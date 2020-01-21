MILTON — For eight minutes of Monday night’s Heartland Athletic Conference boys varsity basketball crossover contest between Milton and Shikellamy in The Jungle, the Black Panthers looked like world-beaters.
Head coach Ryan Brandt’s team caught fire from long distance and put up a season-best 34 points in the second quarter and held a 46-37 lead over the visiting Braves at halftime.
Milton hit six 3-pointers in the second quarter alone and freshman guard Xavier Minium came off the bench to knock home three from long rage in the period. Freshman forward Jace Brandt also hit a couple of threes in the frame. Minium scored 13 of his game-high 16 points in the period and senior point guard Ceaser Allen also dropped in six points in the second.
Minium also buried a long three from just inside the half court stripe at the buzzer to push the Black Panthers’ lead to nine at the break, their largest of the contest.
“Our season has been a progression where slowly we’re shooting better, especially the past two games,” Brandt said. “We’ve been putting a lot of shots up in practice and it looks like it’s paying off. A bunch of young guys hit threes tonight. It was a little bit of a taste of what we can be (offensively) if we can find that consistency.”
In the second half, Shikellamy made a big offensive adjustment and started to work the ball inside to 6-4 junior forward Davis Marshall and 6-3 power forward Jacob Hernandez. The undersized Milton front line couldn’t contain the Braves’ two big men and the hot shooting which had carried the Black Panthers in the first half suddenly went ice cold.
Shikellamy started the third quarter with a 12-2 run thanks to the inside dominance of Marshall and Hernandez. The two combined for 11 points in the third period and also began to free the Braves’ shooters up for clean looks when the Black Panthers were forced to attempt a double team. By the end of the third quarter, Shikellamy had turned a nine-point halftime deficit into a seven-point lead heading into the fourth, 64-57. The Braves outscored the Black Panthers, 27-10 in the period and wrestled momentum away from the home team.
“Give credit to Coach (Bill) Ziegler,” Brandt said. “Ultimately he knew when he needed to get back into the game he has two trees in Davis and Hernandez and we don’t have two trees. I have guys that play bigger than what they are, but there’s only so much you can do when a guy has four or five inches on you and has the reach so Coach Ziegler did the right thing tonight.”
Marshall and Hernandez combined for another 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Braves outscored the Black Panthers, 25-11 in the period to run away with the victory. Marshall led all scorers with 25 points and also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. Hernandez finished with 19 points and six rebounds while guard Nate Luciano chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Minium led the Black Panthers with 16 points and also recorded four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Allen finished with 12 points and four assists. Guard Kenley Caputo added 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Milton will host Loyalsock in a HAC-II showdown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in The Jungle.
Shikellamy 89, Milton 67
at Milton
Shikellamy (8-8) 89
Nate Minnier 1 3-3 5; Davis Marshall 11 2-4 25; Dylan Stevens 3 1-1 7; John Peifer 2 3-4 7; Cael Amerman 0 0-0 0; Nate Luciano 4 2-6 11; Jarod VanKirk 2 0-0 6; Collin Zechman 0 0-0 0; Jacob Hernandez 7 5-8 19; Chad Blasius 2 1-4 5; Kaden Hoffman 1 0-0 2; Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
34 17-30 89.
3-point goals:
VanKirk 2, Marshall, Luciano.
Milton (2-11) 67
Austin Gainer 1 0-0 3; Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Kenley Caputo 3 4-4 10; Kyle Wagner 1 2-2 5; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Xavier Minium 5 2-2 16; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2; Ceaser Allen 5 1-5 12; Colton Loreman 2 4-4 8; Jace Brandt 2 2-3 8; Eric Baker 1 0-0 2; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 0 0-0 0; Jamir Wilt 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
21 16-22 67.
3-point goals: Minium 4, Brandt 2, Allen, Wagner, Gainer.
