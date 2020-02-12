ALMEDIA — The Milton boys varsity basketball team concluded its regular season with a 74-44 loss at Central Columbia in a Heartland-II division contest Tuesday night, but senior guard Ceaser Allen ended his high school varsity career with a bang as he scored a game-high 27 points in the contest.
Allen continued his strong second half of the season and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Allen also hit three 3-pointers for the Black Panthers who knocked down six triples as a team.
Kenley Caputo scored seven points for the Black Panthers who also got five points apiece from Kyle Wagner and Colton Loreman.
Central Columbia 74, Milton 44
at Central Columbia
Central Columbia 20 16 22 16—74Milton 9 8 13 14—44Central Columbia (15-5) 74
Eli Morrison 5 2-3 12; Luke Zeisloft 2 0-0 5; Russell Gump 2 0-0 4; Zander Bradley 1 0-0 2; Dylan Harris 8 2-2 21; Garrett McNelis 0 0-0 0; Logan Welkom 2 0-0 4; Dylan Gregory 0 0-0 0; Logan Conner 1 0-1 2; Patrick Yost 9 1-2 19; Cameron Day 1 0-0 3; Kareem Elzamar 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
32 5-8 74.
3-point goals:
Harris 3, Zeisloft, Day.
Milton (2-20) 44
Austin Gainer 0 0-0 0; Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Kenley Caputo 3 0-2 7; Kyle Wagner 2 0-0 5; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Xavier Minium 0 0-0 0; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 0 0-0 0; Ceaser Allen 11 2-2 27; Colton Loreman 2 0-5 5; Jace Brandt 0 0-0 0; Eric Baker 0 0-0 0; Jamir Wilt 0 0-0 0; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 2-9 44.
3-point goals:
Allen 3, Caputo, Wagner, Loreman.
JV score: Milton, 60-47. High scorers: Milton, Austin Gainer 16.Wrestling Selinsgrove 42
Mifflinburg 32
SELINSGROVE — The Mifflinburg varsity wrestling team concluded its team dual meet schedule with a hard-fought, 42-32 loss in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover meet against Selinsgrove.
The Wildcats got a victory in the opening match of the meet when senior Clayton Reed pinned Selinsgrove’s Garrett Paradis at the 3:31 mark of their 138-pound bout. The Seals then won seven of the next nine matches to take control of the contest.
Other winners for Mifflinburg were Cody Rokavec (152), who pinned Josiah Foss at 3:37; Dominic Sampsell (170), who recorded a fall against Dean Hollenbach at 4:16 and Dylan Linn (113), who outlasted Selinsgrove’s Donovan Goundie in a 16-13 decision. The Wildcats ended the meet in stellar fashion as Gabe Gramly picked up a pin in just 15 seconds at 126 pounds and Troy Bingaman recorded a technical fall at 132.
Selinsgrove 42, Mifflinburg 32
at Selinsgrove
138:
Clayton Reed, M pinned Garrett Paradis, 3:31.
145:
Teague Hoover, S pinned Rylan Shuck, 1:16.
152:
Cody Rokavec, M pinned Josiah Foss, 3:37.
160:
Coy Bastian, S winner by forfeit.
170:
Dominic Sampsell M, pinned Dean Hollenbach, 4:16.
182:
Steven Miller, S pinned Graham Wiand, 3:09.
195:
Ryan Aument, S pinned Kaelex Shuck, 0:42.
220:
Nate Schon, S pinned Quentin Doane, 2:21.
285:
Trey Baney, S def. Spencer Wenrich, 3-0 decision.
106:
Leo Martinez, S def. Dylan Starr, 7-3 decision.
113:
Dylan Linn, M, def. Donovan Goundie, 16-13 decision.
120:
Aiden Gaugler, S pinned Brady Struble, 1:36.
126:
Gabe Gramly, M pinned Xavier Lopez, 0:15.
132:
Troy Bingaman, M def. Sylvan Martin, 16-0 tech fall, 6:00.
SwimmingWarrior Run completes regular seasonWILLIAMSPORT — The Warrior Run swim team finished its regular season schedule on Tuesday at Lycoming College against host Montoursville in meet which also included Danville. Juniors Madison Rovenolt and Brilee Slodysko swam the 50 and 100 freestyles. Rovenolt finished the 50 free in 30.40 seconds while Slodysko’s time was 32.89.
In the 100, Rovenolt clocked a 1:07.62 and Slodysko finished with a time of 1:16.29. Sophomore Jayla Felix swam a 31.97 in the 50 free and hit the district qualifying mark in the 100 breast for the second time finishing in 1:21.06.
Rovenolt and Felix both qualified for the District 4 Class 2A Championships this past weekend at the Coaches Invitational at Williamsport Area Hight school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.