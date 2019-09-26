WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming senior offensive lineman and Mifflinburg graduate Cody Botts was announced as a candidate for the National Football Foundation’s National Scholar-Athlete Awards, making him one of the semifinalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by Mazda, the organization officially announced on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Botts has started 23 straight games for the Warrior as a left tackle, helping lead the team to a 5-6 season and a berth in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series in 2018 after finishing tied for fourth in the conference. The history major has made three straight appearances on the MAC Academic Honor Roll and two straight appearances on both the Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and the Academic All-MAC team.
A team captain, Botts has also been named to the college’s Dean’s List in all six semesters he has been enrolled. He was inducted into both the Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society and Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society. He has volunteered with the football team in the Favors Forward Spring Cleanup in each of the last three years and participated in a Montoursville Elementary School Reading Program as a sophomore.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday, Sept. 28, when they head to King’s for a 1 p.m. Middle Atlantic Conference game.
Bucknell punter Pechin also named Campbell Trophy semifinalist
LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Alex Pechin was named a semifinalist for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Wednesday.
Pechin is off to a strong start in 2019. Through three games, he boasts a 50.3 punting average, a figure that ranks first in the FCS and would stand second in the FBS. His 44.3 career punting average is good for first among active FCS punters and third among active punters from all divisions. In the season opener against Temple, he set a new career high with a 51.6 punting average, 0.4 shy of breaking a school record that has stood since 1962.
As successful in the classroom as on the field, Pechin was named the 2018-19 Patriot League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He became only the third football player to be tabbed as the Patriot League’s top male scholar-athlete, joining fellow Bison David Berardinelli (1992-93) and Lehigh’s Nick Martucci (1998-99). A Biomedical Engineering/Management for Engineers student currently in a five-year dual degree program, he was named the Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2018 and 2017. Both of those years, he was also a finalist for the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award and a member of the Academic All-Patriot League Team and Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association’s Academic All-Star Team.
Men’s Tennis
Lycoming 8
Marywood 1
SCRANTON — With wins in all three doubles matches and five of six singles flights, the Lycoming College men’s tennis team won its second match in as many days, beating Marywood University, 8-1, in non-conference action at the Marywood Tennis Courts on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The Warriors opened the afternoon with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, with junior and Milton graduate Cody Greenaway and freshman Nate Redell posting an 8-4 win over Eddie McGreevy and Brendan O’Rourke and sophomore and Montoursville alum Casey Haas and freshman Frank Summerson, a South Williamsport grad, adding an 8-4 win over Max Burke and Jarrod Palmer.
With a forfeit at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles, senior Spencer Pedersen provided the clinching point with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Joey Burridge at No. 5. Greenaway added a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2, Haas notched a 6-0, 6-1 win over Burke at No. 3 and Summerson posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Palmer at No. 4.
The Warriors improved to 2-3 and Marywood fell to 0-2.
The Warriors get back on the court on Thursday, Oct. 3, when they host Penn College at 4 p.m. at Brandon Park.
Lycoming 8, Marywood 1
at Scranton
Singles
1. Eddie McGreevy (MUMT) def. Nate Redell (LYCOM) 4-0, retired 2. Cody Greenaway (LYCOM) def. Brendan O’Rourke (MUMT) 6-3, 6-3 3. Casey Haas (LYCOM) def. Max Burke (MUMT) 6-0, 6-1 4. Frank Summerson (LYCOM) def. Jarrod Palmer (MUMT) 6-1, 6-1 5. Spencer Pedersen (LYCOM) def. Joey Burridge (MUMT) 6-2, 6-2 6. Micah Haag (LYCOM) def. No player (MUMT), by forfeit
Doubles
1. Cody Greenaway/Nate Redell (LYCOM) def. Eddie McGreevy/Brendan O’Rourke (MUMT) 8-4 2. Casey Haas/Frank Summerson (LYCOM) def. Max Burke/Jarrod Palmer (MUMT) 8-4 3. Jason Anderson/Spencer Pedersen (LYCOM) def. No player/No player (MUMT), by forfeit
Men’s Soccer
Swarthmore 4
Lycoming 0
SWARTHMORE — The Lycoming College men’s soccer team fell to Swarthmore College, 4-0, in non-conference action on Wednesday night, Sept. 25 at Clothier Field Stadium.
The Warriors (4-4 overall) had outshot the Garnet (6-1-1 overall), 11-10, and had 11 corners in the game.
After a scoreless first-half, the Garnet ended the drought in the 47th minute when Bless Tumushabe scored off a dish from Joe Barile. Charley Ward, Trevor Homstad and Joe Barlie scored late in the second period to round out the scoring.
Freshman and Lewisburg alum Mason Novobilski and junior Alex Henry led the Warriors with two shots.
Freshman Kevin Kelly made two saves for the Warriors, while Max Kral earned the win for the Garnet, finishing with three saves.
The Warriors are back on the field on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3:30 p.m. when they host Carnegie Mellon University at UPMC Field.
