LEWISBURG — Ally Johnson scored a career-high 17 points, including two 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter, to lead the Bucknell women’s basketball team to a 68-60 victory over St. Bonaventure Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. Abby Kapp added 16 points for the Bison, while Ellie Mack chipped in 13 as Bucknell improved to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 at home.
The Bison opened the game on a 9-0 run and held the Bonnies scoreless for more than five minutes. Seven straight empty possessions for the Bonnies were the result of five turnovers and an 0-for-4 start from the floor. But St. Bonaventure (1-3) came back and led by as many as eight points in the second quarter, as the 3-pointers began to fall. After a 5-for-13 effort in the first quarter, St. Bonaventure hit 60 percent of its shots in the second and ended the first half with six threes.
Bucknell shot 51.9 percent in the first half thanks to a 4-for-6 start for Mack and a pair of 3-pointers from Kapp. Still, the Bison entered the locker rooms facing a deficit of three.
Similar to the first, Bucknell opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to overcome the halftime deficit and never trailed again. A major turning point came on a play where Kapp hauled in her own rebound then kicked it out to Johnson, who connected on the game-tying 3-pointer. Kapp turned around and hit back-to-back threes that put the junior in double-figures.
All told, the Bison outscored the Bonnies 21-10 in the third and limited them to two makes on 14 attempts. Kapp and Johnson combined for 11 of those points in the third, and Taylor O’Brien came off the bench to tack on four more.
The Bison led 57-54 midway through the fourth quarter before Johnson hit two of her three 3-pointers to stake Bucknell to a 63-54 advantage. Five other Bison contributed eight points from the charity stripe in the fourth to get the Bison to 68. Meanwhile, two 3-pointers for St. Bonaventure proved not to be enough to keep up with the Bison before the final buzzer rang.
Johnson, Kapp and Mack combined to shoot 16-for-30 from the floor for Bucknell, which shot 47.1 percent as a team. Kapp also hauled in a career-high nine rebounds, while Marly Walls provided six of the Bison’s 17 assists. Autumn Ceppi grabbed five rebounds, blocked a pair of shots, and scored five. The Bison defense held St. Bonaventure to 35.2 percent shooting and forced 14 turnovers.
Olivia Tucker keyed the Bonnies offense with 20 points off the bench, highlighted by 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range.
Up next, Bucknell goes back on the road to face mid-major powerhouse Quinnipiac. The Bison defeated Quinnipiac 75-58 in Lewisburg last season before the Bobcats went on to win a MAAC championship title. The game is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Bucknell 68, St. Bonaventure 60
at Bucknell
St. Bonaventure 15 21 10 14 — 60 Bucknell 14 19 21 14 — 68
St. Bonaventure (1-3)
Emily Calabrese 2-6 4-4 8; Asianae Johnson 2-7 4-4 8; Deja Francis 0-0 0-0 0; Dajah Logan 4-10 2-3 12; Jurnee President 1-4 2-2 4; Olivia Tucker 7-15 0-0 20; Amanda Oliver 0-4 0-0 0; Olivia Brown 1-4 0-0 3; Claudia DeL Moral 2-4 0-0 5. Totals: 19-54 12-13 60.
Bucknell (2-1)
Autumn Cook 2-5 1-2 5; Ellie Mack 5-11 2-4 13; Marly Walls 3-9 1-2 7; Ally Johnson 6-10 2-3 17; Abby Kapp 5-9 2-2 16; Tessa Brugler 2-2 2-2 6; Taylor O’Brien 1-5 2-2 4; Carly Krsul 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-51 12-17 68.
3-point goals: St. Bonaventure: 10-26 (Tucker 6-13, Logan 2-6, Brown 1-3, Del Moral 1-3, President 0-1); Bucknell: 8-20 (Kapp 4-7, Johnson 3-7, Mack 1-3, O’Brien 0-1, Walls 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: St. Bonaventure: 28 (Oliver 7); Bucknell: 33 (Kapp 9). Assists: St. Bonaventure: 11 (Tucker and Brown 3), Bucknell: 17 (Walls 6). Total fouls: St. Bonaventure: 13; Bucknell: 13. Technicals: None. A: 736.
