior guard Sydney Hoffman led with 18 points in the contest while Jordan Hartman chipped in with nine points for the Lady Defenders.
Saturday at Shikellamy High School
Warrior Run 13 10 7 11 — 41Central Col. 13 7 16 14 — 50Warrior Run (16-9) 41
Sydney Hoffman 8 0-1 18; Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 5; Jordan Hartman 2 4-6 9; Marissa Pick 1 1-2 3; Katie Watkins 1 0-1 2; Alayna Wilkins 1 1-3 4; Lauren Watson 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 6-13 41.
3-point goals:
Hoffman 2, Beachel, Hartman.
Central (16-10) 50
Gracia Eckenrode 2 3-5 8; Alyssa Boyd 1 0-0 3; Ellie Rowe 0 0-2 0; Lauren Bull 8 7-9 23; Alison Groshek 4 1-3 9; Alyx Flick 2 1-3 5; Emmie Rowe 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
18 12-22 50.
3-point goals:
Eckenrode, Boyd.
Track and fieldSTATE COLLEGE — Several area high school track and field standouts took part in the PTFCA state championships Sunday at State College.
The best area finisher was Lewisburg hurdler Kameron Schreffler, who took seventh in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles (8.44).
Milton’s Kamryn Snyder added a 10th-place finish in the shot put (38-11). Fellow Black Panther Leah Bergey took 10th in the semifinal round of the 60-meter hurdles (9.24), just missing a shot at the finals.
Lewisburg’s Josh Gose also took 11th in the shot put (51-10) and Mifflinburg’s Julia Laubach took 11th in the long jump (17-5.25).
Date and time set for Warrior Run boys basketball state tournament gameTURBOTVILLE — The matchup has been set for Warrior Run’s first state playoff game since 2004.
The District 4 Class 3A third-place team, Warrior Run (15-10) will face District 6 champ Richland (17-7) in the first round at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, at Greater Johnstown High School.
Warrior Run qualified for states following a 45-40 victory over Hughesville in Friday’s district consolation game.
