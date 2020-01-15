MILTON — The Mifflinburg boys varsity basketball team used an explosive second quarter to power past Milton for a HAC crossover win on Tuesday night in The Jungle.
The Wildcats outscored the Black Panthers, 20-10 in the period and were able to make several crucial free throws down the stretch to seal a 63-54 victory.
Despite the fact that both teams entered the game with just one win on the season, Milton and Mifflinburg played a crisp, well-executed game which saw a frantic, but controlled up-and-down pace and featured a variety of players from both teams who excelled in the contest.
“If you’re following either team, they’re very good one-win teams in my opinion and I said that to (Mifflinburg head coach André Roupp) before the game,” Milton head coach Ryan Brandt said. “They’re not your typical one-win teams and that’s a credit to the schedule we play. There are a lot of good teams in the area. Obviously, with them having an injury that makes their bench a little less deep and even though we have a few seniors, we’re a young group over here. They played well tonight, they executed well and they’re well-coached team. That’s a good team.”
The first eight minutes of the contest set the tone for the game as both teams pushed the ball in transition in an attempt to create scoring opportunities.
For Milton, five different players found the scoresheet in the first quarter and Mifflinburg had four players record at least two points in the frame.
Wildcats forward Jacob Young scored six points in the first period and point guard Seth Kline added five.
For the Black Panthers, point guard Ceaser Allen had six and guard Kenley Caputo had five and the teams ended the period tied, 17-17.
The complexion of the game changed in the second quarter as Mifflinburg got hot and Young began to take over the game inside.
The junior center scored nine points in the period and was also a force on the glass as he ripped down five rebounds.
Senior small forward Dylan Doebler added six points and senior shooting guard Dante Colon dropped in five points.
The trio scored all of the Wildcats’ points in the second stanza and Mifflinburg outscored Milton, 20-10 to take a 37-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“They had a really nice second quarter and they did a really nice job limiting us defensively,” Brandt said. “That was a 20-10 quarter and they took a 10-point lead at the half and came out on a nice run in the third, but we actually scored in double digits in all four quarters — which is probably the first time we’ve done that all year — and we actually won the third quarter (14-11). We tried to go zone, Young was really giving us trouble inside, and kudos to them, they hit the outside shots.”
In the fourth quarter, the Black Panthers continued to claw away at the Wildcats’ lead and had the score to within five points with 1:29 left before Kline hit two free throws to push the lead back to seven, 58-51.
On the ensuing possession, Milton drew up a perfect inbounds play which freed Allen for an open trey which he drained, but a whistle for an offensive foul inside negated what would have been a huge bucket for the Black Panthers.
Mifflinburg then made 10-of-13 free throws down the stretch to hold off Milton and pick up its second victory of the season.
The Wildcats went 19-for-27 from the charity stripe in the contest, a 70.3 shooting percentage. By contrast, Milton only shot 46 percent for the game (7-for-15) and went only 3-for-7 (42.8 percent) in the fourth quarter.
“They made their free throws down the stretch and we didn’t,” Brandt said. “We hit a few more of those throughout and it’s a different game, I think. Credit to Mifflinburg, they made (free throws) when it counted.”
Young led all scorers with a game-high 21 points and also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Doebler added 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Colon chipped in with 14 points and three rebounds. Kline scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.
For Milton, Allen and Caputo led the Black Panthers with 14 points apiece. Allen also chipped in with five rebounds and five assists while Xavier Minium scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists.
“It’s a little bit of a monkey off our back, a bit of a weight lifted because these guys have just been pouring their hearts out, game after game, and it just hasn’t gone our way and tonight, finally it did,” Roupp said. “Milton, I give them a lot of credit because they came out and threw a lot of different things at us and played with a lot of energy. We never execute 100 percent perfectly, but we strive to and we’re working hard and getting a little better.”
Milton (1-10) will be back in action this evening with a home game against HAC-II rival Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Mifflinburg (2-11) is next in action on Saturday as they will host Danville in a HAC-I matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 63, Milton 54
at Milton
Milton 17 10 11 16—54Mifflinburg 17 20 14 12—63Milton (1-10) 54
Kenley Caputo 5 1-3 14; Kyle Wagner 0 0-0 0; Xavier Minium 4 0-0 9; Dom Savidge 3 0-0 7; Luke DeLong 1 0-0 2; Ceaser Allen 5 2-5 14; Colton Loreman 0 4-6 4; Jace Brandt 1 0-1 2; Eric Baker 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
20 7-15 54.
3-point goals:
Caputo (3), Allen (2), Minium, Savidge. Mifflinburg (2-11) 63
Dylan Doebler 4 3-7 11; Seth Kline 1 6-6 9; Dante Colon 5 2-2 14; Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 2 3-4 8; Jake Young 8 5-8 21. Totals:
20 19-27 63.
3-point goals:
Colon (2), Kline, Griffith.
JV score: Milton, 64-54. High scorers: Milton: Minium, 18. Mifflinburg: Lane Yoder, 19.
