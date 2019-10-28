WILLIAMSPORT – It was not a good day for Mifflinburg’s boys and girls soccer teams at Loyalsock Township High School on Saturday.
Both Mifflinburg teams fell in their respective District 4 Class 3A semifinal games at Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium.
Mifflinburg’s girls team first fell to Athens, 2-0, in the day’s early game. Then later in the day Mifflinburg’s boys squad lost to Selinsgrove, 4-0.
A goal and an assist from Abby Sindoni helped No. 1 Athens (14-2-2) score twice in the second half to pull away for the victory.
Kristi Benfield made five saves to lead No. 4 Mifflinburg (7-9-3), which led in both shots and corners in the game.
For Mifflinburg’s boys (3-14-2) team, the No. 4 Wildcats fell victim to a two-goal day by Owen Magee, as well as a goal and an assist from Jamison Bohner.
Top-seeded Selinsgrove (17-2) led just 1-0 at the half, but the Seals got goals from Magee and Bohner in the second half to take command of the game.
GIRLS
No. 1 Athens 2, No. 4 Mifflinburg 0
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
Saturday at Loyalsock Township High School
Second half
Athens-Abby Sindoni, unassisted, 33:54. Athens-Hannah Walker, assist Sindoni, 29:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 13-9. Corners: Mifflinburg, 5-1; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 5; Athens, Madisyn Joslyn, 8.
BOYS
No. 1 Selinsgrove 3, No. 4 Mifflinburg 0
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
Saturday at Loyalsock Township High School
First half
Sel-Owen Magee, assist Hunt, 15:33.
Second half
Sel-Jamison Bohner, unassisted, 29:38. Sel-Magee, assist Bohner, 24:35.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 13-3; Corners: Selinsgrove, 3-1; Saves:
Selinsgrove, Cole Catherman, 2; Mifflinburg, Ryder Mauer, 4, Team, 2.
In other District 4 playoff action Saturday:
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 2
Millville 1
HUGHESVILLE – Amelia Yordy had a goal and an assist in the first half to lead the Lions to the Class A quarterfinal win over the Quakers – advancing Meadowbrook to its first district semifinal in school history.
Yordy first assisted on a goal by Laurel Shipman midway through the opening half. She then scored what turned out to be the decisive goal off a Jackie Stokes assist to give the Lions a 2-1 lead with just 1:04 remaining until the half.
Sixteen total saves from goalkeeper Shelby Hartman made that lead stand up for Meadowbrook.
No. 5 Meadowbrook (17-5) will play top-seeded East Juniata (18-1) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Loyalsock Township High School.
No. 5 Meadowbrook Christian 2, No. 4 Millville 1
District 4 Class A quarterfinal
Saturday at Hughesville Area High School
First half
MC-Laurel Shipman, assist Amelia Yordy, 23:31. MILL-Kieran Gaydor, unassisted, 16:48. MC-Yordy, assist Jackie Stokes, 1:04.
Shots: MC, 17-11; Corners: Millville, 3-0; Saves:
MC, Shelby Hartman, 16; Millville, Lindsey Fisk, 9.
Boys soccer
Loyalsock 1
Warrior Run 0
DANVILLE – Following a 9-0 win over No. 10 Troy in the first round of the District 4 playoffs, No. 7 Warrior Run saw its season come to an end in a hard-fought, 1-0 loss to No. 2 Loyalsock on Saturday.
Matt Barone scored off a direct kick with 15:27 remaining in the first half to send the Lancers past the Defenders in the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal at Danville Area High School.
Barone’s tally was the only marker of the game, though the Defenders had several offensive chances they were unable to convert.
No. 7 Warrior Run (11-8-1) had twice as many corner kicks than No. 2 Loyalsock (16-2-1). Warrior Run also outshout Loyalsock by a wide margin, 12-2.
No. 2 Loyalsock 1, No. 7 Warrior Run 0
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
Saturday at Danville Area High School
First half
Loy-Matt Barone, direct kick, 15:27.
Shots: WR, 12-2; Corners: WR, 5-2; Saves: WR, Keegan Jenkins, 2; Loyalsock, 12.
