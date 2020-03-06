WILLIAMSPORT — With the top five hitters and an All-MAC Commonwealth selection returning, the Lycoming College softball team has returned a corps that won 20 games for the third time in the last four years in 2019 when the team takes the field for the first time in 2020 for seventh-year head coach Melissa Montoro.
The Warriors are looking to get back to the MAC Commonwealth Championship after falling a game shy in 2019, and with a group that excels in its versatility, that gives Montoro confidence heading into the season.
The Warriors kick off the season with another trip to the Fast Pitch Dreams Spring Classic in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. beginning Monday, with games against Eureka College and Fitchburg State at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
The Warriors bring back nine players from 2019 including all-conference selection senior shortstop Kayla Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, who was a first-team selection, and a group of veterans with starting experience in senior second baseman Madison Brown, senior outfielder Darci Warriner, junior third baseman Taylor Gessner, a graduate of Meadowbrook Christian School, and sophomore catcher Kacee Reitz, a graduate of Milton Area High School.
Pitchers
Sophomore Angie King headlines a new look pitching staff, with the most experience after graduate Liz Nace earned all-conference honors as a senior. Junior Lydia Yorks and freshmen Kaleigh Kinley and Payton Whary, a Shamokin High grad, will all be in the rotation for Montoro as well.
“The biggest difference from last year is our pitching staff. We have one returner in Angie King, but she did not see any innings for us last year because we had a strong staff. We need them to work as a staff because they each bring in a different strength,” said Montoro.
CatcherYorks returns after battling an injury last year after starting 31 games behind the plate in 2018. She will be competing for the catcher spot when not in the circle with sophomore Kacee Reitz, who caught 21 games last season and hit .300 in her freshman campaign. The two returners will be pushed by incoming freshman Mackenzie Glosek, a Shamokin High grad, for time.
“Lydia can also play behind the plate and we have Kacee, who saw significant time there last year when we were without Lydia and we added in Mackenzie Glosek. All three are competing really hard and we don’t have anything set yet,” said Montoro.
Infielders
Lycoming’s most experienced position group lies in the infield for the second year in a row. The Warriors return starters at second base, third and shortstop with an ongoing battle for the first base position between sophomore Morgan Christine and Glosek.
Kline, a first-team All-MAC Commonwealth selection, returns as the Warriors’ shortstop. Kline finished the season with a MAC Commonwealth-leading .469 batting average (53-for-113), .708 slugging percentage and .512 on-base percentage last year and will look to cement her place as one of the best in Lycoming’s program history. Senior Madison Brown has started all 106 games played in her career, moving back to second base last year and hitting .314. Freshman Kaleigh Kinley and Reitz will also battle for time in the middle of the field across from Kline.
Gessner, a junior, started 34 games last season at third base, where she compiled a .951 fielding percentage. She also posted a .269 batting average (25-for-39) and .358 on-base percentage and is a key to the team’s offensive production at the top of the lineup.
“Our infield is key to our success this year because we return with the majority already set in place with Taylor Gessner at third, Kayla Kline at shortstop and Madison Brown at second. At first base, Morgan Christine saw some time there last year and got some valuable experience and Mackenzie Glosek has been trying to get into the mix when she’s not catching. Both of those players are working hard and are really battling out who will be the day one starter,” said Montoro.
OutfieldersAnchoring down left field is Warriner, who will be relied on by coach Montoro to give the outfield a leadership presence. Warriner finished her junior season with a .292 batting average and the third most hits on the team (31-for-106) with 16 runs and 18 RBIs, the second straight year she batted over .290.
Freshman Morgan Wetzel has impressed in center field and sophomore Angie King, freshmen Madalyn Bechdel and Whary will be competing for time in right field.
