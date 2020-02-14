Basketball
High school scores
Boys
Montoursville 80, Williamsport 76
Millville 56, Bucktail 30
Girls
HAC Tournament semifinals:
Danville 49, Bloomsburg 23
Loyalsock 46, Central Columbia 33
Regular season:
South Williamsport 48, Montgomery 39
Jersey Shore 39, Wellsboro 22
Bucktail 42, Galeton 41
Men's/women's swimming
Lycoming College
Middle Atlantic Conference Championship meet
at Graham Aquatic Center, York
Notes: Junior Cara Zortman broke a 16-year old school record in the 50-yard freestyle to highlight the Lycoming College swim team’s day at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships on Thursday. Zortman posted a time of 24.63 in the preliminaries of the 50 free to break the school record of 24.82 set by Julie Harahush in 2004, as she qualified for the finals in the event. Zortman posted a time of 24.67 in the finals to finish third in the event and earn Honorable Mention All-MAC honors.
The second day of the MAC Championships gets underway at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, with preliminaries for the the 400-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle. Finals will begin at 6 p.m., as the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard individual medley will also be decided.

