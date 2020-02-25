MILTON — Three area high school basketball teams are still alive in their respective classifications of the District 4 playoffs and each will be looking to take the next step toward a district title this week as all will to neutral sites for a semifinal matchup.
The No. 6 Warrior Run boys went on the road and shocked No. 3 Mount Carmel last Thursday in a thrilling District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal upset, 65-54.
The No. 4 Mifflinburg girls defeated No. 5 Jersey Shore at home last Thursday in the District 4 Class 4A quarters and the No. 3 Warrior Run girls came back to snatch a home playoff victory from No. 6 East Juniata last Friday in the District 4 Class 3A quarters.
Each of the three remaining area teams will play a higher seed in the semifinals. The Defenders will face No. 2 Central Columbia tonight at Shikellamy High School following the Wildcats’ contest against No. 1 Danville. The Lady Defenders will face No. 2 Bloombsburg at 5 p.m. tomorrow at Milton Area High School.
Warrior Run boysThe No. 6 Defenders are playing nothing like a team seeded near the bottom of the playoff bracket and that is just fine with head coach Eric Wertman and his senior-laden squad.
Several Defenders have started to play their best basketball of the season at just the right time for a team which is searching for its first district final appearance since 1999.
Warrior Run (14-9) picked up its first District 4 playoff win in 16 years when they walked into Mount Carmel and led the Red Tornadoes from start to finish in a victory which Eric Wertman nearly predicted following the team’s regular season finale against Muncy.
“The way we finished down the stretch, winning eight of our last 11 in the second half of the season, we’re playing our best basketball of the season right now and I think we’re going to shock some people (in the playoffs),” Wertman said after the team’s Senior Night win over the Indians.
Led by senior guard Denver Beachel and senior forward Ahmahd Keyes, the Defenders got out to an early lead against Mount Carmel and fought off a late rally by the Red Tornadoes to pick up the program’s first playoff victory since 2004.
“We knew we were on par and could play with them, it was just about coming out and believing we could do that,” Wertman said after the win against Mount Carmel. “In the past two weeks, this team’s confidence has gone through the roof.”
The Defenders and Blue Jays are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The two team’s faced off on Jan. 4 and the game resulted in a hard-fought 46-43 victory for Central Columbia (18-5). The other boys District 4 Class 3A semifinal will feature No. 1 Loyalsock against No. 4 Hughesville at 7:30 p.m from Williamsport Area High School.
Warrior Run girlsThe Lady Defenders (16-7) entered last week’s quarterfinal round matchup against the Tigers with the knowledge that this season’s playoff run will be undertaken without sophomore forward Emily McKee.
The talented Warrior Run big suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s regular season finale against St. John Neumann on Feb. 12.
While first-year head coach Rachael Herb was hopeful that McKee’s knee injury would not be serious, the Lady Defenders’ head coach said both she and her team processed the news, accepted it and attempted to move on as best they could as they knew that losing McKee also meant losing a team-high 16.1 points per game.
“We lost a very important key to our team, one of our main scorers and rebounders (in McKee) so for the girls to have to come in and have to handle that challenge, I’m very proud of them,” Herb said following her team’s 38-36 quarterfinal round victory over East Juniata. “There were a lot of nerves going into it, playing without a girl who this team played with all season, and I think the girls responded to that challenge.”
The Lady Defenders struggled mightily against the Tigers and at one point in the fourth quarter, had more turnovers (21) than points (20). That’s when Herb called a timeout to settle down her team and the team’s leader, junior guard/forward Sydney Hoffman.
Hoffman was pressing in McKee’s absence and making uncharacteristic mistakes, but in the final 6:14 of the game, she was brilliant. Hoffman and senior guard Gracy Beachel carried the Lady Defenders back from a 12-point deficit to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat. Beachel made a huge game-tying 3-pointer and Hoffman sank the eventual game-winning free throws to propel Warrior Run to the first playoff win of Herb’s head coaching career.
The Lady Defenders will face No. 2 Bloomsburg (19-4) in the semis at 5 p.m. tomorrow from Milton Area High School. The two teams met in the season opener on Dec. 6 and the Panthers came away with a 50-38 victory. The other District 4 Class 3A semifinal will follow and feature No. 1 Loyalsock against No. 5 Central Columbia.
Mifflinburg girls
The Wildcats did not finish the 2019-20 regular season in stellar fashion as the team dropped three of its final four contests, but head coach Kris Shuck’s team got back to its winning ways in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals against Jersey Shore.
Shuck and his squad leaned on the senior leadership of team captains point guard Angela Reamer, guard/forward Mara Shuck and forward Mollie Bomgardner to put the Lady Bulldogs away down the stretch and help the team advance.
Reamer scored a game-high 14 points and added five rebounds and five steals, Mara Shuck grabbed 11 rebounds and chipped in five steals and Bomgardner scored seven points, pulled down eight rebounds and recorded five steals in the 46-43 win.
Shuck and the Wildcats (11-12) will have a tough test against No. 1 Danville (23-3) in the semifinals. The HAC Tournament champions took a pair of 20-plus point victories from Mifflinburg during the regular season. Mifflinburg and Danville will face off at 6 p.m. tonight and the bracket’s other semifinal between No. 2 Athens and No. 3 Shamokin will also take place at 6 p.m. from Williamsport Area High School.
