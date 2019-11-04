HERSHEY — For anyone who has ever thought that cross country was an individual sport, consider just how the Lewisburg boys team won the school’s first-ever state championship.
In a tie.
Broken by — wait for it — the team’s No. 6 (non-scoring) runner.
The Green Dragons (Jacob Hess, Peter Lantz, Calvin Bailey, Evan Hart, Gianlucca Perrone, Thomas Hess, Connor Murray) had been ranked No. 1 in Class AA all season long, but the rubber met — well — the trail, Saturday on Hershey’s Aloha Hills course at the PIAA Championships.
Two hundred and twenty-eight runners were lined up at the start, representing 19 teams of seven plus 95 other runners that had qualified individually. Scoring for the team competition was based on place of each team’s top five finishers compared only to other teams.
So although individuals on the history-making Lewisburg team, like District 4 AA gold medalist Jacob Hess, had personal ambitions, the name of the game Saturday was placement in the competition.
Going into the race, the Green Dragons knew they had to be aware of both Grove City and York Suburban, but when the gun went off at 12:30 p.m., it quickly became evident that it was only York Suburban that had come to challenge.
Lewisburg led after the first mile, York Suburban after the second. And by the time Green Dragons coach Ron Hess had run back from his outpost on the course to the finish line, he was a little nervous.
“I didn’t know if they could make up (the places),” he said.
Here’s how they did it.
Jacob Hess improved from his No. 2 pre-race seed in the team competition to get No. 1 (and fifth place overall). The team’s lone senior, Lantz, came in No. 5 (13th overall) just ahead of two York Suburban runners.
Bailey and Hart alternated their finishes with York Suburban runners.
There was no race strategy, according to Hart, except to beat the competition.
“I was terrified (before the race),” he said. “Everything was building up to this.
“Peter (Lantz) had been injured and I was sick three days ago. When I saw orange and black (York Suburban) I would stick with them as long as I could. On a course like this you’re not going to beat your own time — you just have to beat everyone there.”
Lewisburg’s normal No. 6, junior Gianluca Perrone had the race of his life to finish fifth for his team and best York Suburban’s No. 5 by two places.
“I think I wanted this, partly, the most,” said Perrone. “When we’re racing I’m usually ahead of Tommy (Hess) and then he passes me. But today he never passed me, so I realized I had to pick it up. I was around York Suburban runners the whole race. We were moving together and at the end I did get him. If I hadn’t we wouldn’t have tied.”
The same was true for the performances at the head of the Dragon pack from Jacob Hess and Lantz. And the tenacity in the middle from Bailey and Hart.
So, in what may be the dream scenario for every No. 6 and 7 runner that has ever run cross country, it came down to the finish for Lewisburg’s No. 6 Thomas Hess.
And the freshman, after making what was a novice mistake early in the race, was working — hard.
“I started out really fast,” said the brother of Jacob and the son of the Lewisburg coach. “I got boxed in and the whole rest of the race I was trying to make up ground.”
The sophomore spoke to the team atmosphere that Green Dragons mentor Hess has instilled.
“When it’s a team that cares about everyone it means a lot,” said Murray. “The (championship) shows all the hard work (we’ve) put in.”
There was no one more excited when the race was decided than Lantz.
“I’m so excited,” he said. “It’s my senior year and I’m ecstatic right now. It means so much to do it on a team level. I’m so happy.”
Bailey was already thinking ahead to what the team’s championship will mean to future runners.
“People are going to throw back to us and say, ‘this team did it, so we can too,’” said the junior. “It’s something for Lewisburg.”
Jacob Hess said that he had hoped for a higher finish than fifth overall, the team championship was most important to him.
“I prefer a team championship,” said the sophomore. “All of our individuals ran really well today. God has blessed us. We’re not the biggest school but we were able to take this day and make it our own.”
“Without everyone on this team we would have never won,” said Lantz. “I just can’t be more proud of everyone.”
Milton and Warrior RunWarrior Run senior Damien Moser was the area’s other medalist taking 25th place and fulfilling a career-long goal.
“Coming in I really wanted that medal,” said the four-time PIAA Championships participant. “But mostly I just wanted to come out of here happy with the end of the season. And I am.”
The Defenders Caden Dufrene and Andrew Adams also competed Saturday.
Milton (Tanner Walter, Brody Bender, Colton Loreman, Timothy Marvin, Chase Bilodeau, Jonah Snyder, Brandon Newcomer) competed in the team competition finishing 12th.
It was the final high school cross country race for Walter and Snyder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.