SUNBURY – Amelia Kiepke and Ella Reish both scored second-half goals to bring the Green Dragons back for a 2-0 non-league victory over the Braves on Saturday.
Reish’s goal was assisted by Taryn Beers, and it was scored with just 4:52 remaining in the game for Lewisburg (8-4-1), which also got 11 saves from Lauren Gross as she got the win versus Shikellamy (5-4-2) to help keep the Green Dragons rolling this season.
Lewisburg 2, Shikellamy 1
Saturday at Shikellamy
First half
S-Eryn Swanger, assist Lily Young, 37:10.
Second half
L-Amelia Kiepke, unassisted, 26:49. L-Ella Reish, assist Taryn Beers, 35:08.
Shots: Lewisburg, 8-7; Corners: 2-2; Saves:
Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 11; Shikellamy, Cassie Ronk, 6.
Milton 3
Shamokin 1
MILTON – The Black Panthers are back to .500 on the season after they got goals from Leah Walter, Aubrey Chappell and Leah Bergey to take the HAC crossover win over the Indians on Saturday.
Walter tied the game at 1 for Milton (5-5-1) with 23:02 left in the first half by scoring off an assist by Taylor Snyder – about 10 minutes prior to Chappell’s unassisted goal that gave the Black Panthers the lead for good.
Bergey later put the game away for Milton with an unassisted goal with 18:27 remaining in the game.
Milton 3, Shamokin 1
Saturday at Milton
First half
S-Emma Kramer, assist Suzy Long, 5:38. M-Leah Walter, assist Taylor Snyder, 23:02. M-Aubrey Chappell, unassisted, 12:52.
Second half
M-Leah Bergey, unassisted, 18:27.
Shots: Milton, 21-11; Corners: Milton, 5-3; Saves:
Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 8; Shamokin, Olivia Haupt, 10.
Southern Columbia 1
Mifflinburg 0
CATAWISSA – The Wildcats lost a heart-breaker over the weekend as the Tigers’ Maggie Morrison scored with a mere 37 seconds remaining in the game to take the HAC crossover win.
Goalkeeper Kristi Benfield helped keep Mifflinburg (5-5-1) in the game by making 11 saves, as Southern (8-0-2) out-shot the Wildcats, 11-8.
Southern Columbia 1, Mifflinburg 0
At Southen Columbia
Second half
SC-Maggie Morrison, unassisted, :37.
Shots: Southern, 11-8; Corners: Southern, 4-1; Saves:
Southern, Rilyn Wisloski, 8; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 11.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg 2
Williamsport 0
LEWISBURG – Ben Liscum certainly had a busy Saturday.
Thanks to a pair of assists from Liscum, who also handled the field goal kicking duties for Lewisburg’s football team against Bloomsburg, the Green Dragons scored once in each half to take the nonleague victory over the Millionaires and remain undefeated on the season.
First, Cole Temple connected off a Liscum assist to give Lewisburg (10-0-1) the lead with a mere 6 seconds left in the first half. Then just 20 seconds into the second half Anthony Bhangdia scored off a Liscum assist to give the Green Dragons an insurance goal.
Tony Burns made just two saves to get the clean sheet for Lewisburg, which out-shot Williamsport 23-4 in the game.
Lewisburg 2, Williamsport 0
Saturday at Lewisburg
First half L-Cole Temple, assist Ben Liscum, :06. Second half L-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 39:40. Shots: Lewisburg, 23-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 6-2; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 2; Williamsport, Elliot Wannap, 6. JV score: Lewisburg, 1-0.
Milton 3
South Williamsport 0
MILTON – Owen Yoder, Ian Lilley and Tyler Hendershot all notched a goal and an assist to lead the Black Panthers to the nonleague win.
Owen Yoder scored off a Lilley assist in the fourth minute of the first half to get Milton (8-3) on the board early. The Black Panthers then went up 2-0 when Hendershot scored off a Yoder assist before Lilley connected off a Hendershot assist in the 70th and 74th minute, respectively.
Colton Loreman got the shutout for Milton.
Milton 3, South Williamsport 0
Saturday at Milton
First half
M-Owen Yoder, assist Ian Lilley, 3:59.
Second half
M-Tyler Hendershot, assist Yoder, 70:00. M-Lilley, assist Hendershot, 74:00.
Corners: Milton, 7-1; Saves:
Milton, Colton Loreman, 7; So. Williamsport, B. Weaver, 5.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 6
East Juniata 0
LEWISBURG – Rylee Dyroff continued her torrid scoring by tallying three goals to lead the Green Dragons to the non-league win over the Tigers.
Dyroff scored twice in the first half along with Gaby Markunas, and then in the second half Dyroff scored along with Kara Koch and Abby Gilger to put the game away for Lewisburg (8-2), which got three saves from Kerstin Koons in the shutout.
Lewisburg 6, East Juniata 0
Saturday at Lewisburg
First half
L-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 16:48. L-Dyroff, unassisted, 13:20. L-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 12:52.
Second half
L-Kara Koch, unassisted, 28:24. L-Dyroff, assist Madelyn Miller, 18:22. L-Abby Gilger, unassisted, 13:35.
Shots: Lewisburg, 13-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 11-2; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 3; EJ, Hailey Yeater, 5.
Mifflin County 2
Mifflinburg 0
LEWISTOWN – The Wildcats fired 14 shots upon the Huskies but they couldn’t find the back of the net to fall in the nonleague contest on Saturday. Jadyn Keister made nine saves to keep Mifflinburg in the game against Mifflin County, which also won the jayvee game, 1-0.
Coletta Beeler and Hailee Sheetz scored for Mifflin County against Mifflinburg, which led in shots 14-7, and corners, 10-6.
