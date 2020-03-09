BOSTON, Mass. — Backed by a career-high 23 points from senior Avi Toomer, Bucknell cut a 17-point deficit down to three and had a look at a tying shot in the closing seconds, but Boston University prevailed 64-61 in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals at Case Gym. The third-seeded Terriers advance to the championship game to face either Colgate or Lafayette, while seventh-seeded Bucknell’s season ends one game shy of a 14th title-game appearance.
In addition to Toomer’s game-high 23 points, Sotos finished with 10, and Paul Newman had eight points and five rebounds. Newman went 4-for-5 from the field, making him 10-for-12 in the last two games.
“It’s always emotional to have your season come to an end, because it happens so abruptly,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “These guys wanted so badly to get back to the championship game for the fourth year in a row, and I think that desire really showed over the last two weeks when we played our best basketball of the season. Avi Toomer was terrific again today, he really put the team on his shoulders in this tournament. He should walk out with his head held high.”
No. 3 Boston University 64, No. 7 Bucknell 61
Patriot League Tournament Semifinal
Saturday at Boston
Bucknell (14-20)
Avi Toomer 8-13 2-2 23; Jimmy Sotos 4-9 1-3 10; Paul Newman 4-5 0-2 8; Andrew Funk 2-8 0-0 6; John Meeks 3-7 0-0 6; Walter Ellis 1-4 1-2 4; Kahliel Spear 0-0 2-2 2; Xander Rice 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23-49 6-11 61.
Boston (20-13)
Max Mahoney 6-11 5-9 17; Walter Whyte 7-10 0-1 16; Javante McCoy 5-14 0-0 12; Sukhmail Mathon 2-2 0-0 4; Jonas Harper 1-4 0-0 3; Andrew Petcash 2-6 0-0 5; Fletcher Tynen 1-2 1-2 3; E. Brittain-Watts 1-2 0-0 2; Jack Hemphill 1-3 0-0 2.
Totals:
26-54 6-12 64.
Halftime: Boston, 35-22. 3-point goals: Bucknell 9-22 (Toomer 5-8, Funk 2-5, Sotos 1-3, Ellis 1-3, Rice 0-1, Meeks 0-2); Boston 6-18 (McCoy 2-4, Whyte 2-5, Harper 1-3, Petcash 1-5, Tynen 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 23 (Newman 5); Boston 38 (Mahoney and Whyte 10). Assists: Bucknell 8 (Sotos and Funk 3); Boston 15 (McCoy 8). Technicals: None. A: 1,334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.