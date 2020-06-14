SELINSGROVE — Brett Schadel of Herndon held off the charges of Jeff Rine and Coleby Frye to win Saturday's super late model main at Selinsgrove Speedway.
It was Schadel's fourth win of his career at the track, worth $2,500.
Kenny Edkin proved victorious in the return of the super sportsman division to the track for the first time since 2015, wiring the field for the win in the 20 lapper. Will Brunson picked up his first win of the year in the roadrunner division.
Kenny Trevitz of Winfield started on the pole of the 25-lap super late model main and led the first lap before a caution flag was unfurled.
On the restart Schadel burst to the inside of Trevitz in the first turn to get the lead while sixth starter Coleby Frye followed him through to take over second.
Schadel entered the rear of the field on the seventh tour while at the same time fifth starter Jeff Rine made an outside move in the second turn to take second away from Frye.
Another caution flag then bunched the field before lap eight could be scored. Schadel pulled away from Rine on the restart, preventing a first turn challenged.
Schadel again entered traffic on the 13th lap, allowing Rine to eventually cut he advantage from 1.4 seconds to under one second but Schadel proved flawless in traffic to keep Rine at bay.
A final restart with six laps to go found Frye jet under Rine entering the first corner to steal the second spot away while Schadel pulled away to the victory in the closing stages.
Heats went to Pancho Lawler and Dave Stamm.
Edkin started second and led all 20 laps of the super sportsman main to win his first feature at the oval.
Will Brunson started second in the 12-lap roadrunner feature and got the lead on lap six when early leader Scott Dunham Jr. didn’t take off on a restart.
Dunham’s slowing racer caused cars to scramble as the rest of the field came up to power and Brunson sped by for the lead and then fought hard to hold off Jake Jones and Dustin Snook to the finish.
The trio was headed out of turn four for the checkers when a caution flag was unfurled, breaking up what was a scramble for the win in the final turns.
The restart saw Snook dive low to grab control in the first corner but Jones used that move to motor into second and get under Brunson as the pair headed to the checkers.
Jones came up a half car length short at the finish.
Feature finishes:
• Super late models, 25 laps: 1. Brett Schadel 2. Coleby Frye 3. Jeff Rine 4. Hayes Mattern 5. Jim Yoder 6. Ken Trevitz 7. Tyler Horst 8. Dave Stamm 9. Randy Christine 10. Nathan Long 11. Pancho Lawler 12. Deshawn Gingrich 13. Ernie Millon 14. Denny Superko 15. Jake Buck 16. John Schoch 17. Dave Brouse Jr.
• Super sportsman, 20 laps: 1. Kenny Edkin 2. Chase Gutshall 3. Scott Dellinger 4. Mike Enders 5. Frankie Herr 6. John Edkin 7. Jay Fannasy 8. Tyler Wolford 9. Steve Fannasy 10. Dave Hollar 11. Daniel John 12. Rich Eichelberger 13. JR Mull
• Roadrunner, 12 laps: 1. Will Brunson 2. Jake Jones 3. Dustin Snook 4. Curtis Lawton 5. John Schreffler 6. Tom Underwood 7. Ken Schreffler 8. Miranda Minium 9. Jimmy Kessler 10. Bill Cooper 11. Scott Dunham Jr, 12. Terry Kramer 13. Corey Lindenmuth, 14. Kevin Dobson 15. Daron Rice 16. Jim Farley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.