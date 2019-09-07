MOUNT CARMEL — Both Mount Carmel and Lewisburg have already experienced what it is like to leave the field on each end of the totem pole. Tonight both teams are seeking to improve to 2-1 with a victory.
Though the season is young, the winner of tonight’s contest will have momentum moving forward with ambitions of reaching the playoffs once the regular season comes to a close.
The Red Tornadoes, who are coming off a blowout loss to Southern Columbia last Saturday, are aware of the game’s importance.
“It’s huge,” Mount Carmel’s head coach John Darrah said. “We want to bounce back (from Saturday) with a win and get our defense back to what it was during Week 1 (when it led the team to a shutout win). We want to just get back out there and have success.”
While no one desires to be on the losing end of a football game by any means, there are some lessons that can be learned in a defeat that cannot be learned in a blowout win. Darrah explained that Southern Columbia exposed several weaknesses that the team can now address moving forward.
Offensively, the team tallied just under 150 yards against a stout Tigers defense. Noah Berkoski stepped up at the wide receiver position and made two nice catches for some large chunk-plays downfield. The 5-foot-10 senior totaled four catches for 74 yards last week.
Senior quarterback Tom Reisinger completed 13 passes, but the inability for Mount Carmel to get its running game going halted the team’s offense. A big day in the trenches could go a long way in getting MCA’s offensive attack going, and Darrah hopes to see just that type of response out of his team.
“I’d like to see (our team) respond and play some hard-nosed football. I’d like to see our offensive and defensive line step up and play physical for us up front as well. I think that’ll be important for us.”
For Lewisburg, the team suffered its first loss in its opening game against Selinsgrove. The team bounced back with a strong outing in Week 2 by beating Central Mountain 48-18.
It’s never easy to put up 40-plus points and another game in the win-column following a loss, but last week’s performance has given the Green Dragons some winning-experience heading into tonight’s matchup.
“We’re looking to get better every week,” Lewisburg’s head coach Marc Persing said. “We’re young, not in the sense that we have a ton of freshmen, but some of our guys saw their first varsity action in Week 1 against a tough Selinsgrove team. Their defense always moves around a lot which made it difficult for our offense to perform at times.
When asked what the main difference between the first two games were, Persing said, “We executed our schemes a lot better. Max (Moyers) was able to do what Max does, Nick (Shedleski) did what Nick does and we just executed.”
Senior quarterback Nick Shedleski seems to be the team’s leader as a four-year starter and both coaches talked highly about his play.
“I’m impressed with their quarterback and the way he plays,” Darrah said. “He’s a veteran, he’s accurate and can throw.”
Persing said, “Nick matured greatly over the last few years,” Persing said. “He’s an extension of the coaching staff on the field, is a four-year starter, knows the offense like the back of his hand and has done everything we’ve asked him to do. We really can’t ask for anything more (out of a player).”
Sophomore all-state running back Max Moyers gives the Green Dragons’ offense more firepower in the backfield. The speedster rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns last week.
